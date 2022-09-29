Read full article on original website
3 Stocks to Buy In October That Could Soar 47% to 84%, According to Wall Street
Alphabet's revenue continues to grow briskly, with Google Cloud's momentum especially standing out. MercadoLibre has tremendous opportunities in the Latin American e-commerce and fintech markets. MongoDB's business is booming with no slowdown due to economic concerns. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
3 Growth Stocks Poised to Skyrocket
Eli Lilly's revenue could jump significantly thanks to two especially promising drugs. Pfizer is too cheap to ignore with acquisitions improving its long-term prospects. Vertex could only be in the early stages of delivering tremendous growth. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Can Shiba Inu Reach $1?
Shiba Inu was created to make up for the lack of functionality of Dogecoin, but it possesses no real competitive advantages in the crypto space. A $1 price target is virtually impossible, because it would mean that Shiba Inu's market cap exceeds total global wealth. Smart investors would be better...
How I'd Invest $20,000 Today If I Had to Start From Scratch
Roth IRAs can be incredible wealth-building and management tools. Index funds typically beat Wall Street's best and brightest over time. Making regular investments can help you get over the fear of a falling market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Got $1,000? Buy These Hot Growth Stocks Before They Take Off
Growth stocks have hugely fallen out of favor in recent months. Some stocks, though, should rebound given their massive growth potential. Buying such growth stocks right now could be one of your smartest investment moves. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Is It Safer to Pull Your Money Out of the Stock Market or Keep Investing for Now?
As we enter another bear market, many investors are feeling the pressure. Pulling your money out of the market may seem safer, but it has serious risks. Despite falling prices, the stock market isn't as dangerous as it may seem. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
2 Top Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Right Now
Amazon's leading positions in e-commerce and cloud services put it on track to be a long-term winner. Snowflake has a highly growth-dependent valuation, but its business is serving up great performance and looks very strong. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Why Warren Buffett Loves Coca-Cola Stock
Coca-Cola has a large moat thanks to its popular beverage brands. Management focuses on profit-building and shareholder value. Its high-yielding dividend is one of the most reliable in the market. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley...
October Is Your Last Chance to Earn a Risk-Free 9.62%
I savings bonds aim to protect investors from inflation. October may be the best time to buy these bonds in recent memory. They make a good alternative to cash over the next year, and this unique opportunity won't last long. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
My Best Growth Stocks to Buy in October
Parkev Tatevosian has positions in Airbnb, Inc. and Starbucks. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Airbnb, Inc. and Starbucks. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: short October 2022 $85 calls on Starbucks. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy. Parkev Tatevosian is an affiliate of The Motley...
Why Qualcomm Stock Surged Higher Today
The connectivity specialist scores a legal point against a fellow California tech giant. Somewhat awkwardly, the two companies have been business partners for years and remain so. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
Why Lordstown Motors Shares Tumbled Today
Lordstown and its contracting partner have officially begun production of its first EV. The company will close the third quarter with nearly $200 million in cash, but it is still looking for ways to raise more capital. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
2 Evergreen Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
The longer you can hold your all-weather stocks, the better your returns are likely to be. DexCom stands to benefit from the increasing diagnosis and treatment of diabetes worldwide. STAAR Surgical will have larger and larger markets as more people are diagnosed with shortsightedness. You’re reading a free article with...
Why Roblox Stock Was Down Today
An analyst initiated coverage of Roblox today, forecasting that it would lose to the market. However, this analyst also pointed out the strong quality of Roblox's business, which is something for shareholders to not lose sight of. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Why Advanced Micro Devices Rallied Today
One analyst reiterated his buy rating on AMD's stock on Monday. However, the entire sector was up strongly, suggesting a rotation by big investors into the beaten-down semiconductor industry. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
InterDigital, Inc.
Prev. Close $47.81 Div. (Yield) $1.40 (3.5%) 52-Wk Range $40.23 - $74.27 Avg. Daily Vol. 290,272. The best Bull and Bear pitches based on recency and number of recommendations. Dkaner99 (86.98) Submitted November 22, 2018. When tech comes back in favor, this is one those you wised you had bought...
Here's Why Peloton Shares Popped Today
The company has partnered with Hilton hotels to place exercise bikes in their fitness centers. This is the third partnership Peloton has announced in under a month as it tries to grow its business. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Is Micron Technology Stock a Buy Now?
The memory chipmaker posted a mixed fourth-quarter report. And its Q1 guidance broadly missed analysts’ expectations. Micron expects the memory market’s cyclical slowdown to continue. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy in October
Medical Properties Trust is a healthcare REIT that's in better shape than its stock performance indicates. Omega Healthcare Investors should be a big winner from aging demographic trends. Enterprise Products Partners continues to benefit from favorable industry dynamics. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Have Bonds Turned Attractive? This Canadian Pension Fund Giant Certainly Thinks So
The Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, one of Canada’s largest pension funds, is reportedly increasing its exposure to bonds, citing yields that have turned attractive following the worst sell-off in a generation. What Happened: OTPP, which manages C$243 billion ($177 billion), is raising its holdings of inflation-protected debt, along...
