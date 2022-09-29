Read full article on original website
Cross stands strong amid destruction caused by Hurricane Ian
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF/Gray News) – Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast of South Carolina with strong winds and an unrelenting storm surge Friday. The hurricane damaged piers, dunes and buildings – but it couldn’t take down one cross in Murrells Inlet. Charlene Blanton took video of...
Your Turn: feedback on farmworker OT, animal shelter & bulletin board
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Farm laborers in New York state will be paid overtime after working 40 hours per week instead of the current 60-hour threshold:. I’m entitled to time and a half if I go over 40 hours for my state job. All workers should be granted the same basic courtesy.
Hochul drives initiative for clean emissions by 2035
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Governor Kathy Hochul looks to drive New York automobiles into zero emissions by 2035. Hochul announced Thursday that New York is investing more than $1 billion in zero emissions vehicles, of all weight classes, over the next five years. Additionally, New York State is making...
