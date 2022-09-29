ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

Comments / 0

Related
WFAE

Billy Eichner says straight people 'just didn't show up for Bros' at the box office

Billy Eichner took to Twitter this weekend to share his thoughts on the disappointing reception his gay rom-com Bros received at the nation's cinemas. "Even with glowing reviews, great Rotten Tomatoes scores, an A CinemaScore etc,," tweeted the film's star, producer and co-writer, "straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn't show up for Bros. And that's disappointing but it is what it is."
MOVIES
WFAE

Without these Latino composers, Hollywood wouldn't sound the same

Since the early days of Hollywood, Latin American composers have created theme songs and soundtracks for some of the most classic movies and TV shows. A century ago, Maria Grever was a maverick in the male-dominated film world. She had studied with French composer Claude Debussy before returning to her native Mexico where she wrote boleros that were wildly popular throughout Latin America. Then, Grever composed songs for movies in the 1920s, '30s and '40s.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WFAE

Rep. Darren Soto discusses the damage caused by Hurricane Ian and recovery efforts

NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., about the damage caused by Hurricane Ian in his district, and about the recovery efforts so far. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
ENVIRONMENT
WFAE

WFAE

8K+
Followers
19K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WFAE is Charlotte's NPR news source. We focus on local news about Charlotte and the surrounding region, as well as statewide news for North Carolina and South Carolina news. We also carry national and international news from NPR.

 https://www.wfae.org

Comments / 0

Community Policy