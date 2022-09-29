ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Outsider.com

Tom Brady Shares Hilarious Warning to ‘Anyone Who Dates’ His Daughter in the Future

Over the weekend, Tampa Bay Buccaneers star quarterback Tom Brady shared a hilarious warning to any future suitors that might want to date his daughter. Thankfully, Brady and his supermodel wife Gisele Bündchen should have years left before having to worry about that. Vivian is only nine years old right now, but the 7-time Super Bowl winner is getting ahead of the curve with his Halloween-themed warning.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

Shannon Sharpe proposes radical solution to fix Bills run game

Hall of Fame tight end and NFL analyst Shannon Sharpe proposes a radical solution to fix the Buffalo Bills run game: trade for Saquon Barkley. Heading into the 2022 NFL season, despite being a widespread Super Bowl favorite, the Buffalo Bills took the field with one major deficiency: they have little by way of a run game.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Colin Cowherd picks upsets in Week 4 'Blazin' 5'

Would you believe we're already a month into the NFL season?. With another assemblage of big games on the way this Sunday, Colin Cowherd returns with his "Blazin' 5" picks against the spread for Week 4. Here's what "The Herd" host came up with, accompanied by odds and win totals...
NFL
Outsider.com

Rams vs. 49ers: NFL Fans React to Danny Trejo’s MNF Open

Just to kick things off extra special for tonight’s Monday Night Football matchup, the NFL got Danny Trejo to put something together. Yes, that’s right, Danny Freakin’ Trejo. Turns out the action star is a big Rams fan. He’s all in on the city of Los Angeles, and fans love seeing him in the MNF opener.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Raiders beef up defense with signing of Blake Martinez

The Las Vegas Raiders have added to their defense with the signing of veteran linebacker Blake Martinez. According to The Scores Jordan Schultz, Martinez is set to join the Raiders. Blake Martinez has made a name for himself as a high-volume tackler at the linebacker position. In each of the...
NFL
