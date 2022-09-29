ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Bannack Montana Is Having a Super Scary Halloween Ghost Show

The Ghost Town of Bannack, Montana, is set to come to life this Halloween with an exciting and spooky "Ghost Walk". The town of Bannack, Montana, is the best preserved Ghost Town in the state. Bannack State Park, located just outside of Dillion is the site of Montana's first bustling gold rush due to its first discovery in July of 1862. In just over a year the town's population boomed to over 3000 people. Just like most gold rush towns, however, as soon as the gold ran dry, so did the population.
Montana’s Favorite Autumn Clothing Is No Surprise

We asked our listeners to name their favorite piece of clothing for fall. There were a lot of answers and all of them were correct. We did sense a pattern with the responses and that was warmth and comfort were overwhelmingly in the majority. The great news is you don't have to get into shape to wear any of them and "swimsuit season" is over!
Size Matters: Look at How Montana Compares to Other Places

Montana is the fourth largest state in the United States, only being smaller than Alaska, Texas, and California. At around 145,000 square miles, that makes it larger than a lot of countries in the world. I wanted to find out which ones, but considering the number of sovereign states in the world, I figured limiting it to Europe would be better. So, here are all of the European countries that are smaller than the Treasure State. These countries are all members of the UN, so places like Vatican City are not included.
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake

It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
Rain Not Enough to Completely Erase Montana Fire Season

While last week's rain will help restore your lawn, Western Montana fire managers say it's not going to do much to erase the fire season as fall begins. Up to half an inch of rain fell during the initial hours of Thursday's storm, marking the first significant rainfall in weeks. In Missoula, it actually broke a single-day record dating back to 1898!
Montana National Park Voted Best in the US

It has been heck of a year for Yellowstone National Park, to say the least! Earlier this year Yellowstone celebrated it's 150th anniversary, that was some good news. Then came June and the floods as the park's tourist season was just getting under way. The park had to close down and nobody knew for how long. It was a major blow for the park. Not just financially because of the tourist dollars, but homes were lost in the flooding and roads were washed out. When the park opened they had fewer tourists than they have in the past. Even with the fewer tourists it still didn't stop some of them from doing stupid things, like getting too close the wildlife and not staying on the trails and walkways. There was also some tragedy in the park this year.
Winter Power Rates in Montana to Be Increased for Inflation

What can Montanans expect to pay for natural gas and electricity when winter arrives?. We spoke to Jo Dee Black, Public Information Officer for Northwestern Energy who said, without providing any specific numbers, that Montanans’ power bills will reflect the rate of inflation. The current rate of inflation for...
30 of Montana’s Best Breweries

Whether it's hot or cold outside, whether you're hanging out with friends or relaxing alone, the best way to unwind is to sit back with a great Montana craft beer. In Montana, the passion for craft brewing can be seen at all levels, from high production facilities that sell beer nationwide to small breweries that are in the business because of their passion to serve their community. Montana has it all.
What Homes a Million Bucks Can Get You in Montana Cities

The housing market in Montana has gone through the roof, and it looks like it won't stop any time soon. More and more people are moving to our state to get out of urban areas as more companies let employees work remotely. When I was growing up in Montana, occasionally, my dad would point to a home and say, "That's a million-dollar home right there." When I would look, I would normally see a huge borderline mansion home on a huge piece of land and I would think, "Yep, a million dollar home." At the time they were a rare sight.
How To Stay Sane During Montana Election Season – 2022

No matter your political affiliation, we get it: the world's lousy (or totally cool, depending on your outlook on life.) And what better time of year to profess your allegiance to whatever ideology seems best than election season? That's a completely rhetorical question, of course. Election season seems to bring out the worst in people; whether it's a barrage of all-caps tweets or the perfectly normal conversation you were having with a friend who suddenly starts cutting a pro wrestling style promo on you about politics.
The Most Popular Hairstyles in Montana: See If Your ‘Do Made The Cut

I'm not ashamed to admit I've always been a "hair" guy. It all started in the 6th grade when I demanded to be taken to the barbershop to get spikes, and my parents reluctantly agreed. Then as the emo/pop punk style became mainstream, I moved on with the times. Yes, I had the flippy bangs in my eyes WITH the spikes in the back, and it sounds silly, but I got many, many positive comments about it on my Myspace profile... those were the days. Now I've got a mohawk just to prove I'm more punk rawk than the other guys at The Dark Horse Bar, what a thrill. Hair is awesome, just ask lions. Actually, it's probably best you leave lions alone, instead, consult Judges 16:20 from The Bible.
