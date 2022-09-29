Read full article on original website

MAD Lions devour Saigon Buffalo in first League best-of-five of 2022 World Championship
MAD Lions took down Saigon Buffalo today in the first best-of-five of the 2022 League of...

Just one champion has a 100 percent pick and ban rate at Worlds 2022
After 32 games at the League of Legends World Championship, only one champion stands out with...

Humanoid opens up about Fnatic’s scrim woes during Worlds 2022, and paving his own road to improvement this year
After their surprising loss to LOUD on day three of the 2022 League of Legends World...

Vamos: Brance burns two words into the minds of Fnatic as LOUD pick up another win at Worlds 2022
If there are two words to sum up today's play-ins match between Fnatic and LOUD at...

Lillia rules, Teemo drools, and Brazil gets LOUD on third day of Worlds 2022
The third day of the 2022 League of Legends World Championship has come and gone, but...

The upsets continue: DFM seek second-consecutive group stage qualification after win against Evil Geniuses at Worlds 2022
When the LCS loses, it's only fitting that the LEC finds some way to win—even when...

Bot gap closed: Yutapon, DFM end LOUD’s Worlds run with first-ever international best-of-five win
If the first game of this series between DetonatioN FocusMe and LOUD told you anything, it's...

The final boss in the top lane: Impact shows LOUD a true top gap, brings Evil Geniuses to qualification stage of Worlds 2022
Two of the loudest followings in professional League of Legends—both in-person and across social media—are those...

Impact points to one Worlds 2022 play-ins team outside DRX and RNG who’s ‘better’ than MAD Lions
Evil Geniuses top laner Impact has underlined one team outside DRX and Royal Never Give Up...

Slicing and dicing: Humanoid brings Fnatic toward a top finish in the play-ins stage of Worlds 2022
These final matches of the 2022 League of Legends play-ins stage will determine what teams continue...

Who needs the meta? DFM earn another win at Worlds 2022 with unorthodox champions
Three days into the 2022 League of Legends World Championship play-ins stage and it's still too...

Unsure what runes to take or spells to level up? Riot is introducing rune loadout and champ ability recommendations in 2023 League preseason
The 2023 League of Legends preseason is all about making things easier to understand for players. The preseason will aim to streamline many of League’s systems, including champion builds, jungle pathing, and the overall flow of each game. Riot unveiled its full plans for the 2023 preseason today, and...

Vitality ADC Carzzy granted permission to ‘explore options’ for 2023 LEC season
Team Vitality has allowed its starting AD carry Carzzy to explore his options for the 2023 professional League of Legends season, the player has announced on social media. Carzzy was initially picked up by Vitality last year as the pillar of the organization’s potential LEC “superteam.” The roster, which included veteran players in every role, including top laner Alphari and mid laner Perkz, was projected on paper to win the LEC early in the preseason and represent Europe at the World Championship. Neither of those things happened, however.

Upset ends Worlds 2022 play-ins with an incredible stat
Fnatic's Elias "Upset" Lipp has dominated in the first week of the 2022 League of Legends...

Elyoya’s Worlds-first jungle pick not enough after behemoth game from Zeka, DRX
Oft-maligned and inconsistent in regular season play in the LCK, Korean fourth seed DRX are making...

T1 head coach Bengi on his return to Worlds after 6 seasons: ‘The feeling is really fresh right now’
Six long years have passed since Bengi, the legendary former jungler of SK Telecom T1, last...

DRX go perfect, Fnatic stay hot, and Evil Geniuses jump scare NA fans on day 4 of Worlds 2022
The play-in stage at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship has almost come to a...

Armed and ready: Isurus prepare Teemo for their Worlds 2022 match against RNG
Your eyes aren't deceiving you—that is indeed a Teemo on your screen. The LLA's...

Welcome to the group of death: Previewing and predicting Group A at Worlds 2022
At the League of Legends World Championship, 24 teams earned their place at one of the...

A brief history of Teemo at the League World Championship
Teemo is arguably the least popular champion in the history of competitive League of Legends. With...
