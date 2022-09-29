Read full article on original website
Stalking suspect with red rose in vase arrested after unwelcome visit to woman’s home
A stalking suspect with a red rose in a vase was arrested after paying an unwelcome visit to a woman’s home. Jason Jeremy Collier, 43, of Wildwood is facing charges of stalking and trespassing as a result of his arrest last week after he was caught on surveillance on the front porch of the woman’s residence, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. Collier had been previously trespassed from the property.
Suspect shoplifter arrested with meth at Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza
A suspect shoplifter was arrested with methamphetamine at the Walmart at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were summoned Sunday to the store to investigate a report of a theft in progress. The report indicated the suspected shoplifter was placing the stolen merchandise in the back of a pickup.
Homeless man arrested with fentanyl at Spanish Springs Town Square
A homeless man was arrested with fentanyl at Spanish Springs Town Square. An officer was on patrol at about 1:30 a.m. Saturday when he spotted a man on a bicycle without proper lighting near Margarita Republic, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A K-9 unit...
Villager arrested on warrant charging him with attempted murder
A 72-year-old Villager was being held without bond following his weekend arrest on a warrant charging him with felony attempted murder with a firearm. George Albert Hachey of the Village of De La Vista North was being held at the Sumter County Detention Center following his arrest by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.
Belleview man accused of hiding in bathroom, exposing himself to woman
A 30-year-old Belleview man was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after he was accused of hiding inside a bathroom and exposing himself to a woman. On Saturday, October 1, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence located in the 10400 block of SE 148th Place in Summerfield in reference to a verbal disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with Dylan Kyle Passera.
New Yorker enters plea in DUI case after golf cart mishap at Cody’s
A New Yorker has entered a plea in connection with a drunk driving arrest after a golf cart mishap at Cody’s Original Roadhouse at Brownwood in The Villages. Diane Tomkin, 62, of Port Jefferson, N.Y., pleaded not guilty last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence. She is being represented by attorney Melanie Slaughter, who earlier this year won an acquittal in a case in which Villager Ed McGinty had been charged with stalking a woman with whom he had a heated political disagreement.
Burglar arrested after car chase
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A man is in custody after trying to burglarize a home on Sunday in Alachua County. According to an Alachua County Sheriff’s Office Captain, 55-year-old Lavinia Duglia was trying to break into a home near the three-hundred block of Southeast Wacahoota road in Micanopy. After...
Marion County report for August shows 33 illegal dumping cases, 2 fines issued
During the month of August, Marion County Solid Waste Code Enforcement Officers managed 33 illegal dumping cases throughout the county and issued two civil fines. This information is part of the monthly Solid Waste Operations report which will be presented to the Marion County Board of County Commissioners during its regular meeting on Tuesday, October 4.
Mother facing sentencing after inflicting skull fracture on child in The Villages
A mother is facing sentencing after inflicting a skull fracture on her young daughter at a home in The Villages. Jessica Leigh Lewis, 36, is scheduled to be sentenced later this month in Lake County Court on a charge of aggravated child abuse in connection with a 2018 incident which occurred on the Historic Side of The Villages.
Lady Lake salutes longtime police detective upon his retirement
Lady Lake officials saluted a longtime police detective upon his retirement. Stewart “Butch” Perdue was honored Monday night during the Lady Lake Commission meeting. Police Chief Robert Tempesta said it was a “bittersweet” moment saying goodbye to Perdue, who began his law enforcement career in 1980.
Woman arrested for vandalism in Alachua County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A woman is facing felony charges for property damage after vandalizing a car in Alachua County last night. A report from the Alachua County sheriff’s office says 18-year-old Kirah Jones went to Harbor Cove Apartments around 8 p.m. last night. Jones wouldn’t leave until she...
Villager whose strange behavior frightened neighbors found incompetent
A Villager whose strange behavior frightened her neighbors has been found incompetent. Carolyn Kalnitsky, 65, of the Village of Belvedere, continues to be held at the Marion County Jail, since her arrest in 2021 when she led multiple law enforcement agencies on a high-speed chase. When Kalnitsky finally came to a stop, she reached down to the passenger side floorboard, picked up a yellow crowbar and threatened officers with it.
Community Watch employee won’t face prosecution in DUI case
A Community Watch employee won’t face prosecution in a case in which she had been arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. The prosecutor’s office announced last month that the evidence is “legally insufficient” to prosecute 69-year-old Charlotte Darlington of The Villages. She had...
Marion County woman, dog rescued from house fire
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Fire rescue crews saved a woman and her dog in Marion County after her home caught fire on Sunday. Around 3 p.m., Marion County and Ocala fire rescue crews responded to reports of a house fire on Northwest 42nd Lane in Ocala. Rescue crews entered the...
Ocala police looking for two men who allegedly stole from Lowe’s
The Ocala Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify two individuals who are suspected of stealing multiple items from a Lowe’s home improvement store. According to a social media post from OPD, the two men (pictured below) recently entered the Lowe’s store located at 4600 E Silver Springs Boulevard in Ocala and allegedly stole over $650 worth of merchandise.
Florida Man Makes His Television Debut Fleeing From Deputies On Patrol: LIVE
A Florida man made his television debut while On Patrol: LIVE was filming Friday night. Every Friday and Saturday night On Patrol: LIVE, a REELZ program, provides minute-by-minute live analysis as the series documents for viewers in real time the everyday work of police officers on
Ocala police and Marion County deputies rescue FHP vehicle stuck in flood waters
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – The Ocala Police Department and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office pulled a Florida Highway patrol car from flooded waters, according to a Facebook post by Ocala police. The trooper was in the car on Thursday evening when the road washed out, according to the...
Ocala residents discuss traffic on State Road 200
In response to previous letters that discussed the abundance of traffic on State Road 200, several residents from Ocala wrote in to share their thoughts on the topic. “I’ve seen several letters complaining about the traffic on State Road 200. I admit that it can be heavy at times, but I have never been forced to endure stop-and-go situations in the four years I’ve lived in On Top of The World. I’ve been in traffic in Orlando, Tampa, and even Sarasota, and believe me – all those place are much worse,” says Ocala resident Brian MacFarland.
Suspected catalytic converter thief lands back behind bars
A suspected catalytic converter thief arrested multiple times last year has landed back behind bars. David Wayne Synrex, 39, of Ocklawaha, was being held over the weekend at the Lake County Jail following his arrest on multiple warrants. Synrex had been arrested last year in Lady Lake. Several tools commonly...
Marjorie Josephine Jones
Marjorie Josephine Jones, resident of The Village of Piedmont, The Villages, FL, died peacefully on Sunday, September 25, 2022. She was born on June 27, 1930 to the late Adam and Josephine Sysman in Detroit, Michigan. Marjorie is survived by her loving husband of 69 years, Orville Kenneth Jones, of...
