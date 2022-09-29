Read full article on original website
Aaron Rodgers’ Wild Haircut Draws Hilarious Comparisons: PHOTO
Aaron Rodgers was the talk of Week 4 in the NFL. Very little of the conversation related to his play on the field or the fact that he led the Green Bay Packers to a 27-24 overtime win over the New England Patriots. Fans appeared pretty infatuated with Rodgers’ haircut...
Sunday Night Football Fans Fed Up With Cris Collinsworth’s Constant Praise of Patrick Mahomes
Tonight’s Sunday Night Football game has NFL fans tuning in for the Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady battle, but Cris Collinsworth is drawing fans’ ire again. Viewers are just uncomfortable and a little frustrated with the constant praise he’s giving the Chief’s quarterback. Tampa Bay and...
LOOK: Antonio Brown Raises Eyebrows With Gisele Bündchen Photo Ahead of Sunday Night Football
Before the Tampa Bay Buccaneers game on Sunday night, Antonio Brown made a strange post… The post LOOK: Antonio Brown Raises Eyebrows With Gisele Bündchen Photo Ahead of Sunday Night Football appeared first on Outsider.
Tom Brady Shares Hilarious Warning to ‘Anyone Who Dates’ His Daughter in the Future
Over the weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady shared a hilarious warning to any future suitors that might want to date his daughter. Thankfully, Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen should have years left before having to worry about that. Vivian is only nine years old right now, but the 7-time Super Bowl winner is getting ahead of the curve with his Halloween-themed warning.
Terry Bradshaw Speaks Out About His Cancer Diagnosis During ‘FOX NFL Sunday’
Last Sunday, NFL legend and FOX Sports analyst Terry Bradshaw sparked concern among fans across… The post Terry Bradshaw Speaks Out About His Cancer Diagnosis During ‘FOX NFL Sunday’ appeared first on Outsider.
'Emotions Run High' for Ravens in Deflating Loss to Bills
Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters had to be restrained on the sideline in the final minutes of the loss to the Buffalo Bills following another controversial 4th-and-goal decision. Tight end Mark Andrews was visibly agitated when he met with the media after the game.
Robert Griffin III Makes Bad Joke About Antonio Brown Pool Video
Robert Griffin III made an Antonio Brown joke no one wanted to hear.
WATCH: Peyton Manning Has Hilarious Reaction to Bobby Wagner Taking Down Fan During Rams-49ers
Peyton Manning had perhaps the best reaction to Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveling a rogue fan on the field of Levi’s Stadium during “Monday Night Football.”. The incident was shown on the “ManningCast” alternate broadcast, in which the fan was eluding security while waving a pink...
Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf Reportedly Carted Off Field for a Bathroom Break
If you were watching the Seattle Seahawks game, you were likely worried about D.K. Metcalf… The post Seahawks WR D.K. Metcalf Reportedly Carted Off Field for a Bathroom Break appeared first on Outsider.
Shannon Sharpe proposes radical solution to fix Bills run game
Hall of Fame tight end and NFL analyst Shannon Sharpe proposes a radical solution to fix the Buffalo Bills run game: trade for Saquon Barkley. Heading into the 2022 NFL season, despite being a widespread Super Bowl favorite, the Buffalo Bills took the field with one major deficiency: they have little by way of a run game.
Everything Sean McDermott said after Bills complete comeback over Ravens
The Buffalo Bills had lost their previous seven games decided by one score dating back to their opener last season. They snapped that streak with near-perfect execution down the stretch against the Baltimore Ravens. Buffalo picked off Lamar Jackson in the end zone, marched down the field and kicked a...
Colin Cowherd picks upsets in Week 4 'Blazin' 5'
Would you believe we're already a month into the NFL season?. With another assemblage of big games on the way this Sunday, Colin Cowherd returns with his "Blazin' 5" picks against the spread for Week 4. Here's what "The Herd" host came up with, accompanied by odds and win totals...
Rams vs. 49ers: NFL Fans React to Danny Trejo’s MNF Open
Just to kick things off extra special for tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup, the NFL got Danny Trejo to put something together. Yes, that’s right, Danny Freakin’ Trejo. Turns out the action star is a big Rams fan. He’s all in on the city of Los Angeles, and fans love seeing him in the MNF opener.
Raiders beef up defense with signing of Blake Martinez
The Las Vegas Raiders have added to their defense with the signing of veteran linebacker Blake Martinez. According to The Scores Jordan Schultz, Martinez is set to join the Raiders. Blake Martinez has made a name for himself as a high-volume tackler at the linebacker position. In each of the...
