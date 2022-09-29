ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wimberley, TX

CBS Austin

Man accused of stabbing food truck worker in North Austin

Austin Police arrested a man last week suspected of stabbing a food truck worker. It happened Monday, September 26, just before 9 p.m. Workers at the Antojitos Chovita food truck, located at the intersection of North Lamar and Beaver Street, said they were closing for the night when the suspect was spotted around the truck, one woman was inside the vehicle.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

APD seeks help identifying South Austin robbery suspect

Police are asking for the community's help in finding a suspect involved in two robberies in South Austin. The Austin Police Department says on September 30th, the H-E-B located at I-35 & William Cannon and the A+ Federal Credit Union located at 1402 West Stassney Lane were both robbed between 2:30 and 3:20 p.m.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

WilCo Sheriff's Office warns of scammers posing as employees

The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that it has received various reports of scam calls in the area. The office sent out an alert on their social media around 8 a.m. Monday. They said the caller has demanded payments from the victims for “missing court,” posing as...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

Man killed in Sep 23 officer-involved shooting identified

A 29-year-old man who was killed by an officer during a SWAT situation in southeast Austin last month has been identified as Antonio Gonzales. The Austin Police Department received a 911 call at 9:19 a.m. on September 23 reporting a disturbance between a man and woman regarding child custody. The woman who called said the man, Gonzales, had a gun and was possibly holding the children hostage.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Former JBHS students file lawsuit against theater director and AISD

Five former James Bowie High School students have filed a lawsuit against the Austin Independent School District and the former school theater director, Diane Elizabeth “Betsy” Cornwell. The former students attended the school between 2008 and 2015 and were involved in the Starlight Theatre Company under the direction...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Two people injured in shooting in East Austin Park

Two people were shot in Givens District Park in east Austin Sunday afternoon. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene at 12:21 p.m. ALSO | Man killed in Sep 23 officer-involved shooting identified. Neither the victims nor the witnesses cooperated with police, so officers were not been able to...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Woman injured in downtown shooting overnight

A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting downtown early Sunday morning. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene in the 700 block of Neches Street at 2:34 a.m. ALSO | Two people injured in shooting in E Austin Park. Detectives were called out...
AUSTIN, TX
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Austin

Beto O'Rourke holds "Vote 'Em Out" Rally in Austin

Willie Nelson took to the stage Sunday in Austin with Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke as a part of O'Rourke's "Vote 'Em Out" campaign. Nelson showed his support for the Democratic candidate and performed at the rally. Austinite and multi-Grammy award winner Nelson brought in a huge crowd to the...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Man charged for fatal hit-and-run crash in East Austin

Police have arrested and charged a man for a hit-and-run in East Austin last month that left a woman dead. It happened Tuesday, Sep. 27, just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Loyola Lane and Crystalbrook Drive. The Austin Police Department says 20-year-old Jarai Brady was driving a 2008...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Texans urged to get flu shot, more community spread expected this year

AUSTIN, Texas — Flu activity is creeping up across the state and Central Texas is no different. The Texas Department of State Health Services confirms cases of Influenza A are circulating in Travis and Williamson Counties. In 2013, Central Texan Jim Reaves almost lost his life to an H1N1...
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

Cedar Park & Leander allowing outdoor watering after pipeline repair

Cedar Park and Leander residents can water their yards again. The Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority has completed repairs on a 36-inch underwater raw water pipeline in Lake Travis. Leander residents can irrigate yards once a week, Cedar Park twice, before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m. on designated watering...
LEANDER, TX
CBS Austin

Man hit and killed in auto-pedestrian crash off Congress Ave overnight

AUSTIN, Texas — A man was hit and killed in an auto-pedestrian collision off of South Congress Avenue overnight. Austin Police Department Watch Command said officers and EMS responded to the Industrial Boulevard and South Congress Avenue intersection at 10:54 p.m. due to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

How Survive2Thrive's hotel safety net helps support victims of domestic violence

Providing life-changing resources and support to displaced victims of domestic violence and abuse, Survive2Thrive Foundation helps survivors recover and succeed. Founder, Courtney Santana, joined Trevor Scott to share more about the hotel safety net program, and how it will help survivors escape dangerous home environments. Follow us on Instagram and...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Four injured after car strikes building following 2-vehicle crash in South Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — First responders say a collision between two cars sent one of them into a building and left four people injured off of Congress Ave early Saturday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded to the two-vehicle collision around 3:25 a.m. at the Bel Air Motel on 3400 South Congress Avenue with Lightsey Road and Woodward Street.
AUSTIN, TX

