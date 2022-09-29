ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street

Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns.
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks Poised to Skyrocket

Eli Lilly's revenue could jump significantly thanks to two especially promising drugs. Pfizer is too cheap to ignore with acquisitions improving its long-term prospects. Vertex could only be in the early stages of delivering tremendous growth.
Motley Fool

3 Industrial Dividend Stocks Smart Investors Are Buying in the Bear Market

Today's bear market has created a potential buying opportunity. Smart investors are flocking to industrial stocks due to their reliability and long-term growth opportunities. These three stocks give investors ideal exposure to the fast-growing industrial real estate industry -- and with dividends to boot.
Motley Fool

3 Ultra-High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000

Blackstone's impressive growth as of late is likely to keep going. Continued economic challenges have made EPR Properties' nearly 9% yield even more appealing. W.P. Carey's track record of 24 years of dividend increases suggests its 6% yield is safe and reliable.
Motley Fool

Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola Stock

Coca-Cola has a large moat thanks to its popular beverage brands. Management focuses on profit-building and shareholder value. Its high-yielding dividend is one of the most reliable in the market.
Motley Fool

Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?

Shiba Inu was created to make up for the lack of functionality of Dogecoin, but it possesses no real competitive advantages in the crypto space. A $1 price target is virtually impossible, because it would mean that Shiba Inu's market cap exceeds total global wealth. Smart investors would be better
Motley Fool

2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now

Amazon's leading positions in e-commerce and cloud services put it on track to be a long-term winner. Snowflake has a highly growth-dependent valuation, but its business is serving up great performance and looks very strong.
Motley Fool

Got $1,000? Buy These Hot Growth Stocks Before They Take Off

Growth stocks have hugely fallen out of favor in recent months. Some stocks, though, should rebound given their massive growth potential. Buying such growth stocks right now could be one of your smartest investment moves.
Motley Fool

October Is Your Last Chance to Earn a Risk-Free 9.62%

I savings bonds aim to protect investors from inflation. October may be the best time to buy these bonds in recent memory. They make a good alternative to cash over the next year, and this unique opportunity won't last long.
Motley Fool

How I'd Invest $20,000 Today If I Had to Start From Scratch

Roth IRAs can be incredible wealth-building and management tools. Index funds typically beat Wall Street's best and brightest over time. Making regular investments can help you get over the fear of a falling market.
Motley Fool

2 Evergreen Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

The longer you can hold your all-weather stocks, the better your returns are likely to be. DexCom stands to benefit from the increasing diagnosis and treatment of diabetes worldwide. STAAR Surgical will have larger and larger markets as more people are diagnosed with shortsightedness.
Motley Fool

Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 Stocks To Buy In October

Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Home Depot and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool

Why Shares of New Gold, Endeavour Silver, and Coeur Mining Are Soaring Today

Endeavour Silver and Coeur Mining both have exposure to silver and gold. After falling in most of 2022, silver and gold prices are rising.
Motley Fool

InterDigital, Inc.

Prev. Close $47.81 Div. (Yield) $1.40 (3.5%) 52-Wk Range $40.23 - $74.27 Avg. Daily Vol. 290,272. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Dkaner99 (86.98) Submitted November 22, 2018. When tech comes back in favor, this is one those you wised you had bought
Motley Fool

Why Lordstown Motors Shares Tumbled Today

Lordstown and its contracting partner have officially begun production of its first EV. The company will close the third quarter with nearly $200 million in cash, but it is still looking for ways to raise more capital.
Motley Fool

Why Qualcomm Stock Surged Higher Today

The connectivity specialist scores a legal point against a fellow California tech giant. Somewhat awkwardly, the two companies have been business partners for years and remain so.
Motley Fool

3 Housing Market Predictions for October

It'll be interesting to see what the upcoming month has in store. This year's housing market has been tricky to navigate. Here's a taste of what buyers might be looking at come October. Watch for slightly more inventory and slightly higher interest rates. If you ask the average buyer whether
