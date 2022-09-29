Read full article on original website
Billy Eichner says straight people 'just didn't show up for Bros' at the box office
Billy Eichner took to Twitter this weekend to share his thoughts on the disappointing reception his gay rom-com Bros received at the nation's cinemas. "Even with glowing reviews, great Rotten Tomatoes scores, an A CinemaScore etc,," tweeted the film's star, producer and co-writer, "straight people, especially in certain parts of the country, just didn't show up for Bros. And that's disappointing but it is what it is."
Without these Latino composers, Hollywood wouldn't sound the same
Since the early days of Hollywood, Latin American composers have created theme songs and soundtracks for some of the most classic movies and TV shows. A century ago, Maria Grever was a maverick in the male-dominated film world. She had studied with French composer Claude Debussy before returning to her native Mexico where she wrote boleros that were wildly popular throughout Latin America. Then, Grever composed songs for movies in the 1920s, '30s and '40s.
Sacheen Littlefeather, who gave Marlon Brando's Oscar rejection speech, dies at 75
Sacheen Littlefeather, the Native American actress and activist who declined Marlon Brando's best actor Oscar in 1973, has died, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Sunday night. She was 75. The academy announced Littlefeather's death on its Twitter account. No cause of death was immediately given but...
The journey a number of econ terms recently went through to get into the dictionary
Earlier this month, Merriam-Webster added over 300 new words to the dictionary. A number of economics terms were on the list. Adrian Ma and Wailin Wong from the podcast The Indicator From Planet Money explain the journey these words go through to get into the dictionary. ADRIAN MA, BYLINE: To...
Rep. Darren Soto discusses the damage caused by Hurricane Ian and recovery efforts
NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., about the damage caused by Hurricane Ian in his district, and about the recovery efforts so far. Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
Author Kim Samuel discusses her book 'On Belonging: Finding Connection in an Age of Isolation'
Even before the pandemic, social isolation was a problem. A changing culture and technology left many alienated, hungry for connection. Our guest, author and “belonging” expert Kim Samuel, says we’re in a crisis of social isolation and that the human longing to belong has put humanity at an inflection point.
