Task force member and Aessemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer pushed for the legislataion giving the group an extra year to meet. He said the committee's final report assessing the compensation owed to descendants of enslaved people will be released by July 1, 2023 as scheduled. But he said the committee needs to remain intact to ensure its recommendations are enacted. However, the Coalition for a Just and Equitable California and other organizations sent a letterto Newsom saying that the extension would send a demoralizing message to African Americans already skeptical that they will receive reparations.

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO