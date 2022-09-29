‘AND’: Yorgos Lanthimos Has New Movie Coming With Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe & Margaret Qualley To Star

A lakeside cabin, illicit substances, and a group of teenagers; that’s a set-up for a spooky tale as old as time. Audiences know the drill by now, and so does “My Best Friend’s Exorcism.” And there’s no better time to release a horror movie than in the lead-up to Halloween when audiences are looking to add a new title to their rotation of old genre favorites. It’s a crowded field, though, and hard for newcomers to avoid coming across as derivative while they pay homage to the classics that paved the way. Damon Thomas’s adaptation of Grady Hendrix‘s 2016 novel of the same name mostly avoids those pitfalls. The late ‘80s setting tips its hat to a genre that went into overdrive during that decade, but the Elsie Fisher-starring movie is at its best when it focuses on the friendship at its heart.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO