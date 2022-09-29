Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Best Restaurants in Newport News, VA (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNewport News, VA
MacArthur Memorial: Must-See Free Attraction in Norfolk, VATerry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
3 Great Steakhouse in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia (Opinion)Terry MansfieldNorfolk, VA
How to Start a Short-Term Rental in Norfolk, VA [2022]Scott Westfall CGP Real EstateNorfolk, VA
Related
Local schools release plans for Tuesday following tidal flooding
The majority of public schools in Norfolk are expected to return to normal operations Tuesday except for Norfolk.
School districts announce closings ahead of potential tidal flooding Monday
Schools across the Hampton Roads area have canceled schools ahead of the severe weather and heavy flooding.
Firefighting community fundraising for captain with aggressive, rare cancer
Virginia Beach Fire Department Captain Matt Chiaverotti is a one-of-a-kind hero, according to his friends and colleagues.
Norfolk's state of emergency set to expire Tuesday
NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: On Monday, the City of Norfolk announced the state of emergency will expire Tuesday at 8 a.m. All city offices, recreation centers and libraries will resume normal operations on Tuesday, the city said. Norfolk is under a state of emergency, ahead of "anticipated historic-level flooding."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WAVY News 10
Newport News declares local state of emergency due to coastal low
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News has also declared a local state of emergency due to anticipated tidal flooding associated with the coastal low. The city says City Manager Cindy Rohlf declared the state of emergency at 8 p.m. Sunday, joining Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Hampton. The declaration allows the city to mobilize resources for recovery efforts and other needs.
NPS seeks public input on Maury High School makeover
NORFOLK, Va. — The oldest high school in Norfolk needs a makeover. Maury High School is a part of Norfolk's history. Generations of students have walked its halls for more than 100 years. But time has taken a toll on the building, which was first built in 1910. Norfolk...
Updates: High tide and coastal flooding in Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — Cities and counties from the Eastern Shore all the way south through Dare County are taking action to prepare for what could prove to be a nasty nor'easter that's forming off the coast in the Atlantic. The storm is coming together as the remnants of post-tropical...
13newsnow.com
It's officially Spooky Season: Here's a list of pumpkin patches around Hampton Roads
NORFOLK, Va. — 'Tis the season: Pumpkin spice is in the air, and it's time to give your pumpkins some flare before they inevitably rot on your doorstep and become nothing but a messy reminder of the fun that was. Hampton Roads is here to help with the process...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tree falls on school bus in Newport News
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — No one was hurt when a tree fell on a school bus in Newport News Friday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with Newport News Public Schools, Bus 329 was on its afternoon route when the accident happened at the intersection of Maney Drive and Hudson Terrace, which is near Sedgefield Elementary School.
Best Restaurants in Newport News, VA (Opinion)
If you're looking for the best places to eat in Newport News, you've come to the right place. Friends celebrating at a restaurant.Image by vivienviv0 from Pixabay. This article will discuss the best Newport News restaurants, according to locals, critics, and foodies. So we've got you covered whether you're looking for a casual spot for lunch or a fine dining experience for a special occasion.
What to know about flooding in Hampton Roads today
NORFOLK, Va. — A nor'easter spawned by Ian's remnants will bring wind and tidal flooding to coastal Virginia and North Carolina Monday, but not nearly as much as was expected. The remnants of Ian combined with a cold front over the weekend, forming a new storm off the Mid-Atlantic...
Virginia Beach to resume normal operations Tuesday
The City of Virginia Beach will move to essential operating conditions at 12 p.m. on Monday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
City of Norfolk declares local state of emergency ahead of major flooding
According to a press release from the City of Norfolk, this allows the city to ask for state and federal resources and reimbursement if the cost of the storm reaches a certain threshold.
Virginia Beach woman among Red Cross volunteers deployed to assist in hurricane-stricken Florida
NORFOLK, Va. — Dozens of people are reportedly dead, after Hurricane Ian brought catastrophic damage in Florida. Emergency responders from Hampton Roads have been unrelenting in their efforts to help with the aftermath. In addition to local rescuers with Virginia Task Force 2 (VATF-2) conducting search operations and assisting...
Flooding expectations continue to lower; Here's how they look for Norfolk, Yorktown, Outer Banks
NORFOLK, Va. — The forecast guidance is finally backing off on flooding predictions for Hampton Roads. 13News Now's meteorologists have been observing the tidal levels, and they've been lower than what was previously forecasted. We still anticipate some tidal flooding, but the tide forecasts are continuing to come down...
The City of Norfolk prepares for flooding
The Norfolk Emergency Preparedness and Response Director says the city has a plan regarding Monday's potential major tidal flooding.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
13newsnow.com
Hampton Roads cities declare emergencies ahead of nor'easter flooding
Flooding could be as bad as during Hurricane Sandy in 2012. Chincoteague, Gloucester, Hampton, Norfolk, Portsmouth and Virginia Beach have all declared emergencies.
Now is the time to focus on rising tides and resiliency, experts say
Flooding streets are part of life in Hampton Roads, but if you've lived here a while, you may notice it's getting worse.
Best Seafood Restaurants in Norfolk, Virginia (Opinion)
If you'd like some excellent fresh seafood, you'll want to check out the best seafood restaurants in Norfolk. Crawfish, shrimp, and scampi seafood meal.Image by Reinhard Thrainer from Pixabay.
Virginia Beach declares state of emergency ahead of likely nor'easter flooding
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The City of Virginia Beach declared a local state of emergency Sunday night ahead of possible widespread flooding from a nor'easter. City Manager Patrick Duhaney and Emergency Management Coordinator Danielle Progen said Virginia Beach is considering the risks that this could be a multi-day coastal flooding event.
13News Now
Norfolk, VA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Norfolk local newshttps://www.13newsnow.com/
Comments / 0