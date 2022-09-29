Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Overreaction? Stone Harbor, NJ, Cancels Classic Car Show Citing Deadly Wildwood H2oi Rally
The fallout continues following the deadly H2oi car rally in Wildwood last month. Monday afternoon, officials with the Borough of Stone Harbor "made the difficult decision" to cancel a classic and vintage car show that was scheduled in their town for this Saturday. The decision has been made out of...
Everything about this N.J. winery, from the name to the awards, says top of the line
For years, the South Jersey producer was called Heritage Vineyards, and it was doing quite well. Actually, it began doing so well that it necessitated a rebranding, including a new name. “We decided to rebrand from Heritage Vineyards to William Heritage Winery because a wine writer from Robert Parker’s Wine...
Video: Massive Waves Crash Over North Wildwood, NJ, Seawall
Ian may not be a hurricane anymore, but his presence can still be seen in the form of heavy rain, coastal flooding, and beach erosion along the Jersey Shore. Check out this video of a massive wave crashing over a sea wall in North Wildwood. Watch as water from the...
New ‘Jeopardy!’ Champion Is from Ocean City, NJ [VIDEO]
If you watched "America's favorite quiz show, Jeopardy!" on Friday evening, you may have recognized a familiar face. Cris Pannullo, an Ocean City man, played a strong tactical game and won Friday's Jeopardy! with one-day total winnings of $29,579. His competitors Friday on the syndicated game show were the previous...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
Flooding closes multiple roads in southern N.J., interior portions of Philly suburbs
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. - Flooding concerns became all too evident Sunday, as the remnants of Hurricane Ian flooded roads down the shore and some interior sections of Philadelphia suburbs. Route 40 into and out of Atlantic City was closed because of flooding. Some of the streets looked like rivers and...
Closing after 30 years despite having best wings in Atlantic City, NJ
Yet another popular, long-standing food and beverage establishment is closing after more than 3 decades in business. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City celebrated 30 years in business this past February 2022. The establishment is being sold. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City will remain open until the sale goes through. We...
SEEN HIM? Endangered Adult Reported Missing In South Jersey
A 63-year-old man has gone missing in South Jersey. Duane Myers is from the Clementon section of Gloucester Township, police said. He last spoke with a family member on Thursday, Sept. 29. He is described as being 5'-4" tall and 200 pounds. He has brown eyes, long brown hair in...
NJ woman killed after exiting Jeep parked on Garden State Parkway
TOMS RIVER — A drunk driver's passenger was killed after he pulled over to the side of the Garden State Parkway and the woman got out of the vehicle on Sunday night, police said. Judith Morillo-Rosario, 53, of Haskell, was a passenger in the Jeep Wrangler that was stopped...
IN THIS ARTICLE
ocscanner.news
TUCKERTON: SERIOUS FLOODING IN THIS AREA
Our southern end of Ocean County in Tuckerton is experiencing flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ian.
45 Hidden Gem Restaurants in the Atlantic City and South Jersey Area
Raise your hand if you like to find new and fun places to eat that are off the beaten path. Here in the Atlantic City area, we're very lucky that we cainos filled with some great restaurants. Often though, especially if you're a local, you like to try some places...
New Survey Says You Better Watch Your Damn Mouth, Philly!
Alright, let's fess up. The Northeast is anything but dainty. The winters are harsh and so are our mouths, apparently. With that being said, we definitely can't lie. We're all damn proud to be from this region. A recent study analyzed various data that revealed Philadelphia and the surrounding areas...
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Driver Critically Hurt In South Jersey Crash: Report
A driver was in critical condition following a crash in Burlington County, according to NJ Advance Media. The crash occurred near Woodland and Sussex roads in Mount Holly at about 12:45 a.m on Monday, Oct. 3, the outlet said citing a local police spokesperson. A female passenger also was hurt...
Massive Search Launched For Atlantic City Man
A search has been launched for a 39-year-old Atlantic City man missing since Sept. 26, authorities said. Mark Farley is described as a white male, 6’0” tall, approximately 225 pounds, with blue eyes and balding. He may be in the area of Bayville, Ocean County. Anyone with information...
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Due to its close proximity to Pennsylvania's Amish Country, southern New Jersey is home to dozens of different Amish markets and restaurants. One of the absolute best is the hidden gem of a farmers' market known as The Dutch Wagon.
Video: Die-hard Eagles fan rides out Hurricane Ian in Cape Coral, Florida
CAPE CORAL, Fla. (CBS) -- A die-hard Eagles fan riding out Hurricane Ian in Florida on Wednesday. That's Gabe Ferraro in the video above. Ferraro used to live in Pennsauken, but now calls Cape Coral home.He says he lost power for about eight hours Wednesday.
Is Dave & Busters Opening in Atlantic City, NJ?
Is a Dave & Busters opening in Atlantic City? The honest answer is, I don't know for sure. But, here's what I do know. What Do We Know About a Dave & Busters Opening in A.C.?. Wednesday, an Atlantic City company called Boardwalk Development posted on Facebook saying, "NEW CUSTOMER ANNOUNCEMENT: Boardwalk Design & Development has been named the permit manager for the Dave And Busters to the Atlantic City location,#boardwalkdevelopment #permits #daveandbusters #atlanticcity"
Make Your Own Beer From Scratch At This Philadelphia, PA Brewery
Have you ever wanted to create your very own beer? Now, you can! This sounds like a super fun thing to do with your boyfriend, girlfriend, friends, or even family this time of year. 'This nanobrewery called, “My Local Philly Works” , is a local brewery based in Philadelphia that...
Atlantic City, NJ teacher accused of ‘inappropriate relationship’ with student
ATLANTIC CITY — A high school teacher is accused of having an "inappropriate relationship" with a former student. Joseph Scalfaro and the former student engaged in their relationship "both on and off school property," according to the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office. Scalfaro has been a history teacher at Atlantic...
Middle Twp., NJ, Begins to Act Following Deadly H2oi Car Rally in Wildwood
One municipality in Cape May County is beginning to take action following a deadly, unsanctioned car rally this past weekend. Officials in Middle Township say they are already participating in a multi-agency investigation and are, "exploring possible ordinances like those enacted by Ocean City, Md., following similar gatherings." Mayor Tim...
Rock 104.1
Northfield NJ
7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Rock 104.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://rock1041.com
Comments / 0