14news.com
EPD makes final safety preparations ahead of 2022 Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is working on its final preparations before the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival. Police say they start preparations months in advance, such as which officers will be working the festival and where they will be stationed. EPD Sgt. Anna Gray says...
14news.com
101st West Side Nut Club Fall Festival underway on W. Franklin St.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club’s 101st Fall Festival kicked off Monday. One of the hundreds of food items on this year’s fall fest menu is made with the popular soda, Ski. Randy Moore spoke with the group behind west side Ski cheesecake. Randy also...
14news.com
Fall Festival Half Pot ends first day ahead of last year.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Ticket booths for the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival Half Pot opened on Franklin Street Monday, and the total quickly grew. By the time they closed at 10 p.m., the total had reached $122,200. That’s up from about $111,000 last year. Booths open back...
14news.com
New home built for couple who lost everything in Dec. tornado
HARTFORD, Ky. (WFIE) - An Ohio County, Kentucky, couple now has a new home after losing theirs in the December tornado. A ribbon cutting was held Monday for Rickie and Bridgett Filback’s new home. After losing their previous home, the couple says they received so much support. That includes...
Anti-abortion advocates gather in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — A hot topic of discussion brought activists out Sunday afternoon to the parking lot of Brinker’s Jewelers. People looking to stand up for their anti-abortion views were outside on the corner of Green River Road and the Lloyd Expressway. The advocates are part of Life Chain, a silent prayer vigil group. […]
city-countyobserver.com
Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation Meeting
The Board of School Trustees of the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation will meet for the regularly scheduled Board meeting Monday, October 3, 2022 at 5:30 PM in the Board Room of the EVSC Administration Building located at 951 Walnut Street, Evansville, IN. Board meetings can also be observed by tuning to EVSC’s radio station, 90.7 WPSR or live streamed online at https://www.wpsrhd.com/.
Evansville, Indiana Law Enforcement Provides Security For One Of The Largest Street Festivals in America
The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival brings around 200,000 visitors to Franklin Street, and it takes a lot of planning to ensure everyone has a safe experience. Interview with Officer Taylor Merriss, Evansville Police Department's Special Projects Coordinator. Officer Taylor Merriss with the Evansville Police Department took on a...
14news.com
Booths offer heathy options at the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The West Side Nut Club Fall Festival is widely known for its unique fried foods and creative carnival treats. Some festival visitors are looking for options that better suit dietary restrictions and allergies and fortunately, they won’t miss out on the fall festival food fun.
14news.com
First full day of West Side Nut Club Fall Festival goes well
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The first day of the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival was Monday, and thousands of Tri-State Residents made their way to Franklin Street to celebrate. Teams of non-profits operating over 130 different unique food booths were hard at work, trying their best to attract customers.
14news.com
Fire in Evansville considered suspicious
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a home in the 300 block of Read Street. It happened around 8 p.m. Monday. Fire officials say they do believe the fire is suspicious, but it is under investigation. They say there were items stacked in the home that seemed to...
14news.com
Road closure on S. Barker planned for 40 days
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say they are closing part of S. Barker Ave. starting October 10. They say it’s part of the ongoing Refresh Evansville water main improvement project. There will be lane restrictions and closures between Claremont Avenue and B...
14news.com
Monday Sunrise Headlines
(WFIE) - Evansville authorities are looking into a possible stabbing. Dispatch says the call came in as a medic assist around 11:40 p.m. Sunday night. Rescue efforts are underway in Florida and North Carolina, but the death toll from Hurricane Ian continues to grow. Authorities say at least 87 people...
14news.com
A look inside the booth behind the Pulled Pork Parfait
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Tri-State locals know the fall festival brings hundreds of food items. One fan favorite is the original pulled pork parfait from the booth ran by the Outboard Boating Club of Evansville. They use two tons of pork from Hawg N Sauce Barbecue, plus mashed potatoes, corn,...
City of Evansville offering Fall Festival lunch shuttle service
EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) – The city of Evansville will offer lunch time shuttle service to the West Side Nut Club Fall Festival for the public from Monday through Friday. According to a press release, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. the shuttle will pick up and drop off from the C.K. Newsome Community Centeron the […]
Evansville Teachers Association endorses EVSC Trustee candidates
The Evansville Teachers Association (ETA) announced its choices of candidates they will endorse for the EVSC Board of School Trustees in a message on Friday.
14news.com
New Daviess Co. Middle School almost ready for students
DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The New Daviess County Middle School is almost complete. The search for a location for the new middle school began five years ago, and construction began two years ago. Now, the 900 student middle school is getting its final touches before students arrive October 17.
14news.com
Highway 60 closed Tuesday for implosion at old Spottsville Bridge
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - There is a traffic alert for drivers in Henderson. Highway 60 will be closed at the Spottsville Bridge Tuesday. Officials are imploding a small truss at the bridge. That’s from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. It’s the first of four phases to demolish the...
14news.com
Funeral services set for toddler killed in Evansville
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A funeral is planned for the toddler who police say was killed by the man who was supposed to be watching him. The obituary 18-month-old for Nyheim Cashton Groves shows he will be laid to rest Monday, October 10. His funeral is at Nazarene Missionary Baptist...
14news.com
Electric Vehicles for Evansville hosts first EV drive-in event
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Electric Vehicles for Evansville is looking to help people that want to make the shift to electric. The popularity of electric vehicles has only skyrocketed in recent years. The popular energy change has also had people wondering if the switch is worth their money. Electric Vehicles...
WTVQ
Man identified in fatal house fire in McLean County
SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WTVQ) — The man who died in a house fire on Oct. 1 in Sacramento has been identified as 69-year-old Jeff Helm. According to Kentucky State Police, the fire was reported around 8:45 a.m. in the 300 block of Garrett Street in Sacramento. Detectives are working to...
