Idaho State

The Truth About Idaho’s Law On Babysitters

Look, I get it - as a father of three who is always on the go, I can certainly vouch for parents when they say they need a break. Ultimately, if I want to have a date night with my wife, Bailey, we will have to arrange to have a babysitter watch our children. We have three little ones, ranging in age from a month old to an almost-5-year-old.
Idaho Billionaire Buys Up Hawaii, Locals Not Thrilled

Idaho's wealthiest person is Frank VanderSloot with a net worth of $3.5 Billion but was born into a poor farming family. He is now the only billionaire in the gem state. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Frank was born in 1948 and is an American entrepreneur who grew up in Sheridan, Wyoming, Hardin, Montana, and Cocallala, Idaho.
Idaho Named Home of Three Best Resorts in the Western United States

If you’re looking to unwind and relax at one of the best resorts in the western United States, you can do it without leaving the state. Earlier this year, Travel + Leisure put together a list of “The 15 Best Resorts in the Western United States” based on their readers’ experiences. They tell you right off the bat that the list won’t feature resorts from Arizona, California, Colorado, Montana, Utah or Wyoming because those states are so saturated with resorts each of those states gets its own list.
Idaho’s #1 Luxurious Hotel Ranks as One of the Best in America

Wow, take a deeper look at this hotel that’s right here in Boise! Keep scrolling for pictures. Love Exploring created a list of the most luxurious hotels in each state, and The Grove Hotel in Boise made the list for Idaho — making it one of the most luxurious hotel in Idaho and one of the most luxurious hotels in the entire country.
Visit The ‘Top of Idaho’ for an Unforgettable Adventure

Idaho is amazing from its waterways to its peaks and everything in-between. There is truly nothing like it. Here in Idaho we also still have some amazing small towns and communities that compared to the hassle of Boise can seem like a blast from the past. Those incredible places that are just a spot on the map where locals leave doors unlocked and wave at everyone that goes by. One of those fantastic little towns sits just below the tallest peak in Idaho.
According to Google Earth, Idaho is Home to the Weird

With Halloween approaching, it’s never too early to get in the eerie spirit and freak ourselves out a little bit. The perfect tool to get your weird on is none other than Google Earth. That’s right – the satellite images provided to us by the world’s most popular search engine is home to the creepiest (and funniest) images from an aerial perspective.
Miss Teen Idaho wins Miss Teen USA 1st Runner Up [photos]

Eagle High School Graduate Miss Idaho Teen USA Jenna Beckstrom has won the first runner-up in the Miss Teen USA contest held over the weekend in Reno, Nevada. The Miss Teen USA Pageant is associated with the Miss USA and Miss Universe Pageants. Contestants have to win state contests between the ages of 14-19. The pageant featured fifty-one contestants from all over the country.
Flash Your Headlights in Idaho: Legal or Illegal?

When learning to drive, I remember only flashing my headlights to worn others if there was an officer or hazard coming up or if they had their high beams on and were blinding me. It was what I thought of as a kind gesture. If they saw my lights flash they knew to slow down or turn their bright off.
Seattle Times Compares Idaho Women to the Handmaid’s Tale

Our state was once America's best-kept secret regarding places to live. Idaho was far removed from the intense headlines of the nation's culture wars. We can all remember when the top story was when a city would be adding another traffic light. Today, the Gem State is known for overvalued real estate, fast growth, and the tipping point over the post-Roe v. Wade world.
These Are The Six Most Difficult To Pronounce Boise Streets

Moving to the Treasure Valley almost three years ago from Las Vegas, I was surprised at how welcoming everyone was. Maybe because I didn't move from California, people were more accepting. Perhaps it was because I changed my license plates immediately because I was very proud of being a new Idahoan and tried very hard to fit in. By the end of day one, I understood that Boise is pronounced Boy-C, not Boy-Z.
Meridian Restaurant Named Most Legendary in Idaho

The Love Food website put together a list of what they ranked as the most legendary restaurants in every US state. Idaho is loaded with incredible eateries. With farming and agriculture thriving in the gem state it also means fresher local eating options in many restaurants. While some have been better than others I have yet to have a bad dining experience in Idaho. With so many incredible options how do you know where to go?
Two Idaho Towns Make America’s Most Beautiful Small Towns List

Only 55 cities in the entire United States were picked to be on this list, which means these two Idaho towns are in an elite club!. Over the past few months, we’ve done a little traveling. First to Seattle. Then to Portland. After each trip, we came home incredibly grateful to live in Idaho. Why? Well, because compared to these two places Idaho’s “big city” is absolutely beautiful. Downtown Boise is clean. It’s vibrant. There are no boarded-up windows or graffiti. It’s great.
Satanic Temple Files Lawsuit Pledging to Return Abortion to Idaho

It looks like the national Satanists not to be confused with the Idaho Satanists, are joining forces with Joe Biden, . Biden's Justice Department filed a federal lawsuit challenging Idaho's trigger law, and now the Satanists have joined his attack on our state. As they say, the devil is in the details.
