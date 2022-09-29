ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

13News Now

Norfolk's state of emergency set to expire Tuesday

NORFOLK, Va. — UPDATE: On Monday, the City of Norfolk announced the state of emergency will expire Tuesday at 8 a.m. All city offices, recreation centers and libraries will resume normal operations on Tuesday, the city said. Norfolk is under a state of emergency, ahead of "anticipated historic-level flooding."
WAVY News 10

Newport News declares local state of emergency due to coastal low

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News has also declared a local state of emergency due to anticipated tidal flooding associated with the coastal low. The city says City Manager Cindy Rohlf declared the state of emergency at 8 p.m. Sunday, joining Norfolk, Virginia Beach and Hampton. The declaration allows the city to mobilize resources for recovery efforts and other needs.
13News Now

NPS seeks public input on Maury High School makeover

NORFOLK, Va. — The oldest high school in Norfolk needs a makeover. Maury High School is a part of Norfolk's history. Generations of students have walked its halls for more than 100 years. But time has taken a toll on the building, which was first built in 1910. Norfolk...
13News Now

Updates: High tide and coastal flooding in Hampton Roads

NORFOLK, Va. — Cities and counties from the Eastern Shore all the way south through Dare County are taking action to prepare for what could prove to be a nasty nor'easter that's forming off the coast in the Atlantic. The storm is coming together as the remnants of post-tropical...
13News Now

Tree falls on school bus in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — No one was hurt when a tree fell on a school bus in Newport News Friday afternoon. According to a spokesperson with Newport News Public Schools, Bus 329 was on its afternoon route when the accident happened at the intersection of Maney Drive and Hudson Terrace, which is near Sedgefield Elementary School.
Terry Mansfield

Best Restaurants in Newport News, VA (Opinion)

If you're looking for the best places to eat in Newport News, you've come to the right place. Friends celebrating at a restaurant.Image by vivienviv0 from Pixabay. This article will discuss the best Newport News restaurants, according to locals, critics, and foodies. So we've got you covered whether you're looking for a casual spot for lunch or a fine dining experience for a special occasion.
13News Now

What to know about flooding in Hampton Roads today

NORFOLK, Va. — A nor'easter spawned by Ian's remnants will bring wind and tidal flooding to coastal Virginia and North Carolina Monday, but not nearly as much as was expected. The remnants of Ian combined with a cold front over the weekend, forming a new storm off the Mid-Atlantic...
13News Now

13News Now

