Meet the California farmers awash in Colorado River water, even in a drought
EL CENTRO, Calif. — A few hundred farms in the southern tip of California, along the Mexican border, may hold the key to saving the drought-plagued Colorado River from collapse. These farmers, in Imperial County, currently draw more water from the Colorado River than all of Arizona and Nevada...
Biden is in Puerto Rico to see what the island needs to recover
President Biden traveled to Puerto Rico Monday to meet with victims who were pummeled by Hurricane Fiona two weeks ago, and pledged to ensure the U.S territory is better prepared for future storms. The president announced more than $60 million in funding to help coastal areas rebuild better prepared for...
Newsom Vetoes Bill Extending Reparations Committee Deadline
Task force member and Aessemblyman Reggie Jones-Sawyer pushed for the legislataion giving the group an extra year to meet. He said the committee's final report assessing the compensation owed to descendants of enslaved people will be released by July 1, 2023 as scheduled. But he said the committee needs to remain intact to ensure its recommendations are enacted. However, the Coalition for a Just and Equitable California and other organizations sent a letterto Newsom saying that the extension would send a demoralizing message to African Americans already skeptical that they will receive reparations.
California's clean-car standards nationwide?
The California Air Resources Board recently adopted new rules that will phase out the sale of new gas-powered vehicles by 2035. Alex Walker-Griffin, the vice mayor of the town of Hercules in the Bay Area, says California's new rules are intended to cut vehicle pollution 60 percent by 2030. More...
Fund aims to support Inland Empire Latino-led non-profits
The CIELO Fund will be directed towards assisting Latino-led non-profits across the Inland Empire. "CIELO stands for Cultivating Inland Empire Latino Opportunity, but in Spanish, it also means sky or heaven," said CIELO Fund chair and IECF board member Jesse Melgar. Melgar says the fund is meant to support Latino-led...
Inland Empire COVID-19 Update: 9/30/22
On Thursday in San Bernardino County, there were 185 new reported cases. Since Sept. 22, hospitalizations increased by 11%, with 96 and 21 COVID-19 ICU cases. Over that same period, San Bernardino County reported nine new COVID-19-related deaths. In Riverside County, there were 178 new reported cases on Thursday. Since...
Planned Parenthood mobile clinic will take abortion to red-state borders
With a growing number of patients in states that now prohibit abortion traveling for the procedure, Planned Parenthood says it will soon open its first mobile abortion clinic in the country, in southern Illinois. "Our goal is to reduce the hundreds of miles that people are having to travel now...
The landmark Voting Rights Act faces further dismantling at the Supreme Court
The U.S. Supreme Court hears arguments on Tuesday in a case that could put another nail in the coffin of the landmark Voting Rights Act, first passed in 1965 and aimed at eliminating race discrimination against minority voters. Since 2013, the Supreme Court has twice struck down or neutered major...
Flooding and closed roads are some of the challenges Florida's people face after Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. — A year ago, Francie Pucin moved from Illinois to Florida, eager to enjoy the better weather that the Sunshine State ostensibly has to offer. Instead, she's experienced the worst weather imaginable. Hurricane Ian ripped through her mobile home park, Palmetto Palms RV Resort, sending a...
Florida nursing homes evacuated 1000s before Ian hit. Some weathered the storm
That was the question facing the hundreds of Florida nursing homes and assisted living facilities in Hurricane Ian's path this week. Moving elderly residents can cause "transfer trauma," with the stress of relocation sometimes leading to deterioration. But staying put during a powerful hurricane comes with obvious risks to health and safety.
Heavy rains in Dallas-Fort Worth area have led to an inchworm outbreak
North Texans caught in the web of an outbreak - nothing to do with B.J. Leiderman, who writes our theme music. It's caterpillars all over the place - feasting on foliage and leaving yards covered in silk. Member station KERA's Jacob Wells is on the story. JACOB WELLS, BYLINE: Dallas-Fort...
Can the hurricane TV reporters come inside now? Please?
When I saw a tree branch fly into The Weather Channel's intrepid anchor Jim Cantore, just as he was struggling to stand up against intense winds reporting from the middle of the storm during Hurricane's Ian's landfall Wednesday, I couldn't help a fleeting, terrible thought:. Maybe now they'll stop doing...
In the wake of Hurricane Ian's destruction, Floridians are picking up the pieces
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — Jim Bianco decided to stay put in his seaside home in Bonita Springs rather than evacuate as Hurricane Ian smashed ashore on Wednesday. The white-haired 86-year-old has lived in the posh community in Lee County for 30 years. During that time, he's also ridden out, in similar fashion, the 1993 "Storm of the Century" and Hurricane Charley, which made landfall in 2004 at almost the same spot as Ian arrived earlier this week.
More than 2.5 million Florida students have missed school during Hurricane Ian
Millions of K-12 students missed school this week in Florida, as nearly every public school district in the state closed its buildings during the onslaught of Hurricane Ian. At least 55 of Florida's 67 public school districts closed for at least one day, according to the state's department of education, district websites and social media. The districts that remained open were largely in the state's panhandle.
Ian could become a hurricane again before hitting the southern East Coast
Ian is exiting Florida as a tropical storm — but as it moves back over the water, it could regain hurricane status, drawing power from the Atlantic Ocean. Forecasters are warning of a dangerous storm surge and other impacts, from Florida to North Carolina. "Some slight re-intensification is forecast,...
Unpaid medical bills are still harming people's credit scores despite new policies
This year, three national credit agencies announced new policies to prevent unpaid medical bills from hurting people's credit scores. Those policies are helping millions of people but may fail some people who are hit the hardest, including a North Carolina woman who met reporter Aneri Pattani as part of an investigation into medical debt from NPR and Kaiser Health News.
Photos: What Ian's havoc looks like in South Carolina
Ian landed in South Carolina on Friday — the first landfall of a hurricane the state has seen in nearly six years. Ian, which was later downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone, brought heavy rain, high winds and flooding along the state's coast, causing damage in some areas. Ahead of...
