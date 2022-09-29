Read full article on original website
Spinal Injury Awareness Month: Cycling InjuriesPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SC State Museum offers Accessibility Morning with Clifford the Big Red DogPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
DDSN Features Work of Blakely Martin for Spinal Cord Injury Awareness MonthPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
63-year-old Belk Employee Lay Dead for 4 Days in Company Bathroomjustpene50Columbia, SC
The South Carolina State Fair Hosts Sensory-Friendly Morning on October 13thPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Columbia Police Department Faith and Blue Event
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department along with three local churches will be coming together for a National Faith and Blue Event. This family-friendly event is open to the entire community. National Faith and Blue aims to build a bridge between law enforcement and the community. Notice a...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: City of Columbia Code Enforcement Campaign
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - October is Code Enforcement Month and the City of Columbia will be launching a campaign to help further improve the quality of life within Columbia. But what exactly does code enforcement mean and why is it so important?. Tuesday, October 4th Columbia City Mayor Rickenmann will...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Lake Murray to host sixteenth annual Black Bass World Championship, free events open to public
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The United States Angling Confederation and Capital City Lake Murray Country will host the sixteenth annual Black Bass World Championship right here in Columbia South Carolina. The annual championship will take place on Lake Murray and a few of the events surrounding the competition will be...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Newberry Harvest Festival, wine food and more
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for food, fun, and wine! Enoree River Winery will host it’s ninth annual Harvest Festival and tickets are on sale now. Attendees will have an opportunity to enjoy an afternoon in a local vineyard and try cranberry wine as it debuts for the season with cranberry wine slushies.
WIS-TV
Hurricane cleanup at senior apartments in Irmo: ‘It was a disaster’
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Contractors worked all weekend to clear storm damage following Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Friday. The Category One hurricane struck South Carolina at 2:05 p.m. with a peak windspeed of 92 mph, per the National Weather Service. While the hurricane was downgraded to...
WIS-TV
Prisma Health to invest $5 million to counter nursing shortage
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A critical nursing shortage has Prisma Health investing millions of dollars into area colleges. The organization said it is investing $5 million into a pilot nursing recruitment program at five colleges: Clemson University, the University of South Carolina, the University of South Carolina Upstate, Greenville Technical College, and Midlands Technical College.
WIS-TV
Monday morning structure fire on Pinecrest Court displaces resident
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Monday morning structure fire sent one person to the hospital. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said their crews were at the scene after reports of a structure fire on Pinecrest Court at around 8:45 a.m. First responders were able to enter the building and get the fire under control.
WIS-TV
Reba McEntire to play at Colonial Life Arena
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Reba McEntire is coming to Columbia in 2023. Colonial Life Arena announced Monday that the country music singer will play on March 10, 2023, with guests Terri Clark and The Issacs. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
WIS-TV
CPD investigating threat against Eau Claire High
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a social media threat against Eau Claire High Monday. CPD said additional officers have been deployed to the area. Parents were allowed to pick up their children early. A district representative said the school was notified this morning about a...
WIS-TV
Columbia City Council to vote on parking requirements for businesses
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you drive in the City of Columbia, your search for parking could soon be a different experience. The Columbia City Council is scheduled to vote on an ordinance which would eliminate and reduce requirements for some businesses (depending on size and location) to create or obtain off-street parking.
WIS-TV
“We’re trying to keep her spirits lifted,”: driver of car crushed by tree now recovering with severe injuries
IRMO, S.C. (WIS) - WIS is learning more about the driver who was behind the wheel when a tree landed on her car in Irmo, S.C. 29-year-old Jessie Jeffcoat was driving to class along Piney Grove Road Thursday evening, around 3 p.m. when a tree landed on top of her car, knocking her unconscious while still traveling.
WIS-TV
Get Ready for Autumn at the Midlands Fall Plant and Flower Festival
Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of South Carolina Department of Agriculture and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about South Carolina Department of Agriculture, visit https://agriculture.sc.gov/divisions/agency-operations/state-farmers-markets/plant-and-flower-festivals/. Visitors can shop for fall plants and flowers; pumpkins, gourds and...
WIS-TV
Missing autistic 6-year-old from Elgin located
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At around 10 p.m. the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office reported Jonathan Mallard had been found. The missing six-year-old was the focus of a large search with hundreds of people searching in Kershaw County. Over 30 ground search teams and multiple mobile teams assisted in the search Sunday evening.
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT- Cool Fall conditions will resume with morning lows in the 40s.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunday will start partly cloudy and give way to sunny skies for a few hours, highs in the low 70s. Sunny and dry weather is expected for most of the week with little to no rain chances. Morning lows will start in the 40s Tuesday -...
WIS-TV
Victim in critical condition after shooting outside Columbia lounge
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting outside a lounge in Columbia left a man in critical condition. The shooting happened on Saturday night outside the Sky Bistro Lounge on Washington Street, according to the Columbia Police Department. Police say the victim and the male suspect are acquaintances and argued inside...
WIS-TV
FIRST ALERT-We will start in the 40s for the next several days and warm up to the 80s to end the week.
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Sunny and dry weather is expected for most of the week with little to no rain chances. Morning lows will start in the 40s Tuesday & Wednesday. In the tropics, we are watching two new tropical waves near the coast of Africa. First Alert Summary. The...
WIS-TV
One dead in Newberry Co. crash
NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a crash on Red Knoll Road in Newberry County. The crash happened on Friday around 11:55 p.m., according to troopers. A truck was driving on Red Knoll near Holy Trinity Church Road when it went off the left side of the road and hit a tree. The driver sustained fatal injuries, according to troopers.
WIS-TV
First Alert: Clouds hang around today but get ready for more sunshine and cooler mornings
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Cooler mornings on the way with sunshine each afternoon starting tomorrow. No threat of any rain either!. Clouds linger today with dry skies and upper 60s to near 70. Dry weather is expected for the week with no rain chances. We’ll have a warming trend during...
