Pine Knoll Shores, NC

carolinacoastonline.com

Gaspard Criner Jr., 95; service October 7

Gaspard Xavier Criner Jr., 95, of Beaufort, died Saturday, October 1, 2022, at home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Friday, October 7, 2022, at Bridgeway Church of Beaufort. Arrangements by Noe Funeral Service, Inc. of Beaufort, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the...
BEAUFORT, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Blessing of the Fleet pays tribute to commercial fishing families

— The sun broke through the clouds Sunday morning just in time for the start of the Blessing of the Fleet ceremony at the N.C. Port in Morehead City. GALLERY: Blessing of the Fleet pays tribute to commercial fishing families. Thirty commercial fishing vessels slowly made their way by the...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Morehead City Seafood Festival adapts for Hurricane Ian

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The largest three-day festival in North Carolina was shorted but still brought seafood and sea fun for the 36th year. The festival activities were canceled on Friday due to weather but resumed Saturday and Sunday. Those who did attend told WITN that they looked forward to this weekend for weeks and were glad it wasn’t canceled due to the storm system Ian.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
neusenews.com

Lenoir County restaurant ratings

The following restaurant inspections were conducted by the Lenoir County Health Department:. All staff shall wash hands immediately upon beginning work. No paper towels were available at hand-wash lavatory. Several pans and utensils had not been properly washed. A pan of fried rice in the 2 door fridge was 43-46F.
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
Beaufort, NC
Obituaries
City
Morehead City, NC
City
Beaufort, NC
City
Pine Knoll Shores, NC
WITN

Neuse River exceeds Union Point Park banks

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - The Neuse River is exceeding concrete barriers at Union Point Park in New Bern. Images taken by WITN show water splashing over its constraints. Pools of water are collecting in low-lying areas throughout the park. Water is also flooding the sides of New Bern’s Front...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

New Bern police say unidentified pedestrian hurt in crash

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — New Bern police say a person was injured in a crash that happened Wednesday night. Currently, they are trying to find out who the person is that was injured. Officials said the crash happened just before 8:30 p.m. near the intersection of Neuse Boulevard and Helen Avenue. The pedestrian was […]
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Man airlifted to ECU Health after being hit by pickup truck in New Bern

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) - Police in one Eastern Carolina city say a man was airlifted to the hospital Wednesday after being hit by a pickup truck. The New Bern Police Department says at about 8:29 p.m. Wednesday, a pedestrian was hit by a 2003 Dodge Dakota near the intersection of Neuse Boulevard and Helen Avenue. The victim was airlifted to ECU Health in Greenville where he is being treated for his injuries.
NEW BERN, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Town of Beaufort declares a state of emergency

BEAUFORT – Beaufort officials have been closely monitoring the path of Hurricane turned Tropical Storm Ian and its potential impacts on the town. On Thursday, Sept. 29, the National Weather Service issued a Tropical Storm Warning and a storm surge watch for Beaufort. Forecasts for Beaufort focus on an increased risk of tornados, heavy periods of rain with some areas receiving 4-6 inches, wind gusts up to 40-50 mph with sustained tropical force winds and tidal surge. The duration of the winds is one of the biggest potential impacts affecting flood risks. The town has already been experiencing elevated tide levels in the downtown area in advance of Tropical Storm Ian.
BEAUFORT, NC
Obituaries
WNCT

Three arrested, charged in kidnapping, robbery

HARLOWE, N.C. (WNCT) — Three men have been arrested and are facing charges in a kidnapping, robbery and assault case. On Saturday, the Craven County Sheriff’s Office responded to Blades Road in the Harlowe community to a call of a nude man who was kidnapped, robbed and assaulted. The man was transported to Carteret Health […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
cbs17

LOOK AT THIS: Waterspout spotted off NC coast

BOGUE SOUND, N.C. (WGHP) — A waterspout was spotted on Bogue Sound on Friday near the Bogue Watch community. A National Weather Service worker saw the waterspout around 2 p.m. and took a picture. NWS workers in North Carolina are watching for tornadoes as Hurricane Ian approaches NC. The...
BOGUE, NC
newbernnow.com

Letter from the Editor: New Bern Now to Print a Local Newspaper

New Bern Now (NBN) is excited to announce that we will be printing a local newspaper to serve New Bern, NC and surrounding areas. NBN was founded in 2009 and our mission remains the same, to inform our community. We connect you with the people, places, events, and happenings. We’ve...
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Havelock police negotiating with woman inside house on Sanders Lane

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Havelock say officers were sent to a home around 3 p.m. Wednesday due to a “family disturbance.”. The Havelock Police Department says that for the past few hours, officers and family members have been negotiating with a woman who lives in a house on Sanders Lane.
HAVELOCK, NC
carolinacoastonline.com

Morehead City terminates Parks and Recreation director

- The town of Morehead City confirmed Tuesday the termination of former Parks and Recreation Director Jerry Riggs. Riggs was hand-delivered a letter of termination Sept. 23, according to the town's public information officer Alizé Proisy. Mediation was not sought by either side following Riggs' departure, so no grievances...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC

