Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
3 Growth Stocks Poised to Skyrocket
Eli Lilly's revenue could jump significantly thanks to two especially promising drugs. Pfizer is too cheap to ignore with acquisitions improving its long-term prospects. Vertex could only be in the early stages of delivering tremendous growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Motley Fool
3 Industrial Dividend Stocks Smart Investors Are Buying in the Bear Market
Today's bear market has created a potential buying opportunity. Smart investors are flocking to industrial stocks due to their reliability and long-term growth opportunities. These three stocks give investors ideal exposure to the fast-growing industrial real estate industry -- and with dividends to boot. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
3 Ultra-High-Yielding Dividend Stocks to Buy With $1,000
Blackstone's impressive growth as of late is likely to keep going. Continued economic challenges have made EPR Properties' nearly 9% yield even more appealing. W.P. Carey's track record of 24 years of dividend increases suggests its 6% yield is safe and reliable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Motley Fool
Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola Stock
Coca-Cola has a large moat thanks to its popular beverage brands. Management focuses on profit-building and shareholder value. Its high-yielding dividend is one of the most reliable in the market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
Motley Fool
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?
Shiba Inu was created to make up for the lack of functionality of Dogecoin, but it possesses no real competitive advantages in the crypto space. A $1 price target is virtually impossible, because it would mean that Shiba Inu's market cap exceeds total global wealth. Smart investors would be better...
Motley Fool
2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now
Amazon's leading positions in e-commerce and cloud services put it on track to be a long-term winner. Snowflake has a highly growth-dependent valuation, but its business is serving up great performance and looks very strong. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Got $1,000? Buy These Hot Growth Stocks Before They Take Off
Growth stocks have hugely fallen out of favor in recent months. Some stocks, though, should rebound given their massive growth potential. Buying such growth stocks right now could be one of your smartest investment moves. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Motley Fool
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
As we enter another bear market, many investors are feeling the pressure. Pulling your money out of the market may seem safer, but it has serious risks. Despite falling prices, the stock market isn't as dangerous as it may seem. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
October Is Your Last Chance to Earn a Risk-Free 9.62%
I savings bonds aim to protect investors from inflation. October may be the best time to buy these bonds in recent memory. They make a good alternative to cash over the next year, and this unique opportunity won't last long. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
Motley Fool
How I'd Invest $20,000 Today If I Had to Start From Scratch
Roth IRAs can be incredible wealth-building and management tools. Index funds typically beat Wall Street's best and brightest over time. Making regular investments can help you get over the fear of a falling market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
2 Evergreen Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
The longer you can hold your all-weather stocks, the better your returns are likely to be. DexCom stands to benefit from the increasing diagnosis and treatment of diabetes worldwide. STAAR Surgical will have larger and larger markets as more people are diagnosed with shortsightedness. You’re reading a free article with...
Motley Fool
Dave Ramsey Says to Steer Clear of Debt Settlement Companies for These 3 Reasons
Should you avoid these companies if you're in debt?. Debt settlement companies promise to help you get out of debt, but finance expert Dave Ramsey recommends avoiding them. He believes your financial situation will get worse for several reasons if you work with a debt settlement company. Some are scam...
Motley Fool
Why Shares of Banco Santander Brasil, Banco Bradesco, and Itau Unibanco Holding Are Rising Today
No candidate was able to achieve the 50% majority vote needed to win Brazil's presidential race, meaning it will head to a run-off vote. Many investors believe the close race will lead to more moderate economic policies. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Dow Jones Bear Market: 2 Stocks To Buy In October
Neil Rozenbaum has positions in Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Home Depot and Walt Disney. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2024 $145 calls on Walt Disney and short January 2024 $155 calls on Walt Disney. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Neil is an affiliate of The Motley Fool and may be compensated for promoting its services. If you choose to subscribe through his link, he will earn some extra money that supports his channel. His opinions remain his own and are unaffected by The Motley Fool.
Motley Fool
Why Shares of New Gold, Endeavour Silver, and Coeur Mining Are Soaring Today
Endeavour Silver and Coeur Mining both have exposure to silver and gold. After falling in most of 2022, silver and gold prices are rising. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
InterDigital, Inc.
Prev. Close $47.81 Div. (Yield) $1.40 (3.5%) 52-Wk Range $40.23 - $74.27 Avg. Daily Vol. 290,272. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Dkaner99 (86.98) Submitted November 22, 2018. When tech comes back in favor, this is one those you wised you had bought...
Motley Fool
Why Lordstown Motors Shares Tumbled Today
Lordstown and its contracting partner have officially begun production of its first EV. The company will close the third quarter with nearly $200 million in cash, but it is still looking for ways to raise more capital. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Why Qualcomm Stock Surged Higher Today
The connectivity specialist scores a legal point against a fellow California tech giant. Somewhat awkwardly, the two companies have been business partners for years and remain so. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Motley Fool
3 Housing Market Predictions for October
It'll be interesting to see what the upcoming month has in store. This year's housing market has been tricky to navigate. Here's a taste of what buyers might be looking at come October. Watch for slightly more inventory and slightly higher interest rates. If you ask the average buyer whether...
Comments / 0