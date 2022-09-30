ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Ex-NSA worker charged with trying to sell US secrets

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bHcyd_0iFf013u00

DENVER (AP) — A former National Security Agency employee from Colorado is accused of trying to sell classified information to a hostile foreign government in an attempt to pay off his debts and “help balance” the world’s scales, according to court documents released Thursday.

But while Jareh Sebastian Dalke, 30, believed he was talking to a representative of a particular nation “with many interests that are adverse to the United States,” he was actually talking to an undercover FBI agent, according to his arrest affidavit. After initially sharing excerpts of classified documents and one full document this summer, Dalke was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly agreed to transmit more information using a secure connection investigators had set up at Denver’s train station.

Dalke, who is charged with three violations of the Espionage Act, appeared in Denver federal court Thursday. He is being represented by a lawyer from the federal public defender’s office, which does not comment publicly on their cases.

The arrest affidavit did not identify the country Dalke allegedly believed he was providing information to, but it noted that he speaks basic Spanish and Russian and that he tried to verify that the undercover agent was actually working for the foreign government, rather than “americans (sic) trying to stifle a patriot,” by using a website for the Russian government’s external intelligence agency.

Dalke also requested that the agent verify their association with the foreign government by posting on an official website or through a report in one of the media services associated with its government, the arrest affidavit said.

Dalke, an Army veteran who lives in Colorado Springs, worked for the NSA, the U.S. intelligence agency that collects and analyzes signals from foreign and domestic sources for the purpose of intelligence and counterintelligence, as an information systems security designer for less than a month this summer, according to the affidavit.

According to his arrest affidavit, Dalke, who has degrees related to cybersecurity, began communicating by encrypted email with the undercover agent in late July after the agent wrote to him saying the agent had been informed that they should talk about “items of mutual benefit.” At one point, Dalke allegedly told the agent that his heritage “ties back to your country,” which is why he said he has “come to you as opposed to others”, it said.

The documents he shared before his arrest included a threat assessment of the foreign government he believed he was helping, a plan to update a cryptographic program for a federal agency, a threat assessment of sensitive U.S. defense capabilities, some of which relate to the foreign government at issue, and a document related to a “foreign government leader” whose identity or nation is not described, according to the arrest affidavit.

According to the document, Dalke told the undercover agent that he had $237,000 in debts. In 2017, he filed for bankruptcy because of student loan and credit card debts, it said. He allegedly told the undercover agent that providing the classified information for payment was “an opportunity to help balance scales of the world while also tending to my own needs.”

At another point, Dalke said that he did not think the United States is as great as it thinks it once was, the affidavit said.

“It is all about the businesses and their money, not anything about the people or those that serve it to include the military,” he said, according to the document.

The case is the latest prosecution involving a government worker accused of trying to pass classified information to someone they thought was a foreign government representative. Jonathan Toebbe, a Navy nuclear engineer, was arrested along with his wife, Diana, in October 2021 on charges of trying to sell submarine secrets to a foreign government. Both have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

____

Associated Press writer Eric Tucker contributed to this report from Washington.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Romance scammer gets 25 years in prison for money laundering

ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia man found guilty of laundering millions of dollars accrued by online fraud, including scamming vulnerable people on dating websites, was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison. Elvis Eghosa Ogiekpolor was convicted earlier this year of one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and 15 counts of substantive money laundering. Thirteen victims of romance fraud testified at his federal trial. One of them said she was convinced to send nearly $70,000 to a scammer she met on eHarmony. “Ogiekpolor and his co-conspirators were part of a broader international network of online fraudsters and money launderers who wreaked havoc and devastation on unsuspecting individuals and businesses,” said Ryan Buchanan, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Georgia.
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Denver

Colorado man charged with espionage faces judge in federal courtroom

A Colorado man stands accused of three counts of espionage after allegedly trying to sell information to an FBI agent posing as a Russian operative. In a federal courtroom on Thursday in Denver, 30-year-old Jareh Dalke faced a judge to hear those charges against him. Dalke worked for a short time in mid-2022 for the National Security Agency in Washington D.C. During that time, the NSA believes he copied documents he later tried to sell by reaching out via email to what he believed was an agent with Russian connections. Arrest documents indicate he messaged that he had, "Exfiltrated some...
coloradotimesrecorder.com

Despite Host of Notorious Big Lie Believers, Colorado Tops State Democracy Scorecard

Colorado ranks number one in a new 2022 State Democracy Scorecard that rates states for voting rights, democracy subversion efforts, and anti-corruption laws. Produced by End Citizens United // Let America Vote Action Fund, which self-describes as “a leading anti-corruption and voting rights group with over four million members nationwide,” the scorecard assesses democracy health in all 50 states, putting Colorado ahead of Washington, Maine, California, and Hawaii in the top five. Alabama, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Georgia, and Indiana are bottom five.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Colorado Springs, CO
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Colorado Springs, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
State
Washington State
The Associated Press

Biden tells Puerto Ricans he's 'committed to this island'

PONCE, Puerto Rico (AP) — President Joe Biden promised to “rebuild it all” after arriving in Puerto Rico on Monday to survey damage from Hurricane Fiona, as tens of thousands of people remain without power two weeks after the storm hit. “I’m committed to this island,” he said after receiving a briefing from local officials, acknowledging that Fiona was only the latest in a string of disasters that have battered the U.S. territory in recent years. “Puerto Ricans are a strong people,” Biden said. “But even so, you have had to bear so much, and more than need be, and you haven’t gotten the help in a timely way.” Hurricane Fiona knocked out electrical power to the U.S. territory of 3.2 million people, 44% of whom live below the poverty line.
WORLD
The Associated Press

Frustrations mount as Hurricane Ian's effects linger

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian’s effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Frustrations mounted in the path the storm cut through Florida, and the hurricane’s remnants, now a nor’easter, weren’t done with the U.S. The mid-Atlantic and Northeast coasts were getting flooding rains. Forecasters said the storm’s onshore winds could pile even more water into an already inundated Chesapeake Bay and threatened to cause the most significant tidal flooding event in Virginia’s Hampton Roads region in more than a decade. Norfolk and Virginia Beach declared states of emergency as they watched to see how bad Monday’s high tides would be. Coastal flooding was possible from North Carolina’s Outer Banks to Long Island, the National Weather Service said.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS San Francisco

Bill signed by Newsom limits use of rap lyrics as evidence in criminal proceedings

SACRAMENTO -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill into law on Friday that limits the use of rap lyrics in criminal court cases in the state.The measure, also known as Assembly Bill 2799, requires "a court, in a criminal proceeding where a party seeks to admit as evidence a form of creative expression, to consider specified factors when balancing the probative value of that evidence against the substantial danger of undue prejudice."The new law underscores a larger national conversation around prohibiting the use of rap lyrics as evidence in criminal proceedings, a tactic critics have called a racist double...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nsa#Classified Information#Fbi Agent#Sentencing#National Security Agency#Fbi#Spanish#Russian#Americans
aclu-il.org

Citizen-Activists Reject “Empty Threats” of Lawsuits from Awake Illinois

Two suburban residents today forcefully rejected threats of lawsuits from the group Awake Illinois if they continue to express their opposition to the organization and its agenda. Maggie Romanovich of Wheaton and Kylie Spahn of Downers Grove received letters from leaders of Awake Illinois in early September suggesting that Awake would file a defamation lawsuit against them if they did not “cease and desist” from such criticism and remove existing online posts.
DOWNERS GROVE, IL
The Associated Press

Woman dubbed ‘black widow’ dies in California prison

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A woman who prosecutors dubbed a “black widow” because she had her husband killed died of natural causes while serving a life sentence, authorities said Friday. Susan Russo, who was convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in the 1994 slaying of 43-year-old David Russo, died Thursday, the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said. Russo, 67, was serving her sentence at the Central California Women’s Facility prison in Madera County. She had been receiving medical treatment at a local medical facility since Aug. 16, the department said. It didn’t say what Russo was being treated for. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office will determine her cause of death, it said.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Army
The Associated Press

Shying from Trump, ex-Maine Gov. Paul LePage seeks job back

YARMOUTH, Maine (AP) — When then-Maine Gov. Paul LePage endorsed Donald Trump in 2016, he credited himself as a prototype for the insurgent presidential candidate. “I was Donald Trump before Donald Trump became popular, so I think I should support him since we are one of the same cloth,” said LePage, whose two terms in office were punctuated by brash behavior and frequently offensive comments. Now, as LePage is running for a third term after a brief retirement to Florida, he rarely talks about Trump in public, and his advisers say LePage’s hiatus from politics changed him. He’s eager to show he’s smoothed over some of his own rough edges, though flashes of his fiery personality broke through recently at an event at a riverfront boatyard in Yarmouth, where he pledged to take on Democratic “elitists.” “I came from the streets. I was a fighter all my life,” LePage told workers. “I had to scrimp and save to eat and survive. I am a fighter.”
MAINE STATE
ourquadcities.com

Illinois’ fight over eliminating cash bail intensifies

State lawmakers could consider language changes in veto session. Federal legislation intended to make it harder to overturn presidential elections moves closer to becoming law. Opponents of the SAFE-T Act in Illinois fight to prevent some aspects of the law from taking effect in the new year. Iowa comes away...
ILLINOIS STATE
KKTV

Suspicious death at Department of Corrections facility under investigation in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Springs police are investigating what they are calling a suspicious death at a Department of Corrections facility. Officers were called to the Community Alternatives of El Paso County building off East Las Vegas Street around 6:15 p.m. Saturday on the reported death. No details have been released on the identity of the deceased or whether there was any obvious signs of foul play. It’s also unclear how the person was found.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
The Associated Press

1st debate highlights stakes in New Mexico race for governor

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A former television meteorologist is making his case to replace the Democratic governor of New Mexico, as the candidates prepare for a live-broadcast debate on Friday night. Republican nominee for governor Mark Ronchetti is campaigning on a law-and-order platform with proposals for annual tax rebates tied to oilfield production and a referendum that could ban abortion with limited exceptions. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham is promoting her management of the economy and health care during the COVID-19 pandemic, as well as her support for abortion access and expanded social programs, including tuition-free college for New Mexico residents and expanded access to preschool and no-pay child care. The televised debate from KOB 4 takes place ahead of the Nov. 8 general election. Early voting begins Oct. 11 by absentee ballots that can be mailed and turned in by hand.
ELECTIONS
The Associated Press

3 die when plane hits Minnesota home, but 2 in house unhurt

HERMANTOWN, Minn. (AP) — Three people aboard a small airplane died when it crashed into a house near a northern Minnesota airport, but the two people sleeping inside the home — and their cat — were unhurt. Hermantown Police said the Cessna 172 plane crashed into the second floor of the home just south of the Duluth airport late Saturday, before coming to rest in the backyard. Jason Hoffman told Minnesota Public Radio that he and his wife had been asleep for just over an hour before the plane tore through the roof above their bed. “We couldn’t hardly see each other through all the insulation dust. I was able to grab a flashlight next to the bed and the first thing I saw was an airplane wheel sitting at the end of our bed,” Hoffman said. “That’s when we looked out and noticed the entire back half our our house was gone.”
HERMANTOWN, MN
OutThere Colorado

Gov. Polis declares state of emergency after avian flu affects millions of birds in Colorado

Governor Polis declared a state of disaster emergency on Thursday, due to a sharp increase in the Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) in Colorado. HPAI, also referred to as bird flu, is a highly infectious disease that can affect wild and domestic birds. It can be spread through direct, bird-to-bird contact, and through contact with contaminated surfaces.
COLORADO STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
536K+
Post
544M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy