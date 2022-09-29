Relief funds established for victims of Hurricane Ian

AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee

FORT MYERS, Fla. (Sept. 2022) – Collaboratory has partnered with the United Way of Lee, Hendry and Glades to create a disaster relief fund to distribute funds to nonprofits who can help individuals in the aftermath of those affected by Hurricane Ian.

“Collaboratory wants to provide a safe and reliable location for those who want to assist their Southwest Florida neighbors as they recover from the storm,” said Sarah Owen, President and CEO of Collaboratory.

Southwest Florida experienced catastrophic winds and flooding and storm surge. Thousands of residents have been displaced from their homes.

Contributions are tax deductible. One hundred percent of the funds donated through Collaboratory will be used assist people in Southwest Florida recover from the impacts of the storm. .

Donors can give at collaboratory.org/swflemergencyrelieffund