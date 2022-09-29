ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Ravens put nose tackle Michael Pierce on injured reserve

The Associated Press
 4 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens put nose tackle Michael Pierce on injured reserve.

The Ravens announced the move Thursday, a day after coach John Harbaugh said that Pierce had a torn biceps. The question at that point was whether he would try to play through the injury or have surgery.

Pierce signed a three-year deal with the Ravens in March after being released by Minnesota. He started the first three games of this season.

Pierce also played his first four NFL seasons with Baltimore from 2016-19 before going to the Vikings.

The Ravens host the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.

49ers use defense, Deebo Samuel to beat Rams 24-9

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — A dominant defense and Deebo Samuel. The formula that has been so successful for the San Francisco 49ers against the Los Angeles Rams delivered another convincing win. Samuel turned a short catch into an electric 57-yard touchdown, Talanoa Hufanga returned an interception for a score and the 49ers beat the Rams 24-9 Monday night. “We knew it would be an ice-bag game,” Hufanga said. “Every time we play these guys it’s a physical matchup. For us as a defense, we want to be the rock. We want to be solid on defense, stand our ground and go out there and swarm.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Rams offense stalls in another regular-season loss to 49ers

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams efficiently moved the ball down the field on the opening drive before a sack stalled them and led to a field goal. That set the tone for the night for the Rams, who struggled to move the ball consistently and failed to finish off the few drives when they did. It all added up to a 24-9 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night in one of the worst offensive performances in six years under coach Sean McVay. “The story of the night from an offensive perceptive was self-inflicted wounds,” McVay said. “Just above the neck errors where we’re not doing the things that we are capable of and I expect us to be better than that.”
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
