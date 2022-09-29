ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Bernardino County, CA

KVCR NEWS

Biden is in Puerto Rico to see what the island needs to recover

President Biden traveled to Puerto Rico Monday to meet with victims who were pummeled by Hurricane Fiona two weeks ago, and pledged to ensure the U.S territory is better prepared for future storms. The president announced more than $60 million in funding to help coastal areas rebuild better prepared for...
KVCR NEWS

Newsom Vetoes Bill Extending Reparations Committee Deadline

Task force member and Aessemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer pushed for the legislataion giving the group an extra year to meet. He said the committee's final report assessing the compensation owed to descendants of enslaved people will be released by July 1, 2023 as scheduled. But he said the committee needs to remain intact to ensure its recommendations are enacted. However, the Coalition for a Just and Equitable California and other organizations sent a letterto Newsom saying that the extension would send a demoralizing message to African Americans already skeptical that they will receive reparations.
KVCR NEWS

California's clean-car standards nationwide?

The California Air Resources Board recently adopted new rules that will phase out the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Alex Walker-Griffin, the vice mayor of the town of Hercules in the Bay Area, says California's new rules are intended to cut vehicle pollution 60 percent by 2030. More...
KVCR NEWS

Fund aims to support Inland Empire Latino-led non-profits

The CIELO Fund will be directed towards assisting Latino-led non-profits across the Inland Empire. "CIELO stands for Cultivating Inland Empire Latino Opportunity, but in Spanish, it also means sky or heaven," said CIELO Fund chair and IECF board member Jesse Melgar. Melgar says the fund is meant to support Latino-led...
KVCR NEWS

Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/30/22

On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 185 new reported cases. Since Sept. 22, hospitalizations increased by 11%, with 96 and 21 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 178 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
KVCR NEWS

Can the hurricane TV reporters come inside now? Please?

When I saw a tree branch fly into The Weather Channel's intrepid anchor Jim Cantore, just as he was struggling to stand up against intense winds reporting from the middle of the storm during Hurricane's Ian's landfall Wednesday, I couldn't help a fleeting, terrible thought:. Maybe now they'll stop doing...
KVCR NEWS

In the wake of Hurricane Ian's destruction, Floridians are picking up the pieces

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Jim Bianco decided to stay put in his seaside home in Bonita Springs rather than evacuate as Hurricane Ian smashed ashore on Wednesday. The white-haired 86-year-old has lived in the posh community in Lee County for 30 years. During that time, he's also ridden out, in similar fashion, the 1993 "Storm of the Century" and Hurricane Charley, which made landfall in 2004 at almost the same spot as Ian arrived earlier this week.
KVCR NEWS

More than 2.5 million Florida students have missed school during Hurricane Ian

Millions of K-12 students missed school this week in Florida, as nearly every public school district in the state closed its buildings during the onslaught of Hurricane Ian. At least 55 of Florida's 67 public school districts closed for at least one day, according to the state's department of education, district websites and social media. The districts that remained open were largely in the state's panhandle.
KVCR NEWS

Unpaid medical bills are still harming people's credit scores despite new policies

This year, three national credit agencies announced new policies to prevent unpaid medical bills from hurting people's credit scores. Those policies are helping millions of people but may fail some people who are hit the hardest, including a North Carolina woman who met reporter Aneri Pattani as part of an investigation into medical debt from NPR and Kaiser Health News.
KVCR NEWS

Photos: What Ian's havoc looks like in South Carolina

Ian landed in South Carolina on Friday — the first landfall of a hurricane the state has seen in nearly six years. Ian, which was later downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, brought heavy rain, high winds and flooding along the state's coast, causing damage in some areas. Ahead of...
KVCR NEWS

