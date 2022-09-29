Read full article on original website
Detroit News
Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reaches another milestone in home finale
Detroit — The Tigers closed out the home portion of their 2022 schedule on Sunday, hosting the Minnesota Twins, and designated hitter Miguel Cabrera hit yet another career milestone. Cabrera was back in the starting lineup at designated hitter after not appearing in Saturday’s game. It was his 1,000th...
Dodgers top wild Rockies, become 1st National League team to win 110 games since 1909
Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and the Dodgers became the first National League team in more than a century to win 110 regular-season games.
FOX Sports
Pirates play the Cardinals looking to stop road slide
Pittsburgh Pirates (59-99, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (92-66, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Roansy Contreras (5-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-11, 3.51 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 139 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -214, Pirates +178; over/under is 7...
Detroit News
Red Wings, with close to regular lineup, lose to Penguins in preseason rematch
Detroit — This isn't the regular season yet, but the Red Wings had a lineup Monday that possibly could be the one they have opening night. If it is, there are still a few kinks to work out, but there's room for optimism. Pittsburgh, who the Wings dismantled to...
Detroit News
Henning: Hearts – not head – guided decision for Miguel Cabrera to return to Tigers in '23
Two weeks ago, the Tigers unveiled their new front-office boss, Scott Harris, a bright-light young man charged with sculpting Detroit’s MLB roster into a playoff-grade art piece. Twelve days later, the Tigers announced Miguel Cabrera, six months from 40, and long removed from a time when his Hall of...
Detroit News
Observations: Killian Hayes shows poise to lead White team to victory in Pistons scrimmage
Detroit — Little Caesars Arena served as the site of the Pistons' open practice and scrimmage Sunday, offering fans a sneak peek at their team before the preseason gets underway later this week. It served as a sign that the 2022-23 season is right around the corner, with just...
Detroit News
'We weren't good': Lions defense wilts as Seahawks win shootout
Detroit — With the offense missing several top playmakers, the Detroit Lions needed its defense to step up Sunday afternoon against the Seattle Seahawks. Instead, the unit failed to even force a punt in a 48-45 defeat at Ford Field. In addition to the 48 points, Seattle also racked...
Detroit News
Monday's MLB: Albert Pujols hits 703rd HR to pass Babe Ruth for second in RBIs
Pittsburgh — Albert Pujols hit his 703rd home run Monday night, breaking a tie with Babe Ruth for second place in career RBIs, but the St. Louis Cardinals lost to Pittsburgh, 3-2, when the Pirates drew four consecutive walks in the ninth inning to force home the winning run.
FOX Sports
Tigers beat young Woods Richardson, sloppy Twins 5-2
DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase and Victor Reyes homered and the Detroit Tigers took advantage of Minnesota's sloppy play, beating touted pitching prospect Simeon Woods Richardson and the Twins 5-2 Sunday. Woods Richardson made his big league debut five days after turning 22 years old, making him the youngest...
FOX Sports
Brewers' playoff hopes end despite 6-5 win over Diamondbacks
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hunter Renfroe homered in a ninth-inning comeback and singled home the winning run in the 10th but the Milwaukee Brewers were eliminated from postseason contention on Monday night despite a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Brewers knew at the start of the night they...
Detroit News
'This was a fun one': Javier Báez's blast, bullpen lift Tigers past playoff-bound Mariners
Seattle — Javier Báez talks a lot about focus. When he’s able to stay focused in an at-bat, he says, he can usually find a way to do damage. Turns out, he can do damage when he’s unfocused, too. Just like he did in the third...
Detroit News
Red Wings' Tyler Bertuzzi excited about preseason debut, 'different vibe' with new staff
Detroit − Tyler Bertuzzi feels two or three preseason games is just about right to get ready for the regular season. It turns out, Bertuzzi is likely going to be in that range. Bertuzzi will make his preseason debut Monday against Pittsburgh after missing all of last week. Bertuzzi...
FOX Sports
Pirates host the Cardinals, look to continue home win streak
St. Louis Cardinals (92-67, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (60-99, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (12-13, 3.30 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (5-12, 3.92 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates, on a three-game home winning...
Detroit News
AJ Hinch confirms Miguel Cabrera is in Tigers' plans going into 2023
Detroit — It was one of those stories where the presumption wasn’t the reality. It happens a lot these days. Something that’s chopped up on social media and talk radio gets taken as fact. The fact is, Miguel Cabrera has one year and $32 million left on...
numberfire.com
Eric Haase sitting Monday for Tigers
Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Haase is being replaced behind the plate by Tucker Barnhart versus Mariners starter George Kirby. In 343 plate appearances this season, Haase has a .257 batting average with a .757 OPS,...
dodgerblue.com
Recap: Dodgers Reach 110 Wins By Walking To Comeback Against Rockies
The Los Angeles Dodgers outhit the Colorado Rockies but it was an abundance of walks that led to a 6-4 comeback that extended their winning streak to four games. The Dodgers became the first National League team with 110 wins since the 1909 Pittsburgh Pirates, though the result didn’t have much impact as they have already clinched home-field advantage through the World Series.
numberfire.com
Wilmer Flores not in lineup for Giants on Saturday
San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Flores is being replaced at desiganted hitter by J.D. Davis versus Diamondbacks starter Drey Jameson. In 583 plate appearances this season, Flores has a .231 batting average with a .716 OPS, 19 home...
Royals Review
The Royals have been surprisingly bad at defense this year
The crisp fall air brings back memories of October baseball in Kansas City, and a Royals team that lapped the league in defense. With Lorenzo Cain tracking down flyballs like a hawk in center, Alex Gordon playing the left field position perfectly, Alcides Escobar making ridiculous plays from the shortstop position, and Salvador Perez gunning down those foolish enough to attempt a steal, the Royals defense was the envy of the league.
Detroit News
Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Plenty of praise for offense, failing marks all around on 'D'
Detroit — Justin Rogers of The Detroit News grades the Lions' performance following the team's 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Jared Goff wasn't perfect, but given what he was working with, down his top two receivers as well as dual-threat running back D'Andre Swift, it was a pretty impressive showing from Detroit's signal-caller. After working through some early struggles with his makeshift arsenal, he went on to complete 26 of his 39 throws for 378 yards and four touchdowns.
Detroit News
Lions first-half observations: Geno Smith, Seahawks shredding defense
The Lions' defense has been flat-out embarrassed through the first 30 minutes of this game. Seattle has deployed quite a bit of eye candy and gotten Detroit's defense going side to side before hitting a wide-open read, play after play. Geno Smith has been near perfect, going 12-for-14 for 170 yards and two passing touchdowns in the first half, plus a rushing touchdown. The Lions still haven't figured out how to stop a scrambling quarterback; Smith ran for a touchdown on second-and-goal from the 8 and picked up the first down with a 17-yard run on third-and-8 near midfield.
