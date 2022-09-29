ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blount County, TN

Multiple agencies respond to massive house fire

JACKSBORO, TN (WLAF) – “It was a wind driven fire, and that is a very dangerous situation. It just swept through the structure,” said Daniel Lawson, captain with the Campbell County Rural Fire Service. A large home, just off Towe String Road near the River Road-Towe String Road intersection was lost to fire on Friday afternoon.
Report: Four minors injured in Clinton Highway crash

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Four minors were injured Friday in a crash on West Beaver Creek Road and Clinton Highway, according to a preliminary report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol. First responders were dispatched to the crash in Knox County on Sept. 30 at approximately 10:41 p.m. A report...
Clinton Driver charged in Roane accident last Thursday night near Oliver Springs

As we promised we have an update on last Thursday night’s single car accident which occurred on Mahoney Road near Oliver Springs. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol report that we requested, a 2014 Nissan Maxima driven by 22-year-old Danni R Edwards from Clinton was traveling south on Mahoney Road near Johnson Road, when the vehicle attempted to negotiate a right curve but failed to maintain its lane of travel, exited the road, and struck a large ditch. According to the report Edwards was not injured, however was charged with reckless endangerment, and reckless driving. A passenger in the vehicle identified as 21-year-old Dana Smith from Oliver Springs was reported to be injured and transported to an area Hospital. She was not wearing a seatbelt. Blair Volunteer Fire department and Roane County Sheriff’s Department Personnel also assisted The THP at the scene.
Teens injured in car wreck on Clinton Highway

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three teens were seriously injured Friday after the car they were in crashed on West Beaver Creek Road and Clinton Highway. A preliminary report from Tennessee Highway Patrol says a male driver was headed north on Clinton Highway when a female driver attempted to turn left from West Beaver Creek Road onto Clinton Highway.
Lenoir City woman indicted in motorcyclist's death on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A Lenoir City woman has been indicted in a September 2021 crash on Interstate 40 that killed a motorcyclist. Jessie R. Hodge, 31, faces counts of vehicular homicide, leaving the scene of an accident and following too closely. A Knox County grand jury indicted her last week.
THP: Three juveniles injured in crash on Clinton Hwy

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Three juveniles were injured in a car crash on Clinton Highway Friday night, according to Tennessee Highway Patrol. The female juveniles in the first car stopped at a stop sign on West Beaver Creek Road. The male juvenile in the second car was traveling northbound on Clinton Hwy in the fourth lane, THP said.
KPD promotes 20 officers, reorganizes structure to bring back the Central District

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department on Monday announced major changes to its organizational structure after it promoted nearly two dozen officers. KPD has two new deputy chiefs: Susan Coker and David Powell. Coker is a 26-year veteran of the force who most recently served as a patrol captain over the East District, and Powell is a 24-year veteran who has spent the past 10 months as the acting deputy chief in the Management Services Division.
TBI: Missing Harriman man found safe in Blount County

HARRIMAN, Tenn. — UPDATE (10/3): The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Earl Eugene Foster was found safe in Blount County on Monday, Oct. 3. TBI issued a Silver Alert for Foster who was missing out of Harriman on Sunday, Oct. 2. Original story:. He is an 87-year-old man, 5'8'',...
Silver Alert cancelled for missing 87-year-old Roane County man

HARRIMAN Tenn. (WZTV) — UPDATE: TBI has announced on Monday that Earl Eugene Foster was found safe in Blount County. The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is asking the publics help to find senior Eugene Foster, missing from Harriman. TBI says that he's 87-years-old, 5'8", 225 pounds, with blue eyes...
Pedestrian severely injured after hit-and-run on Kingston Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was severely injured after he was hit by a car while he was walking on Kingston Pike Friday night, Knoxville Police Department Spokesman Scott Erland said. Erland said officers responded around 10:30 p.m. The pedestrian was hit by an SUV of an unknown make...
KPD: Man charged with DUI after crashing into parked KPD cruiser

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Raul Gonzalez, 39, was charged with DUI along with other charges after crashing into an unoccupied, parked KPD cruiser, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Gonzalez crashed into the cruiser around 1 a.m. Saturday morning on 1-40 East near Lovell Road. A KPD officer and KFD...
