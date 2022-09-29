Read full article on original website
Donation drive for hurricane victims
SHAVERTOWN, Pa. — AMP Global Strategies in Shavertown is collecting items for those struggling after Hurricane Ian slammed into Florida's southwest coast last week. The company is asking for donations of bottled water and non-perishable food items. "So as the power's starting to come on, something they can eat...
Getting fit for a cause in Lackawanna County
CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — More than 100 people competed in a tough workout in Lackawanna County on Sunday. Newswatch 16's very own Mindi Ramsey was one of them, and it was all for a great cause. Mindi did a little rowing at Body Body Blueprint Personal Training Center in...
Surviving Hurricane Ian: Lackawanna County native shares his story
NORTH PORT, Fla. — David Jones is a native of Lackawanna County living in Florida. He survived Hurricane Ian and shared his storm with Newswatch 16's Andy Palumbo. The eye of Hurricane Ian came ashore just 30 miles away from Jones' Florida home in North Port. He shared photos of the damage with us.
Time to start servicing your heating systems
LEHIGHTON, Pa. — It's been a busy few weeks for HVAC and heating system technicians at Home Comfort Solutions in Mahoning Township. Owner Louis Accardi says as the temperature outside continues to drop, the number of calls he's receiving is going up. Right now, there's about a 2-week wait...
Bankruptcy protection for Berwick Hospital
BERWICK, Pa. — The owner of the facility, Priyam Sharma, announced plans to close the facility and turn it into a psychiatric facility back in July. Sharma previously filed for bankruptcy protection for the affiliated Berwick Clinic Company. Then last month, the emergency department at the hospital was abruptly...
morethanthecurve.com
Boil water advisory in area lifted as of Sunday evening
Pennsylvania American Water announced that the boil water advisory that was in place since September 30th due to a water main break has been lifted as of Sunday, October 2nd at 9:00 p.m. The advisory impacted approximability 11,000 accounts in East Norriton, Whitpain, and Plymouth townships, and a portion of Norristown Borough.
Need increasing for 911 phone operators in NEPA
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — While it may look like a normal building in downtown Pottsville on the inside, workers here at the Schuylkill County Communications Center are saving lives with every call they answer. “I consider us the first first responders. Before the first responders come out, we respond...
Team Asher celebrates remission in Luzerne County
KINGSTON, Pa. — It's been a long journey for Asher Dicton and his family. You may remember Asher; he was diagnosed with an aggressive form of leukemia in 2019. Newswatch 16 was there after the community welcomed him home in Kingston after a long stay at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The good news is Asher is now in remission.
Attendance slightly down at Bloomsburg Fair
BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — Attendance at the Bloomsburg Fair proved to be down slightly from last year. The Fair Committee reports nearly 367,000 people attended this year, that's about 3,000 fewer than last year. The most attended days for this year's fair were the first Saturday and the last Friday...
Fall festival in Luzerne County celebrates history
SUGARLOAF, Pa. — The historic Brainerd Church in Sugarloaf held its annual festival to celebrate the season. There were crafters, and plenty of food, including some Halloween treats. Visitors could also take a tour of the small church and adjacent one-room schoolhouse. While the church isn't active every Sunday,...
Fryer fire at Wise Factory in Berwick
BERWICK, COLUMBIA CO, (WOLF) — Friday, September 30, 2022, 10:03 PM:. Fire crews responded to a fire at the Wise snack factory in Berwick, Columbia County Friday night. A worker says a fryer caught on fire around 8:00. We're told crews were still at the scene around 9. We...
Monroe County hospitals split on visitor masking policy
STROUDSBURG, Pa. — Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the CDC has urged everyone to wear a mask, but now officials are easing recommendations for hospitals and nursing homes. It's something Dr. Jeffrey Jahre, the senior vice president of medical and academic affairs at St. Luke's, says is...
wcn247.com
Pennsylvania man killed by troopers after hitting 1, striking SUV
PLAINS, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say state police shot and killed a man who struck a trooper with his pickup truck and then crashed into a police sport utility vehicle after an altercation at a northeastern Pennsylvania bar. State police and Luzerne County prosecutors said troopers from Wilkes-Barre were called to the Ole Tyme Charley’s Pub and Grill in Plains Township at about 1:30 a.m. Friday. Police allege that 41-year-old Jason Kilduff of Pittston aimed his pickup at two arriving troopers, hitting one and striking the police SUV. Police said both troopers fired “while attempting to dodge the vehicle," which crashed into the bar vestibule, and Kilduff was pronounced dead at the scene.
Missing Luzerne County woman found
SCHICKSHINNY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police at Shickshinny in Luzerne County were searching for a 75-year-old woman who was missing for four days. According to Pennsylvania State Police, 75-year-old Leona Sherrick was last spoken to on September 29, however, the search has since been canceled. PSP believed Sherrick may have been at special risk […]
Buddy Walk held in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — The ARC of Northeastern PA held a Buddy Walk Sunday to celebrate Down syndrome awareness. The walk at Veteran's Memorial Stadium also included games, food, pony rides, live music, and more. Newswatch 16's Jon Meyer was the emcee. The Buddy Walk was established in 1995 by...
Man allegedly fractures woman's nose during fight while driving
Muncy, Pa. — A Hughesville man fractured a woman's nose after he punched her in the face as he was driving. Sean A. Wenner, 27, now faces a misdemeanor charge of simple assault and summary harassment. On the evening of Sept. 22, Wenner was driving north on Route 220 in Muncy Township when he got into an argument with the accuser, his female passenger. Wenner allegedly punched the accuser twice in the chest and twice in the face with a closed fist, said Trooper Ernest...
Diapers donated for St. Joe's fundraiser
CLARKS SUMMIT, Pa. — An event was held in Lackawanna County for St. Joseph's Center. It is Diaper Need Awareness Week. Those who attended the fundraiser at Constantino's in Clarks Summit were encouraged to bring diapers, wipes, and other baby supplies. The items are for the baby and children's...
‘This was not going to be the end of my life’
PLAINS TWP. — Monica Horvath did all the right things. “I was very healthy. Very active. Always ate and followed a heal
Woman wanted on heroin distribution charges
MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The District Attorney of Monroe County is searching for a woman they say is wanted on charges of selling/distributing heroin. According to the Monroe County Office of the District Attorney, investigators are asking for the public’s help in finding Kathleen Marie Ellis, 24, who is wanted on charges relating to the sale […]
Looking back at September's weather
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It is probably hard to forget the rainiest day of the month of September, especially if you found yourself trapped on "Lake Commerce" in Dickson City for hours that day. A record-breaking more than two inches of rain fell in the Scranton area on Labor Day,...
