Season 5 Yellowstone Trailer Is Out, Which Montanans Made the Cut?
"You're all fired. Beth, you're my new chief of staff." -John Dutton. My first reaction to the Yellowstone Season 5 trailer is this: Helena is on the right track, let's send Beth Dutton to the White House instead. The Season 5 trailer is out for the hit TV show Yellowstone,...
Montana’s Latest Food Shortage is Cluckin’ Lame
NOW I understand why I've been seeing so many social media posts inquiring about local farm eggs. The grocery store shelves are often nearly empty, and the eggs that are available are a lot more expensive than they were just a few months ago. This is the sign that greets...
Bannack Montana Is Having a Super Scary Halloween Ghost Show
The Ghost Town of Bannack, Montana, is set to come to life this Halloween with an exciting and spooky "Ghost Walk". The town of Bannack, Montana, is the best preserved Ghost Town in the state. Bannack State Park, located just outside of Dillion is the site of Montana's first bustling gold rush due to its first discovery in July of 1862. In just over a year the town's population boomed to over 3000 people. Just like most gold rush towns, however, as soon as the gold ran dry, so did the population.
Montana’s Favorite Autumn Clothing Is No Surprise
We asked our listeners to name their favorite piece of clothing for fall. There were a lot of answers and all of them were correct. We did sense a pattern with the responses and that was warmth and comfort were overwhelmingly in the majority. The great news is you don't have to get into shape to wear any of them and "swimsuit season" is over!
Size Matters: Look at How Montana Compares to Other Places
Montana is the fourth largest state in the United States, only being smaller than Alaska, Texas, and California. At around 145,000 square miles, that makes it larger than a lot of countries in the world. I wanted to find out which ones, but considering the number of sovereign states in the world, I figured limiting it to Europe would be better. So, here are all of the European countries that are smaller than the Treasure State. These countries are all members of the UN, so places like Vatican City are not included.
Missoula Emergency Team Sent to Help with Hurricane Ian
Missoula, MT (KGVO - AM News) - We just got an exclusive interview with the Missoula County Emergency Team as they were headed out of Atlanta to Tallahassee to help with the response to Hurricane Ian as it slams into Florida. Public Information Officer with the Missoula County All-Hazards Incident...
No Rate Increase for Missoula Electric Cooperative Members This Winter
After receiving a report that customers of Northwestern Energy will be paying more this winter for heating their homes and businesses at the rate of inflation, approximately eight percent, we reached out to Missoula Electric Cooperative for their winter rate forecast. Manager of Communications and Public Relations Kelsey Lodge provided...
Small Montana Earthquake Recorded Along Flathead Lake
It probably wasn't enough to spill your coffee. But residents living around Flathead Lake might have noticed something unusual Monday afternoon. And checking the data, we found the center of a small earthquake in western Lake County. The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the 2.9 magnitude quake just after noon on...
KGVO Gets First Report of Missoula Emergency Workers in Florida
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Public Information Officer Nick Holloway with the Missoula County All-Hazards Incident Management Team called into the KGVO Newsmakers line on Friday just after arriving in Florida to help in the emergency response to the devastation caused by Hurricane Ian. “We got down to Sarasota County...
Rain Not Enough to Completely Erase Montana Fire Season
While last week's rain will help restore your lawn, Western Montana fire managers say it's not going to do much to erase the fire season as fall begins. Up to half an inch of rain fell during the initial hours of Thursday's storm, marking the first significant rainfall in weeks. In Missoula, it actually broke a single-day record dating back to 1898!
Montana National Park Voted Best in the US
It has been heck of a year for Yellowstone National Park, to say the least! Earlier this year Yellowstone celebrated it's 150th anniversary, that was some good news. Then came June and the floods as the park's tourist season was just getting under way. The park had to close down and nobody knew for how long. It was a major blow for the park. Not just financially because of the tourist dollars, but homes were lost in the flooding and roads were washed out. When the park opened they had fewer tourists than they have in the past. Even with the fewer tourists it still didn't stop some of them from doing stupid things, like getting too close the wildlife and not staying on the trails and walkways. There was also some tragedy in the park this year.
Winter Power Rates in Montana to Be Increased for Inflation
What can Montanans expect to pay for natural gas and electricity when winter arrives?. We spoke to Jo Dee Black, Public Information Officer for Northwestern Energy who said, without providing any specific numbers, that Montanans’ power bills will reflect the rate of inflation. The current rate of inflation for...
‘Daybreak with Dennis’ Kick Starts Your Mornings on KYSS FM
My level of excitement this weekend was off the hook. It wasn't because of the big Griz Homecoming win (although that was cool). It wasn't because I didn't roll the ATV hitting the mud holes over in Sand Basin. Nor the fact that this is absolutely my favorite time of the year in Montana.
30 of Montana’s Best Breweries
Whether it's hot or cold outside, whether you're hanging out with friends or relaxing alone, the best way to unwind is to sit back with a great Montana craft beer. In Montana, the passion for craft brewing can be seen at all levels, from high production facilities that sell beer nationwide to small breweries that are in the business because of their passion to serve their community. Montana has it all.
Montana Youth Get The First Shot at Waterfowl and Pheasants
This is a big weekend for aspiring young hunters in Montana. And hopefully, with a few extra birds in the fields, there will be more success and motivation to continue. Let the hunts begin!. The 2022 Youth Pheasant and Waterfowl Weekend is this Saturday and Sunday, September 24 and 25....
What Homes a Million Bucks Can Get You in Montana Cities
The housing market in Montana has gone through the roof, and it looks like it won't stop any time soon. More and more people are moving to our state to get out of urban areas as more companies let employees work remotely. When I was growing up in Montana, occasionally, my dad would point to a home and say, "That's a million-dollar home right there." When I would look, I would normally see a huge borderline mansion home on a huge piece of land and I would think, "Yep, a million dollar home." At the time they were a rare sight.
Tallest Masonry Structure In The World Is In Montana. It’s Huge.
Did you know the largest surviving masonry structure in the whole world resides in Montana? How cool is that?. In the mining town of Anaconda, Montana, resides a monument to construction. The Anaconda Smelter Stack. With an overall height of 585 feet, it's the biggest masonry structure in the whole world.
Rent Increases in Montana Are Among the Highest in the Nation
As anyone who lives in Missoula knows, the past year has been a nightmare for renters. With a vacancy rate hovering between one and two percent, rent increases in Missoula and in all of Montana are garnering national attention. We spoke to Christian Worstell with Help Advisors, a website that...
How To Stay Sane During Montana Election Season – 2022
No matter your political affiliation, we get it: the world's lousy (or totally cool, depending on your outlook on life.) And what better time of year to profess your allegiance to whatever ideology seems best than election season? That's a completely rhetorical question, of course. Election season seems to bring out the worst in people; whether it's a barrage of all-caps tweets or the perfectly normal conversation you were having with a friend who suddenly starts cutting a pro wrestling style promo on you about politics.
The Most Popular Hairstyles in Montana: See If Your ‘Do Made The Cut
I'm not ashamed to admit I've always been a "hair" guy. It all started in the 6th grade when I demanded to be taken to the barbershop to get spikes, and my parents reluctantly agreed. Then as the emo/pop punk style became mainstream, I moved on with the times. Yes, I had the flippy bangs in my eyes WITH the spikes in the back, and it sounds silly, but I got many, many positive comments about it on my Myspace profile... those were the days. Now I've got a mohawk just to prove I'm more punk rawk than the other guys at The Dark Horse Bar, what a thrill. Hair is awesome, just ask lions. Actually, it's probably best you leave lions alone, instead, consult Judges 16:20 from The Bible.
