carolinacoastonline.com
Gaspard Criner Jr., 95; service October 7
Gaspard Xavier Criner Jr., 95, of Beaufort, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the...
carolinacoastonline.com
Blessing of the Fleet pays tribute to commercial fishing families
— The sun broke through the clouds Sunday morning just in time for the start of the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony at the N.C. Port in Morehead City. GALLERY: Blessing of the Fleet pays tribute to commercial fishing families. Thirty commercial fishing vessels slowly made their way by the...
WITN
Morehead City Seafood Festival adapts for Hurricane Ian
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The largest three-day festival in North Carolina was shorted but still brought seafood and sea fun for the 36th year. The festival activities were canceled on Friday due to weather but resumed Saturday and Sunday. Those who did attend told WITN that they looked forward to this weekend for weeks and were glad it wasn’t canceled due to the storm system Ian.
neusenews.com
Lenoir County restaurant ratings
The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. All staff shall wash hands immediately upon beginning work. No paper towels were available at hand-wash lavatory. Several pans and utensils had not been properly washed. A pan of fried rice in the 2 door fridge was 43-46F.
WITN
Neuse River exceeds Union Point Park banks
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Neuse River is exceeding concrete barriers at Union Point Park in New Bern. Images taken by WITN show water splashing over its constraints. Pools of water are collecting in low-lying areas throughout the park. Water is also flooding the sides of New Bern’s Front...
carolinacoastonline.com
Jackson to attend last Carteret County BOE meeting as he prepares to report to new post
BEAUFORT — Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson will attend his last monthly Carteret County Board of Education meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 4 in the school system’s central office on Safrit Drive. Citing family reasons, he announced Sept. 22 his resignation from the Carteret County public school system...
wcti12.com
Tornado warning for Jones, Craven counties
NEW BERN, Craven County — A tornado warning has been issued for two Eastern North Carolina counties. The warning is for Craven and Jones counties and is in effect until 4:45 p.m.
wcti12.com
NC Seafood Festival cancels events scheduled for Thursday, Friday
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — The Board of Directors of the NC Seafood Festival in Morehead City have decided to cancel all events for Thursday, Sept. 29 and Friday, Sept. 30, 2022. As of now, only Thursday's and Friday's events have been cancelled.
New Bern police say unidentified pedestrian hurt in crash
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police say a person was injured in a crash that happened Wednesday night. Currently, they are trying to find out who the person is that was injured. Officials said the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Neuse Boulevard and Helen Avenue. The pedestrian was […]
Though Ian may not directly impact ENC, residents still heed warnings
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — All eyes were on Florida as Hurricane Ian slammed an area south of Tampa with 150 mph winds as a Category 4 storm. As we move into Thursday and Friday, the effects of Ian will be felt all over North Carolina. Currently, the storm is expected to trek more inland and […]
WITN
Man airlifted to ECU Health after being hit by pickup truck in New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say a man was airlifted to the hospital Wednesday after being hit by a pickup truck. The New Bern Police Department says at about 8:29 p.m. Wednesday, a pedestrian was hit by a 2003 Dodge Dakota near the intersection of Neuse Boulevard and Helen Avenue. The victim was airlifted to ECU Health in Greenville where he is being treated for his injuries.
carolinacoastonline.com
Town of Beaufort declares a state of emergency
BEAUFORT – Beaufort officials have been closely monitoring the path of Hurricane turned Tropical Storm Ian and its potential impacts on the town. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning and a storm surge watch for Beaufort. Forecasts for Beaufort focus on an increased risk of tornados, heavy periods of rain with some areas receiving 4-6 inches, wind gusts up to 40-50 mph with sustained tropical force winds and tidal surge. The duration of the winds is one of the biggest potential impacts affecting flood risks. The town has already been experiencing elevated tide levels in the downtown area in advance of Tropical Storm Ian.
Three arrested, charged in kidnapping, robbery
HARLOWE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men have been arrested and are facing charges in a kidnapping, robbery and assault case. On Saturday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to Blades Road in the Harlowe community to a call of a nude man who was kidnapped, robbed and assaulted. The man was transported to Carteret Health […]
cbs17
LOOK AT THIS: Waterspout spotted off NC coast
BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The...
wcti12.com
North Carolina Seafood Festival to continue despite potential inclement weather
MOREHEAD CITY, Carteret County — According to a press release from the North Carolina Seafood Festival, as of Tuesday, September 27th, the festival will proceed despite the potential for inclement weather. The press release stated that the Board of Directors are working alongside the Town of Morehead City and...
newbernnow.com
Letter from the Editor: New Bern Now to Print a Local Newspaper
New Bern Now (NBN) is excited to announce that we will be printing a local newspaper to serve New Bern, NC and surrounding areas. NBN was founded in 2009 and our mission remains the same, to inform our community. We connect you with the people, places, events, and happenings. We’ve...
WITN
Havelock police negotiating with woman inside house on Sanders Lane
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Havelock say officers were sent to a home around 3 p.m. Wednesday due to a “family disturbance.”. The Havelock Police Department says that for the past few hours, officers and family members have been negotiating with a woman who lives in a house on Sanders Lane.
COLD CASE: Search continues for person who killed woman in Craven County
NEW BERN, N.C (WNCT) – The search continues for the person who killed Amelia Betts six years ago at Pine Cliff Recreation Area in Craven County. On March 21, 2016, around 8:15 a.m., Betts was found dead near the restroom facilities by a man walking his dog at the Pine Cliff Recreation Area near Havelock. […]
carolinacoastonline.com
Morehead City terminates Parks and Recreation director
- The town of Morehead City confirmed Tuesday the termination of former Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Riggs. Riggs was hand-delivered a letter of termination Sept. 23, according to the town's public information officer Alizé Proisy. Mediation was not sought by either side following Riggs' departure, so no grievances...
