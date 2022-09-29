ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irmo, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Columbia Police Department Faith and Blue Event

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department along with three local churches will be coming together for a National Faith and Blue Event. This family-friendly event is open to the entire community. National Faith and Blue aims to build a bridge between law enforcement and the community. Notice a...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: City of Columbia Code Enforcement Campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - October is Code Enforcement Month and the City of Columbia will be launching a campaign to help further improve the quality of life within Columbia. But what exactly does code enforcement mean and why is it so important?. Tuesday, October 4th Columbia City Mayor Rickenmann will...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Newberry Harvest Festival, wine food and more

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - Get ready for food, fun, and wine! Enoree River Winery will host it’s ninth annual Harvest Festival and tickets are on sale now. Attendees will have an opportunity to enjoy an afternoon in a local vineyard and try cranberry wine as it debuts for the season with cranberry wine slushies.
NEWBERRY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbia, SC
Government
City
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Society
Irmo, SC
Government
City
Irmo, SC
State
South Carolina State
WIS-TV

Hurricane cleanup at senior apartments in Irmo: ‘It was a disaster’

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Contractors worked all weekend to clear storm damage following Hurricane Ian’s landfall on Friday. The Category One hurricane struck South Carolina at 2:05 p.m. with a peak windspeed of 92 mph, per the National Weather Service. While the hurricane was downgraded to...
IRMO, SC
WIS-TV

Prisma Health to invest $5 million to counter nursing shortage

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A critical nursing shortage has Prisma Health investing millions of dollars into area colleges. The organization said it is investing $5 million into a pilot nursing recruitment program at five colleges: Clemson University, the University of South Carolina, the University of South Carolina Upstate, Greenville Technical College, and Midlands Technical College.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Monday morning structure fire on Pinecrest Court displaces resident

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Monday morning structure fire sent one person to the hospital. The Columbia-Richland Fire Department said their crews were at the scene after reports of a structure fire on Pinecrest Court at around 8:45 a.m. First responders were able to enter the building and get the fire under control.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Reba McEntire to play at Colonial Life Arena

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Reba McEntire is coming to Columbia in 2023. Colonial Life Arena announced Monday that the country music singer will play on March 10, 2023, with guests Terri Clark and The Issacs. Tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 7, 2022. Notice a spelling or grammar error in...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Soda#United States#Spelling#Charity
WIS-TV

CPD investigating threat against Eau Claire High

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department is investigating a social media threat against Eau Claire High Monday. CPD said additional officers have been deployed to the area. Parents were allowed to pick up their children early. A district representative said the school was notified this morning about a...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Columbia City Council to vote on parking requirements for businesses

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - If you drive in the City of Columbia, your search for parking could soon be a different experience. The Columbia City Council is scheduled to vote on an ordinance which would eliminate and reduce requirements for some businesses (depending on size and location) to create or obtain off-street parking.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Get Ready for Autumn at the Midlands Fall Plant and Flower Festival

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of South Carolina Department of Agriculture and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about South Carolina Department of Agriculture, visit https://agriculture.sc.gov/divisions/agency-operations/state-farmers-markets/plant-and-flower-festivals/. Visitors can shop for fall plants and flowers; pumpkins, gourds and...
WEST COLUMBIA, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
WIS
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
WIS-TV

Missing autistic 6-year-old from Elgin located

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - At around 10 p.m. the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office reported Jonathan Mallard had been found. The missing six-year-old was the focus of a large search with hundreds of people searching in Kershaw County. Over 30 ground search teams and multiple mobile teams assisted in the search Sunday evening.
ELGIN, SC
WIS-TV

Victim in critical condition after shooting outside Columbia lounge

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A shooting outside a lounge in Columbia left a man in critical condition. The shooting happened on Saturday night outside the Sky Bistro Lounge on Washington Street, according to the Columbia Police Department. Police say the victim and the male suspect are acquaintances and argued inside...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

One dead in Newberry Co. crash

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - One person is dead after a crash on Red Knoll Road in Newberry County. The crash happened on Friday around 11:55 p.m., according to troopers. A truck was driving on Red Knoll near Holy Trinity Church Road when it went off the left side of the road and hit a tree. The driver sustained fatal injuries, according to troopers.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy