‘AND’: Yorgos Lanthimos Has New Movie Coming With Emma Stone, Jesse Plemons, Willem Dafoe & Margaret Qualley To Star

Read full article on original website
Related
theplaylist.net
‘Now You See Me 3’: Ruben Fleischer To Direct Next Movie In Series For Lionsgate
Does the world need another “Now You See Me” movie? After all, the last one came out in 2016 and, despite a successful pull at the box office, it didn’t win over critics. Deadline reports that Lionsgate thinks it’s okay to mine this well again, and they’ve tapped a new director to helm the franchise: “Venom” and “Uncharted” director Ruben Fleischer.
theplaylist.net
‘Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities’ Trailer: New Netflix Horror Anthology Hits The Streamer On October 25
By this point, Guillermo del Toro is a household name equivalent with the cinematic macabre. And that’s what Netflix is banking on with their new anthology, curated by del Toro himself. “Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet Of Curiosities” showcases the director’s talents with eight other horror directors in a new eight-episode limited series, just in time for Halloween.
theplaylist.net
‘Nosferatu’: Robert Eggers’ Remake Of Classic Vampire Film Back In Motion With Bill Skarsgard Starring & Lily-Rose Depp In Talks
It looks like Robert Eggers may get to do his long-gestating passion project after all. Deadline reports that the horror maestro’s remake of “Nosferatu” for Focus Features is now closer than ever to production, with Bill Skarsgard attached to star as the titular vampire. However, there’s a shake-up regarding who will star in the upcoming film, with Anya Taylor-Joy no longer attached.
theplaylist.net
‘Justin Long’s New Movie’ Trailer: 20th Century Studios Has Sly & Clever Meta Fun With Its Latest ‘Barbarian’ Trailer
With roles in “Jeepers Creepers,” “Drag Me To Hell,” and “Tusk,” Justin Long has never shied away from horror movies. But what’s he up to in his latest foray into the genre? 20th Century Studios is having a little bit of meta fun with that in its new trailer for “Barbarian,” calling the movie instead “Justin Long’s New Movie.”
RELATED PEOPLE
theplaylist.net
‘White Noise’: LCD Soundsystem Releases ‘New Body Rhumba’ In Lead-Up To Noah Baumbach’s Upcoming Film
While Noah Baumbach‘s latest, “White Noise,” already had its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival, it won’t reach audiences until later this year. But the build-up to the upcoming film commences today with the release of LCD Soundsystem‘s new single “new body rhumba,” the band’s first new material in five years.
theplaylist.net
‘Pacification’ Review: Albert Serra Makes A Gorgeous & Grave Tropical Anti-Epic Filled With Post-Colonial Intrigue [NYFF]
Albert Serra has up to now been known for his revisionist period films, which include prankishly unconventional treatments of Don Quixote (“Honor of the Nights,” 2006), Casanova (“The Story of My Death,” 2013) and Louis XIV (“The Death of Louis XIV,” 2016). With “Pacifiction,” he makes his first film with a contemporary setting—and made his debut in the main competition at Cannes, where the film premiered—but it’s in many ways the closest he’s come to classic historical fiction. “Pacifiction” is a modern-day Conradian tale of South Seas intrigue in which De Roller (Benoît Magimel), the French government’s High Commissioner in Polynesia, investigates rumors of an impending resumption of nuclear testing. The atmosphere is chokingly sensual, the geopolitical implications are operatic, and the filmmaking is at once puckish and grand. Scratch your head at it in front of the biggest screen possible.
theplaylist.net
The Taylor Sheridan-Verse: Jennifer Ehle Joins’ ‘1923,’ Prequel To ‘Yellowstone’ & Three More Added To ‘Lioness’ CIA Drama
Taylor Sheridan is hyper-busy over at Paramount+, building up his “Yellowstone” TV empire, but he also has other adjacent irons in the fire. For one, “Tulsa King,” starring Sylvester Stallone as a mafia capo who relocates to Oklahoma, premieres on the streamer on November 13 (which apparently connects to “Yellowstone” too). But two more shows are getting close to becoming a reality too.
theplaylist.net
‘My Best Friend’s Exorcism’ Review: Amazon Prime’s New Possession Horror Comedy Captures The Terrifying Teen Experience, But It Needs More Laughs
A lakeside cabin, illicit substances, and a group of teenagers; that’s a set-up for a spooky tale as old as time. Audiences know the drill by now, and so does “My Best Friend’s Exorcism.” And there’s no better time to release a horror movie than in the lead-up to Halloween when audiences are looking to add a new title to their rotation of old genre favorites. It’s a crowded field, though, and hard for newcomers to avoid coming across as derivative while they pay homage to the classics that paved the way. Damon Thomas’s adaptation of Grady Hendrix‘s 2016 novel of the same name mostly avoids those pitfalls. The late ‘80s setting tips its hat to a genre that went into overdrive during that decade, but the Elsie Fisher-starring movie is at its best when it focuses on the friendship at its heart.
IN THIS ARTICLE
theplaylist.net
‘Ramy’ Season 3 Review: Ramy Youssef’s Comical, Rich Look At Muslim Family Life Is The Best One Yet
A wayward and callous Ramy (Ramy Youssef), after cheating on his new wife, Zainab (MaameYaa Boafo), with his cousin; thereby inflicting untold damage on everyone in his wake, sits in a car with a dog of an incarcerated friend in the backseat. Cans of dog food are piled in the windshield. He listens silently to a CD explaining how to be a good Muslim. That ending to “Ramy” season two was akin to a firecracker exploding in your hand. The kid left holding the proverbial self-inflicting cherry bomb was Ramy, played by the show’s creator and director.
theplaylist.net
Ebon Moss-Bachrach Talks ‘Andor,’ Being In “Awe” Of Tony Gilroy & Feeling Like A ‘Star Wars’ Kid Again [Interview]
Actor Ebon Moss-Bachrach is riding high at the moment. Known initially for his work in Lena Dunham’s “Girls,” in the ensuing years, he’s put in the work and been in all kinds of indies, dramas, and varied film and TV works. 2022 has been something of a banner year for the actor, having a kind of second, breakthrough renaissance for his co-starring role in FX’s breakout series, “The Bear,” which became a massive hit this past summer.
theplaylist.net
Danny Boyle To Direct Dance Adaptation Of ‘The Matrix’ Called ‘Free Your Mind’ In New Manchester Art Venue
Fresh off of “Pistol,” his FX mini-series about The Sex Pistols, Danny Boyle has his next project lined up. And it’s the last thing anyone expects from the man behind “Trainspotting,” “Slumdog Millionaire,” and “Yesterday“…. Variety reports that Boyle’s next project...
theplaylist.net
‘Smile’ Review: Parker Finn’s Debut Film Is Jump-Scare Horror Done Really, Really Well
It doesn’t happen too often, especially from modern studio fare, but Parker Finn’s “Smile” is the kind of horror movie that earns the unique qualification of “genuinely scary.” Credit to Finn, the writer/director making his feature debut here, for achieving this with a strong and simple visual hook: possessed characters who smile, a sign to the witness that something is about to go horrifically wrong. It’s always creepy when actors here suddenly force a wide grin onto their faces, gradually baring their full teeth and pointing their eyes in a fashion that would barely be welcoming in a photo. Finn knows the inverse effect of a smile, frozen in place, and in-person—it becomes a startling, disturbing threat like few others.
Comments / 0