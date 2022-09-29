ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Fox 59

Longtime drug dealer hit with 20-year federal prison sentence

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man with a long history of dealing drugs has been sentenced to a lengthy stint in federal prison. Arthur Miles, 48, was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison after being convicted by a jury of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine while also being a felon illegally in possession of firearms.
cbs4indy.com

Church bus hit during spree of catalytic converter thefts in Kokomo

Kokomo Police are investigating a spree of catalytic converter thefts where thieves targeted restaurants, businesses, and even a church. https://cbs4indy.com/news/church-bus-hit-during-spree-of-catalytic-converter-thefts-in-kokomo/. Church bus hit during spree of catalytic converter …. Kokomo Police are investigating a spree of catalytic converter thefts where thieves targeted restaurants, businesses, and even a church. https://cbs4indy.com/news/church-bus-hit-during-spree-of-catalytic-converter-thefts-in-kokomo/. East...
City
Fox 59

IMPD kills gunman, rescues hostage on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — An officer-involved shooting took the life of a man armed with a gun, a knife and a machete inside a house on the city’s southwest side late Sunday morning, but saved the life of a woman held hostage. The address in the 500 block of S....
cbs4indy.com

4 shot, 1 killed in 2 overnight shootings

INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating two overnight shootings after a woman was found shot to death, and two males and one female were injured early Sunday morning. Officers say the first incident happened just before 2 a.m. at the Rural Inn on East Michigan Street, which is near the intersection of Michigan Street & Rural Street on the east side of Indianapolis.
wrtv.com

Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one woman died early Sunday morning after a shooting on the east side. Officers responded to the 2700 block of East Michigan Street around 2 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot on the sidewalk. She was later pronounced...
cbs4indy.com

Man convicted in 2020 murder of roommate at Indianapolis apartment

INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been convicted in the 2020 murder of his roommate at their Indianapolis apartment, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday. After a three-day trial, a jury found 23-year-old Lamonteon Williams guilty of murder and criminal recklessness in connection with the shooting death of Daniel Johnson. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7.
Current Publishing

Westfield Police seeking public’s assistance in identifying burglary suspect

The Westfield Police Dept. is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved with a burglary at Great Clips in Westfield. The burglary occurred Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. at 1521 S. Waterleaf Dr., where police found the front door had been smashed in with a large rock. The suspect entered through the broken door, proceeded to the cash drawer and removed cash, authorities said.
wfft.com

Indianapolis woman accused of using false IDs facing multiple charges

INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - An Indianapolis woman who was pulled over on I-65 Wednesday night has been arrested. Police say the woman, 47-year-old Angela Cook, was driving a vehicle with an expired temporary license plate. When pulled over, police say Cook provided stolen identification, and her actual identity was later determined.
cbs4indy.com

Juvenile hospitalized after shooting on southwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was taken a local hospital Saturday afternoon after Indianapolis Metro police responded to a shooting on the city’s southwest side. IMPD officers were called around 6 p.m. to the 5400 block of S. High School Road, near the intersection of High School and Thompson Road, on report of a person shot.
