White Sox stop 8-game losing streak with 4-3 win vs. Twins

The Associated Press
 4 days ago
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — In his fifth organization in five years, Mark Payton has needed plenty of patience to make it back to the major leagues.

Just like his at-bat that led to the winning run and stopped the Chicago White Sox’s eight-game losing streak.

Payton had two hits and an RBI and sparked an eighth-inning rally by reaching on an error in a 4-3 victory over the Minnesota Twins on Thursday.

“We always play this game to play in the major leagues, so I’ll keep putting my best foot forward to be the guy here,” said the 30-year-old Payton, who was recently called up by his hometown team.

Born in Orland Park, Illinois, Payton went to St. Rita High School in Chicago. He was drafted three times, first by the Twins in 2010 and last by the New York Yankees in the seventh round in 2014 out of the University of Texas. After playing in parts of the last two seasons with Cincinnati, Payton hit .293 with 25 homers and 95 RBIs in 119 games this year for Triple-A Charlotte.

In the eighth, Payton fouled off seven pitches from Caleb Thielbar (4-3) in a 12-pitch at-bat that ended with a lazy pop-up to second base. But Nick Gordon, who had a two-run double for the Twins in the first inning, flat-out dropped it for a two-base error.

“Keep battling. Just put the ball in play,” Payton said. “I don’t like to strikeout.”

Payton moved up on a wild pitch before José Abreu ripped an RBI double. Liam Hendriks pitched a perfect ninth for his 34th save for the White Sox, who moved one game ahead of the Twins at 77-79 for second place in the AL Central. Cleveland clinched the division last weekend.

“We don’t want to finish below .500, so we just keep grinding and try to end on a high note,” starter Lucas Giolito said.

Both the White Sox and the Twins were mathematically eliminated from the wild card race on Wednesday by Seattle’s win. The three-game series that the Twins and White Sox play next week in Chicago to wrap up the regular season was made irrelevant earlier this month as both teams stumbled down the stretch.

The Twins lead 9-7 in the season series with the White Sox, whose losing streak had matched their season high.

Giolito lasted five innings with two runs allowed in his 29th start of the season for the White Sox, reducing his ERA to 5.00 — the lowest since mid-August — in what has been disappointing year for the 2019 All-Star to mirror the underachievement of the whole team.

Reynaldo López (6-4) pitched the seventh for the victory.

“Everyone, their arms are a little tired, but they’re still battling in there. I’m proud of the pitchers. They’ve been going out there and doing their jobs,” acting manager Miguel Cairo said.

ANOTHER HOMETOWN KID

Twins starter Louie Varland finished five innings with two runs allowed. The 24-year-old, who played high school and college ball in the Twin Cities, made his fourth career start.

Varland lost a 2-0 lead when fellow rookie Matt Wallner made a risky dive for a sinking line drive to right field in the third inning and missed the catch as the ball bounded past him for an RBI triple by Romy Gonzalez.

The relay throw home beat Josh Harrison, but it was up the first base line and Harrison got his hand on the plate before the tag attempt by catcher Gary Sánchez. Payton followed with the tying single, his first hit and RBI in the AL.

Andrew Vaughn put the White Sox in front on a sacrifice fly against Griffin Jax, but Jimmy Lambert gave the lead up when Sánchez walked, pinch-runner Billy Hamilton stole two bases and pinch-hitter Ryan Jeffers drove him in with a bunt single.

LAST ONE

The Twins announced an attendance of 23,397, and finished their 13th year at Target Field with an official season total of 1,801,128. That’s their lowest for a full schedule unaffected by the pandemic since 2001, when they drew 1,782,926 at the Metrodome. The per-game average this year of 22,236 ranks 20th in the major leagues.

“When you play good, people get behind you. That’s our goal, to go out there and play better when we get back here to Target Field next season,” manager Rocco Baldelli said.

TRAINER’S ROOM

White Sox: 3B Yoán Moncada was on the bench for the second straight game with a bruised right foot from the foul ball that hit him there on Tuesday, but Cairo said he expects him to play again before the end of the season.

Twins: CF Byron Buxton was in the clubhouse before the game on crutches, recovering from the arthroscopic cleanup surgery he had on his right knee on Tuesday. Buxton played in 92 games this season, tying the second most of his eight-year career. He played in 140 games in 2017.

White Sox: RHP Davis Martin (2-5, 3.86 ERA) is scheduled to take the mound to begin a three-game series at San Diego on Friday.

Twins: RHP Joe Ryan (12-8, 3.70 ERA) pitches on Friday to start a three-game series at Detroit.

___

More AP MLB coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

ESPN

Cronenworth, Padres beat White Sox 5-2, magic number at 1

SAN DIEGO -- — Jake Cronenworth hit a tiebreaking, two-run homer and Mike Clevinger was brilliant for six innings as the San Diego Padres beat the Chicago White Sox 5-2 on Saturday to reduce their magic number for clinching an NL wild card to one. Juan Soto and Manny...
SAN DIEGO, CA
The Associated Press

La Russa steps down as White Sox manager over health issues

CHICAGO (AP) — Tony La Russa stepped down as manager of the Chicago White Sox on Monday because of a pair of health issues, ending a disappointing two-year run in the same spot where the Hall of Famer got his first job as a big league skipper. La Russa, a three-time World Series champion who turns 78 on Tuesday, missed the final 34 games with the underachieving White Sox. He left the team on Aug. 30 because of problems with a pacemaker that was implanted in February. While La Russa was away from the team, he got checked for a different medical issue that was previously diagnosed during an annual exam. That second health problem led to his departure from the team. “Now however that I’m in the treatment program, it’s become obvious that the length of the treatment and recovery process for the second issue makes it impossible to be the manager in 2023,” La Russa said.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hits 702nd homer

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis Cardinals slugger Albert Pujols hit his 702nd career homer in the third inning of Sunday’s game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Pujols drove a 0-1 pitch from Roansy Contreras deep to center for a solo shot. The 42-year-old Pujols is fourth on the career home run list behind Babe Ruth (714), Hank Aaron (755) and Barry Bonds (762). The slugger has 23 homers in what he says will be his last season. Pujols and catcher Yadier Molina, who also is retiring, were honored in a 46-minute ceremony before their last regular-season home game.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Cueto helps White Sox beat Twins after La Russa steps down

CHICAGO (AP) — Asked about Tony La Russa, an emotional Miguel Cairo had to pause and take a drink of water to regain his composure. It was that kind of day. The Chicago White Sox watched La Russa step down as manager, and then beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on Monday night behind Johnny Cueto’s seven effective innings. La Russa departed because of a pair of health issues, punctuating a disappointing season for the Hall of Famer in the same spot where he got his first job as a big league manager. The White Sox are 80-80 after beginning the year with championship aspirations.
CHICAGO, IL
The Associated Press

Brewers' playoff hopes end despite 6-5 win over Diamondbacks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hunter Renfroe homered in a ninth-inning comeback and singled home the winning run in the 10th but the Milwaukee Brewers were eliminated from postseason contention on Monday night despite a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Brewers knew at the start of the night they could earn the NL’s final wild-card spot only if they won their last three games while Philadelphia lost three straight. Milwaukee’s chances ended nine minutes after their walk-off when the Phillies (87-73) beat the beat the Houston Astros 3-0 to clinch the National League’s third and final wild card. Milwaukee (85-75) trailed 4-1 before tying the game in the ninth with help from an Arizona fielding miscue. Renfroe led off the ninth with a homer off Joe Mantiply, and Christian Yelich followed with a single. After Andrew McCutchen lined to center, Kolten Wong walked.
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Associated Press

Judge still at 61 HRs, Severino 7 no-hit innings for Yanks

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — While Aaron Judge is down to three more games to try to get his 62nd home run for the New York Yankees, Luis Severino was nearly perfect in a promising final start before the playoffs. Severino faced the minimum 21 batters with one walk while pitching seven no-hit innings, in only his third start since missing two months with a strained right lat, before the Texas Rangers broke through against New York’s bullpen in the Yankees’ 3-1 win on Monday night. Judge has gone without a homer in four games, and his only one in the last 12 was No. 61 on Wednesday in Toronto that tied Roger Maris’ American League record. He went 1 for 4 with an infield single against Texas, and is 2 for 12 with five walks and a hit by pitch since that last long ball. The Yankees and Rangers play a day-night doubleheader Tuesday before closing the regular season Wednesday.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Pujols, Dickerson help Cardinals rout Pirates 13-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols hit a two-run single and Corey Dickerson had a grand slam in a six-run first inning to help the NL Central champion St. Louis Cardinals beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 13-3 on Saturday night. Pujols singled to left with the bases loaded in the first inning driving in Brendan Donovan and Lars Nootbaar to give St. Louis a 2-0 lead. The 42-year-old Pujols, retiring after the season, hit his 701st homer a night earlier. He has 2,211 RBIs, three behind Babe Ruth for the second-most in major league history. “It’s really hard to even really fathom because how long that would take for any individual to to do that,” Dickerson said. “It’s amazing. I don’t think anybody can really comprehend it unless you played with him every single year and watched it. I don’t think you can really put it in words.” Two batters later, Dickerson lined an 0-1 fastball 433 feet into the right-center field bleachers for his sixth home run of the season and his second career grand slam to increase the Cardinals’ lead to 6-0.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Associated Press

Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protestor who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protestor who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night. “I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.” With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.
NFL
The Associated Press

Braves miss chance to clinch NL East, lose 4-0 to Marlins

MIAMI (AP) — Jesús Luzardo struck out 12 in six innings, Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run homer and the Miami Marlins prevented Atlanta from clinching its fifth straight NL East title by beating the Braves 4-0 on Monday night. After sweeping the rival Mets at home over the weekend, Atlanta arrived in Miami needing one win or a New York loss to wrap up the division crown and a first-round playoff bye. The Braves were unable to solve Luzardo or slow De La Cruz — and the Mets were rained out at home against Washington. New York is 1 1/2 games behind Atlanta heading into Tuesday’s doubleheader versus the last-place Nationals, while the Braves will play the second of three games at fourth-place Miami. “You just can’t go out and win a baseball game. There are a lot of moving parts in it,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “These are dangerous teams, there are guys out there with talent. It’s hard to win a game. We’ll go get a good night’s sleep, come back and do it again.”
MIAMI, FL
Pro Hockey Rumors

Veterans Thomas Hickey, James Neal released from PTOs

With training camps starting to wrap up and the regular season about to begin, some professional tryouts are coming to an end. Thomas Hickey and James Neal have been released by the New Jersey Devils and Columbus Blue Jackets respectively, the latter according to Aaron Portzline of The Athletic. Neal,...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Associated Press

Baseball tiebreaker games now a thing of the past

If baseball’s new tiebreaker rules had been in place years ago, Bucky Dent and Bobby Thomson probably wouldn’t be household names. With the postseason expanding to 12 teams this year, if two teams end up deadlocked for a division title or playoff spot, there will no longer be a one-game playoff to break those ties. Instead, head-to-head record from the regular season is used to determine the winner — with other tiebreakers possible if head-to-head can’t separate the teams. The new system made for a suspenseful weekend in Atlanta as the Braves and New York Mets jockeyed not only for first place in the NL East, but for supremacy in their season series. Atlanta swept three games from the Mets to take a two-game lead in the division — and edge New York 10-9 in 19 head-to-head matchups. So the Braves are now in a commanding position to win the division and knock New York down to a wild card. Atlanta has a two-game lead with three to play — and would still be the NL East champ if the teams end up even.
MLB
The Associated Press

Detmers pitches Angels past Rangers 4-1 for 5th straight win

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Reid Detmers pitched six innings of four-hit ball in the final start of his eventful rookie season, and Jo Adell and Luis Rengifo hit early solo homers in the Los Angeles Angels’ fifth consecutive victory, 4-1 over the Texas Rangers on Friday night. Shohei Ohtani extended his hitting streak to 15 games a day after the 2021 AL MVP nearly pitched a no-hitter for the Angels, who improved to 4-0 on the final homestand of their seventh consecutive losing season. Los Angeles is on its longest winning streak since April. Adolis Garcia had an RBI double for the Rangers. They have lost three straight and six of seven. Detmers (7-6) struck out nine and allowed one run while earning one last win in an up-and-down debut season. The left-hander threw a no-hitter in May, but was subsequently demoted for a brief stint at Triple-A before returning for a decent finish to the season that included an immaculate inning against Texas on July 31.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

