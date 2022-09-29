Read full article on original website
Fox 59
Longtime drug dealer hit with 20-year federal prison sentence
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man with a long history of dealing drugs has been sentenced to a lengthy stint in federal prison. Arthur Miles, 48, was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison after being convicted by a jury of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and cocaine while also being a felon illegally in possession of firearms.
cbs4indy.com
Man and woman identified from pair of homicides in same Indy neighborhood
INDIANAPOLIS – A man and woman have been identified following a pair of homicides in the same Indy neighborhood over the weekend. The more recent killing took place early Sunday morning when a 35-year-old woman was shot to death outside the Rural Inn Liquor store on east Michigan. Police...
cbs4indy.com
Anderson man sentenced to 40 years in shooting death of pregnant girlfriend, unborn twins
ANDERSON, Ind. – A man who shot his pregnant girlfriend, killing her and the twins she was carrying, learned his punishment. A judge sentenced 32-year-old Skye’lar White to a total of 40 years; he’ll spend 30 years in the Indiana Department of Correction and another 10 on probation.
cbs4indy.com
Church bus hit during spree of catalytic converter thefts in Kokomo
Kokomo Police are investigating a spree of catalytic converter thefts where thieves targeted restaurants, businesses, and even a church. https://cbs4indy.com/news/church-bus-hit-during-spree-of-catalytic-converter-thefts-in-kokomo/. Church bus hit during spree of catalytic converter …. Kokomo Police are investigating a spree of catalytic converter thefts where thieves targeted restaurants, businesses, and even a church. https://cbs4indy.com/news/church-bus-hit-during-spree-of-catalytic-converter-thefts-in-kokomo/. East...
cbs4indy.com
Man sentenced to 9 years in federal prison for armed robbery at Lebanon AT&T Store
INDIANAPOLIS – When police found Javentay Chapman in a car near Michigan and 38th streets in 2021, they discovered he had multiple cellphones and accessories that matched those stolen from a Boone County AT&T Store. He was also wearing clothes matching those of a suspect who robbed the store...
Police find person dead while conducting welfare check on north side
Police are investigating after they found a person dead while conducting a welfare check on the city's north side.
Fox 59
IMPD kills gunman, rescues hostage on southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — An officer-involved shooting took the life of a man armed with a gun, a knife and a machete inside a house on the city’s southwest side late Sunday morning, but saved the life of a woman held hostage. The address in the 500 block of S....
cbs4indy.com
4 shot, 1 killed in 2 overnight shootings
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating two overnight shootings after a woman was found shot to death, and two males and one female were injured early Sunday morning. Officers say the first incident happened just before 2 a.m. at the Rural Inn on East Michigan Street, which is near the intersection of Michigan Street & Rural Street on the east side of Indianapolis.
Indianapolis man sentenced to 12 years in dating app robberies
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to robbery. According to court documents, Demetrius Banks used the dating app Grindr to set up meetings with the victims. Once he arrived at the victims' homes or apartments, Banks would pull a...
wrtv.com
Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says one woman died early Sunday morning after a shooting on the east side. Officers responded to the 2700 block of East Michigan Street around 2 a.m. and found a woman who had been shot on the sidewalk. She was later pronounced...
Fox 59
Man arrested in fatal drunk driving crash was on probation for previous DUI
INDIANAPOLIS — A police pursuit early Saturday morning ended in a fiery fatal crash on the city’s northwest side. Just before 3 a.m., IMPD said officers saw a silver Pontiac hit a pedestrian and keep going near 62nd and Michigan Road. “Officers attempted a traffic stop on that...
wrtv.com
IMPD: suspect dead, woman rescued after hostage situation, officer-involved shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says a male suspect is dead after an officer-involved shooting Sunday morning. IMPD officer Samone Burris says around 10 a.m., officers responded to the 500 block of S. Holt Road on the city's west side for a domestic disturbance with a weapon call.
Man fatally struck by driver while walking on State Road 47
A man died after he was hit by a driver while walking in rural Boone County late Sunday, police say.
Frankfort police investigating after person found dead in vehicle
A person was found dead inside a parked vehicle Sunday afternoon in Frankfort, according to the Frankfort Police Department.
cbs4indy.com
Man convicted in 2020 murder of roommate at Indianapolis apartment
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been convicted in the 2020 murder of his roommate at their Indianapolis apartment, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Friday. After a three-day trial, a jury found 23-year-old Lamonteon Williams guilty of murder and criminal recklessness in connection with the shooting death of Daniel Johnson. His sentencing hearing is scheduled for Nov. 7.
Current Publishing
Westfield Police seeking public’s assistance in identifying burglary suspect
The Westfield Police Dept. is seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual allegedly involved with a burglary at Great Clips in Westfield. The burglary occurred Sept. 15 at 10 p.m. at 1521 S. Waterleaf Dr., where police found the front door had been smashed in with a large rock. The suspect entered through the broken door, proceeded to the cash drawer and removed cash, authorities said.
wfft.com
Indianapolis woman accused of using false IDs facing multiple charges
INDIANAPOLIS (WFFT) - An Indianapolis woman who was pulled over on I-65 Wednesday night has been arrested. Police say the woman, 47-year-old Angela Cook, was driving a vehicle with an expired temporary license plate. When pulled over, police say Cook provided stolen identification, and her actual identity was later determined.
cbs4indy.com
Juvenile hospitalized after shooting on southwest side
INDIANAPOLIS — A juvenile was taken a local hospital Saturday afternoon after Indianapolis Metro police responded to a shooting on the city’s southwest side. IMPD officers were called around 6 p.m. to the 5400 block of S. High School Road, near the intersection of High School and Thompson Road, on report of a person shot.
Indianapolis man sentenced for armed robbery at Lebanon AT&T store
LEBANON, Indiana — A judge sentenced a 21-year-old Indianapolis man to more than nine years in prison in connection to an armed robbery at an AT&T store in Lebanon in February 2021. According to court documents, Javentay Chapman and juvenile went in an AT&T store at 1602 N. Lebanon...
wyrz.org
IMPD Homicide detectives locate and arrest suspect in early September homicide investigation.
INDIANAPOLIS – Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) Homicide detectives arrested 21-year-old Dionni King for his alleged role in the homicide investigation of 24-year-old Stacey Branch Jr. On Friday, September 2, 2022, just before 10:00 p.m., IMPD Southwest District officers were dispatched to 5920 Fieldcrest Lane on a report of...
