Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Tigers' Miguel Cabrera reaches another milestone in home finale

Detroit — The Tigers closed out the home portion of their 2022 schedule on Sunday, hosting the Minnesota Twins, and designated hitter Miguel Cabrera hit yet another career milestone. Cabrera was back in the starting lineup at designated hitter after not appearing in Saturday’s game. It was his 1,000th...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Pirates play the Cardinals looking to stop road slide

Pittsburgh Pirates (59-99, fifth in the NL Central) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (92-66, first in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Roansy Contreras (5-5, 3.72 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 86 strikeouts); Cardinals: Adam Wainwright (11-11, 3.51 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 139 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -214, Pirates +178; over/under is 7...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Detroit News

'We weren't good': Lions defense wilts as Seahawks win shootout

Detroit — With the offense missing several top playmakers, the Detroit Lions needed its defense to step up Sunday afternoon against the Seattle Seahawks. Instead, the unit failed to even force a punt in a 48-45 defeat at Ford Field. In addition to the 48 points, Seattle also racked...
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Tigers beat young Woods Richardson, sloppy Twins 5-2

DETROIT (AP) — Eric Haase and Victor Reyes homered and the Detroit Tigers took advantage of Minnesota's sloppy play, beating touted pitching prospect Simeon Woods Richardson and the Twins 5-2 Sunday. Woods Richardson made his big league debut five days after turning 22 years old, making him the youngest...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
FOX Sports

Brewers' playoff hopes end despite 6-5 win over Diamondbacks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Hunter Renfroe homered in a ninth-inning comeback and singled home the winning run in the 10th but the Milwaukee Brewers were eliminated from postseason contention on Monday night despite a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Brewers knew at the start of the night they...
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

Pirates host the Cardinals, look to continue home win streak

St. Louis Cardinals (92-67, first in the NL Central) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (60-99, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (12-13, 3.30 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 153 strikeouts); Pirates: Mitch Keller (5-12, 3.92 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 133 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Pittsburgh Pirates, on a three-game home winning...
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Eric Haase sitting Monday for Tigers

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not in the lineup Monday in the team's game against the Seattle Mariners. Haase is being replaced behind the plate by Tucker Barnhart versus Mariners starter George Kirby. In 343 plate appearances this season, Haase has a .257 batting average with a .757 OPS,...
DETROIT, MI
dodgerblue.com

Recap: Dodgers Reach 110 Wins By Walking To Comeback Against Rockies

The Los Angeles Dodgers outhit the Colorado Rockies but it was an abundance of walks that led to a 6-4 comeback that extended their winning streak to four games. The Dodgers became the first National League team with 110 wins since the 1909 Pittsburgh Pirates, though the result didn’t have much impact as they have already clinched home-field advantage through the World Series.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Wilmer Flores not in lineup for Giants on Saturday

San Francisco Giants infielder Wilmer Flores is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Flores is being replaced at desiganted hitter by J.D. Davis versus Diamondbacks starter Drey Jameson. In 583 plate appearances this season, Flores has a .231 batting average with a .716 OPS, 19 home...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Royals Review

The Royals have been surprisingly bad at defense this year

The crisp fall air brings back memories of October baseball in Kansas City, and a Royals team that lapped the league in defense. With Lorenzo Cain tracking down flyballs like a hawk in center, Alex Gordon playing the left field position perfectly, Alcides Escobar making ridiculous plays from the shortstop position, and Salvador Perez gunning down those foolish enough to attempt a steal, the Royals defense was the envy of the league.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Detroit News

Justin Rogers' Lions grades: Plenty of praise for offense, failing marks all around on 'D'

Detroit — Justin Rogers of The Detroit News grades the Lions' performance following the team's 48-45 loss to the Seattle Seahawks. Jared Goff wasn't perfect, but given what he was working with, down his top two receivers as well as dual-threat running back D'Andre Swift, it was a pretty impressive showing from Detroit's signal-caller. After working through some early struggles with his makeshift arsenal, he went on to complete 26 of his 39 throws for 378 yards and four touchdowns.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Lions first-half observations: Geno Smith, Seahawks shredding defense

The Lions' defense has been flat-out embarrassed through the first 30 minutes of this game. Seattle has deployed quite a bit of eye candy and gotten Detroit's defense going side to side before hitting a wide-open read, play after play. Geno Smith has been near perfect, going 12-for-14 for 170 yards and two passing touchdowns in the first half, plus a rushing touchdown. The Lions still haven't figured out how to stop a scrambling quarterback; Smith ran for a touchdown on second-and-goal from the 8 and picked up the first down with a 17-yard run on third-and-8 near midfield.
DETROIT, MI

