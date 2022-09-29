Read full article on original website
The coming demise of the Republican Party?
Time was, Republicans in this country utilized racial segregation as the otherwise popular policy (people getting along) on which they could divide and separate American citizens. With the popularity of racial integration in the ‘60s, the Republicans needed a new issue on which to run their campaigns, unite the party, and clash with Democrats.
This year, voters in Ohio Supreme Court races will know whom they’re voting for: Ted Diadiun
CLEVELAND -- When Ohio voters look over their ballots for the midterm election on or before Nov. 8, they’re going to find something they’ve never seen before: Political party affiliations next to the state Supreme Court (and state appellate court) candidates. The new procedure, which was passed by...
Nicolle Wallace Slams Wall Street Journal’s Condemnation of Donald Trump
The MSNBC anchor had her own withering response to the Rupert Murdoch-owned newspaper's criticism of the former president.
Herschel Walker, who says he is 'for life,' paid for girlfriend's abortion, report alleges
A report says Georgia GOP Senate nominee Herschel Walker, who has taken an anti-abortion stand, paid for his girlfriend to have an abortion in 2009.
Environmental protections for wetlands face U.S. Supreme Court challenge; Ohio legislators weigh in
WASHINGTON, D. C. - In a case that could have broad impact in Ohio and around the country, the nation’s highest court heard arguments Monday in a dispute over the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s jurisdiction over wetlands that drain into navigable waters. An Idaho couple who planned to...
U.S. Supreme Court agrees to decide whether the Federal Labor Relations Authority has jurisdiction over Ohio’s National Guard
WASHINGTON, D. C. - The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear an Ohio case that asks whether the Federal Labor Relations Authority has the power to regulate the Ohio National Guard and its Adjutant General. The nation’s highest court agrees to hear between 100 to 150 of the more than 7,000 cases its asked to review every year.
