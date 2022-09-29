Vehicle pulled from pond on Rimrock Road Wednesday night; no injuries reported

WISC-TV/Channel3000.

MADISON, Wis. — No one was hurt when a vehicle ended up in a pond along Rimrock Road in the town of Madison Wednesday night, officials said.

Police were called to the area near Rimrock Road and Latitude 43 Street around 8:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were not able to confirm whether any shots were fired and that no injuries or damage were reported from the incident.

An SUV ended up in a nearby pond, but it remains unclear how. The sheriff’s office said it has made contact with the driver of the vehicle.

A News 3 Now crew at the scene saw the vehicle being removed from the pond around 9:45 p.m.

Further details were not immediately available.

