Opinion | A Dangerous Idea to Punish Putin
Designating Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism will only backfire.
Dems agonize over N.C. spending debacle as Senate race tightens
North Carolina Democrats are projecting confidence about Cheri Beasley's chances against Ted Budd. But they think the party needs to cough up more money.
Biden in Puerto Rico: 'We're going to make sure you get every single dollar promised'
President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, and Federal Emergency Management Agency administrator Deanne Criswell are visiting Ponce, Puerto Rico, on Monday -- weeks after Hurricane Fiona ravaged the US territory. In Puerto Rico, Biden received a briefing on the storm and is meeting with individuals who have been impacted....
North Korea sends missile soaring over Japan in escalation
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired a ballistic missile over Japan for the first time in five years, forcing Japan to issue evacuation notices and suspend trains during the flight of the nuclear-capable weapon that could reach the U.S. territory of Guam and possibly beyond. The launch was the most provocative weapons demonstration by North Korea this year as it ramps up missile tests to build a full-fledged nuclear arsenal that viably threatens U.S. allies and the American homeland with the goal of wresting outside concessions, some experts say. The missile’s estimated 4,500 kilometer (2,800 mile) flight was the longest by any North Korean missile, though the North has previously launched other potentially longer-range weapons at high angles to avoid neighboring countries. The United States strongly condemned North Korea’s “dangerous and reckless decision” to launch what it described as a “long-range ballistic missile” over Japan.
Russian losses evident in key liberated Ukrainian city
LYMAN, Ukraine (AP) — The bodies of Russian soldiers were lying in the streets of a key eastern Ukrainian city on Tuesday following their comrades’ retreat that marked the latest defeat for Moscow even as Russia’s upper house of parliament rubber-stamped the annexation of Ukrainian regions on Tuesday. Russian troops pulled back from Lyman over the weekend to avoid being encircled by Ukrainian forces. The city’s liberation gave Ukraine a key vantage point for pressing its offensive deeper into Russian-held territories. The Ukrainian military collected the bodies of their comrades after fierce battles for control of Lyman, a key logistics and transport hub, but did not immediately remove those of the Russians. “We fight for our land, for our children, so that our people can live better, but all this comes at a very high price,” said a Ukrainian soldier who goes by the nom de guerre Rud.
Nicolle Wallace Slams Wall Street Journal’s Condemnation of Donald Trump
The MSNBC anchor had her own withering response to the Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper's criticism of the former president.
Supreme Court leaves ban on bump stocks in place -- again
The Supreme Court declined Monday to consider the latest challenge to a federal ban on bump stocks, keeping in place the prohibition on devices that essentially allow shooters to fire semiautomatic rifles continuously with one pull of the trigger. By declining to grant an appeal, the justices not only avoided...
FAA to announce rule allowing more rest for flight attendants
Federal aviation officials plan to announce Tuesday that flight attendants will soon get more mandated rest time between flights, two sources familiar with the announcement tell CNN. Flight crew unions have fought hard for the change, saying that flight attendants are heavily fatigued and overworked after shifts as long as...
Brazil election authority: Bolsonaro, Lula headed to runoff
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of the leftist Workers’ Party has gotten the most votes in Brazil’s presidential election, but not enough to avoid a runoff vote against his far-right rival, incumbent Jair Bolsonaro. With 97% of the votes...
Ukraine war - live: Kyiv army tears through Putin’s defences in south, advance east
Volodymyr Zelensky’s soldiers have ripped through Russian defences in Ukraine’s south and recaptured several villages along the Dnipro river on Monday, Ukrainian officials and Moscow’s leaders in the area said. This marks Kyiv’s biggest breakthrough in the south in the seven-month course of the war in Ukraine....
