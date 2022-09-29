Read full article on original website
The 12th Texas Tribune Festival, Featuring Liz Cheney and Hillary Clinton, Wrapped on September 24, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Two Killed in Crash After Austin Teen Recruited By Cartel to Smuggle Illegal AliensLauren JessopUvalde, TX
Take a luxurious getaway in a shipping container in Johnson City, TexasEllen EastwoodJohnson City, TX
Modern Nirvana Held Their Annual Conference in Austin, TX September 23, 2022Carol LennoxAustin, TX
Chris Bosh Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Memorial held for 16-year Austin Police vet killed in crash near Liberty Hill
A large number of local law enforcement and first responders gathered Monday to remember Austin Senior Police Officer Tony Martin. The 16-year veteran of APD was on his motorcycle when he was killed in a traffic crash near Liberty Hill ten days ago. Senior Police Officer Anthony Dupree Martin was...
Man accused of stabbing food truck worker in North Austin
Austin Police arrested a man last week suspected of stabbing a food truck worker. It happened Monday, September 26, just before 9 p.m. Workers at the Antojitos Chovita food truck, located at the intersection of North Lamar and Beaver Street, said they were closing for the night when the suspect was spotted around the truck, one woman was inside the vehicle.
Local first responders discuss how Austinites abortion rights are protected
AUSTIN, Texas — Monday, local agencies laid out how they’ll implement the G.R.A.C.E. Act. It stands for ‘Guarding the Right to Abortion Care for Everyone’ and was passed by Austin City Council this summer. "Would you all pursue legal charges if someone had an abortion," asked...
Sheriff's Office: Juvenile posted social media threat against Burnet High School
The Burnet County Sheriff's Office says a social media threat was made to a local high school -- but there is no ongoing danger to the public. Investigators say the post depicted an individual with an assault rifle who was threatening Burnet High School. Deputies were able to identify the...
APD seeks help identifying South Austin robbery suspect
Police are asking for the community's help in finding a suspect involved in two robberies in South Austin. The Austin Police Department says on September 30th, the H-E-B located at I-35 & William Cannon and the A+ Federal Credit Union located at 1402 West Stassney Lane were both robbed between 2:30 and 3:20 p.m.
WilCo Sheriff's Office warns of scammers posing as employees
The Williamson County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents that it has received various reports of scam calls in the area. The office sent out an alert on their social media around 8 a.m. Monday. They said the caller has demanded payments from the victims for “missing court,” posing as...
Man killed in Sep 23 officer-involved shooting identified
A 29-year-old man who was killed by an officer during a SWAT situation in southeast Austin last month has been identified as Antonio Gonzales. The Austin Police Department received a 911 call at 9:19 a.m. on September 23 reporting a disturbance between a man and woman regarding child custody. The woman who called said the man, Gonzales, had a gun and was possibly holding the children hostage.
Texas DPS investigating fatal crash involving a motorcycle over the weekend
Texas DPS is investigating a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Round Rock on Sunday. The Texas Department of Public Safety says it happened at RM 1431 at Vista Hills Blvd. around 6pm. One man died at the scene and one woman was taken to the hospital. DPS says a...
Woman arrested for running over boyfriend and his family with car, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was arrested for running over her boyfriend and his family after an altercation escalated, according to officials. On October 1st, officers responded to the 200 block of Colima St., for an Assault in Progress. Police say Jennifer Marie Maldonado became upset about comments that...
Former JBHS students file lawsuit against theater director and AISD
Five former James Bowie High School students have filed a lawsuit against the Austin Independent School District and the former school theater director, Diane Elizabeth “Betsy” Cornwell. The former students attended the school between 2008 and 2015 and were involved in the Starlight Theatre Company under the direction...
Two people injured in shooting in East Austin Park
Two people were shot in Givens District Park in east Austin Sunday afternoon. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene at 12:21 p.m. ALSO | Man killed in Sep 23 officer-involved shooting identified. Neither the victims nor the witnesses cooperated with police, so officers were not been able to...
Woman injured in downtown shooting overnight
A woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting downtown early Sunday morning. The Austin Police Department responded to the scene in the 700 block of Neches Street at 2:34 a.m. ALSO | Two people injured in shooting in E Austin Park. Detectives were called out...
Beto O'Rourke holds "Vote 'Em Out" Rally in Austin
Willie Nelson took to the stage Sunday in Austin with Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke as a part of O'Rourke's "Vote 'Em Out" campaign. Nelson showed his support for the Democratic candidate and performed at the rally. Austinite and multi-Grammy award winner Nelson brought in a huge crowd to the...
Man charged for fatal hit-and-run crash in East Austin
Police have arrested and charged a man for a hit-and-run in East Austin last month that left a woman dead. It happened Tuesday, Sep. 27, just before 8 p.m. at the intersection of Loyola Lane and Crystalbrook Drive. The Austin Police Department says 20-year-old Jarai Brady was driving a 2008...
Texans urged to get flu shot, more community spread expected this year
AUSTIN, Texas — Flu activity is creeping up across the state and Central Texas is no different. The Texas Department of State Health Services confirms cases of Influenza A are circulating in Travis and Williamson Counties. In 2013, Central Texan Jim Reaves almost lost his life to an H1N1...
Cedar Park & Leander allowing outdoor watering after pipeline repair
Cedar Park and Leander residents can water their yards again. The Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority has completed repairs on a 36-inch underwater raw water pipeline in Lake Travis. Leander residents can irrigate yards once a week, Cedar Park twice, before 10 a.m. or after 7 p.m. on designated watering...
Power restored to 2,600 Bluebonnet members after car crashes pole in East Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Bluebonnet Electric said the power has been restored to 2,600 members after a car hit a power pole and caused an outage in east Travis County early Sunday morning. This happened near the intersection of SH 130 and Texas Highway 71 at around 4 a.m.
Man hit and killed in auto-pedestrian crash off Congress Ave overnight
AUSTIN, Texas — A man was hit and killed in an auto-pedestrian collision off of South Congress Avenue overnight. Austin Police Department Watch Command said officers and EMS responded to the Industrial Boulevard and South Congress Avenue intersection at 10:54 p.m. due to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle.
How Survive2Thrive's hotel safety net helps support victims of domestic violence
Providing life-changing resources and support to displaced victims of domestic violence and abuse, Survive2Thrive Foundation helps survivors recover and succeed. Founder, Courtney Santana, joined Trevor Scott to share more about the hotel safety net program, and how it will help survivors escape dangerous home environments. Follow us on Instagram and...
Four injured after car strikes building following 2-vehicle crash in South Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — First responders say a collision between two cars sent one of them into a building and left four people injured off of Congress Ave early Saturday morning. Austin-Travis County EMS said they responded to the two-vehicle collision around 3:25 a.m. at the Bel Air Motel on 3400 South Congress Avenue with Lightsey Road and Woodward Street.
