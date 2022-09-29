Read full article on original website
This Massachusetts Deli Serves Some of the Largest Sandwiches in the CountryTravel MavenHaverhill, MA
Nearly Thirteen Years Ago, a Seemingly Unsuspecting Shooter Sought Revenge on University ColleaguesSavannah VillanuevaBraintree, MA
The Joyce Cummings Center welcomes three new art installations across different mediumsThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Family Fun For Everyone at Starland's Halloween Spooktacular PartyDianna CarneyHanover, MA
The New England Wildlife Center Invites You to Carve - O - Rama!Camilo DíazWeymouth, MA
earnthenecklace.com
Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?
Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
hot969boston.com
U.S. Cities That Swear the Most, Wait Til You Hear Where Boston Lands!
The U.S. cities that swear the most will most definitely surprise you. Boston is on the list, but not the list that you may think. The website www.preply.com did a study of every city across the country to determine who swears the most and who swears the least. Columbus, Ohio tops the list with an average of 36 swear words per day. The national average is 21.
quincyquarry.com
Houghs Neck park site of alleged beatdown of preteen girl that was videotaped and posted by a mother now facing arrest warrant
— Quincy Quarry — Quincy News, News about Quincy, Quincy City Hall, Corruption in Quincy MA. Houghs Neck park site of alleged beatdown of preteen girl that was videotaped and posted by a mother now facing an arrest warrant. A Bishop Land Design image. – News about Quincy covered...
waghostwriter.com
Cara McCarthy jumps right into the 2022-2023 school year at Westford Academy
Teaching Assistant (TA) Cara McCarthy is welcomed to Westford Academy as a first year teacher. The Ghostwriter had the opportunity to sit down with her and ask a few questions. Q: How has your experience at WA been so far?. A: So far, everyone’s been really welcoming. I’ve gotten lost...
WCVB
Massachusetts task force headed to Florida to help hurricane relief efforts
BOSTON — As rescuers continue to search for survivors in flooded homes in Florida after Hurricane Ian's passage earlier this week, members of the Massachusetts Task Force One urban search and rescue team is heading south to help. Forty-five team members loaded up their trucks early Saturday morning at...
Dartmouth’s Lincoln Park Killer Gets Parole Revoked For Fourth Time
A man sentenced to life in prison nearly 40 years ago for murdering a security guard at Dartmouth's Lincoln Park in 1982 is being denied parole after getting it revoked four times. The Massachusetts Parole Board wrote in a unanimous Sept. 29 decision that Charles Chaples is not suitable for...
whdh.com
Staff culture contributed to failure to address abuse, bullying at shuttered Mission Hill School, report says
BOSTON (WHDH) - A new report found that a harmful staff culture at the now-closed Mission Hill School in Jamaica Plain led to failures in addressing abuse and bullying at the school. The report, commissioned by Boston Public Schools, said that staff was aware of the bullying and abuse at...
goholycross.com
Men's ice hockey downs Boston College in exhibition
WORCESTER, Mass. — The Holy Cross men's ice hockey team defeated the Boston College Eagles in an exhibition, winning 3-2 on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Hart Center Rink. The Hart Center Rink hosted a full house of Crusader fans wearing pink to support HC for a Cure and breast cancer awareness.
Oldest public high school in America celebrates 200 years in Boston
BOSTON -- The oldest public high school in America is celebrating a big anniversary and an education model that is working.The English High School in Boston has been in session for 200 years. Its history boasts some illustrious alumni and a unique blend of the old and the new. J.P. Morgan, former Lt. Governor Frank Bellotti, and Leonard Nimoy are all English High School graduates. Proposed as an alternative to the Latin School – which sent most graduates to Harvard – the English High School was established by the Boston School Committee in 1821 to prepare boys for success in business...
WCVB
Test your Boston history knowledge! In the early 1900s, what neighborhood did many African Americans settle in?
NEEDHAM, Mass. — Happy “History Quiz Friday!” For this quiz, we focus on charming and historic streets and neighborhoods. Which street with brick sidewalks and gas lamps hosts one of Boston’s most historic meeting houses? Can you name the street wherethree U.S. presidents once lived? We provide the hints, you provide the guesses!
whdh.com
Middleton resident shoots, kills bear that was eating chickens, goats
MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A resident of a Middleton home where a bear had attacked their goats and chickens shot and killed the bear, according to the Massachusetts Environmental Police. Police believe this is the same bear that has been spotted several times in recent months in local communities including...
WCVB
Trial begins for former head of State Police Association accused of embezzling money for affair
BOSTON — Opening statements began Monday in the trial of the former head of the State Police Association of Massachusetts. Dana Pullman is accused of using its funds as his own personal piggy bank to pay for extravagant meals, a trip to Florida, a down payment for his car and gifts for a woman with whom he was having an affair.
Driver killed in fiery crash along Rt. 24 in West Bridgewater
WEST BRIDGEWATER, Mass. — One person was killed in a fiery crash along Route 24 in West Bridgwater early Friday morning. The crash happened at 3 a.m. on the northbound side of Route 24 near Route 106, according to Massachusetts State Police. The car involved burst into flames and...
Investigators seek cause of fire at New Hampshire strip mall
NASHUA, N.H. — Investigators in the New Hampshire city of Nashua are trying to determine the cause of a fire that heavily damaged a strip mall, the fire department said in a Saturday news release. The fire in the building on Amherst Street that contained a number of businesses...
Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell
A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
iheart.com
Topsfield Massive Pumpkin Breaks Record At 38th Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off
TOPSFIELD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Records were broken with intensity in the air as the giant pumpkins were lowered onto the scale at the 38th annual All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off on Friday. Tyngsboro resident, Jamie Graham, broke the Topsfield Fair record for biggest homegrown pumpkin with his...
WCVB
South Boston man takes the stand, says Whitey Bulger threatened him over Braintree murder
BOSTON — Fred Weichel took the stand today in his civil trial, asking for $1 million in compensation from the state for serving nearly four decades in prison for the 1980 murder of Robert Lamonica in Braintree. Weichel was released in 2017 after a police report that was never...
These are the 10 best high schools in Mass. this year, Niche writes
Across the board, Massachusetts is known as a center for education in the U.S. and globally, however when it comes to the best high schools, private institutions largely prevail over public ones in the rankings, according to newly released data from Niche. For Niche’s list, nine out to the top...
capecoddaily.com
Bourne Police issue statement about incident at Bourne High School
BOURNE – From Bourne Police: As promised, we are providing an update into the investigation of the incident that occurred at Bourne High School yesterday (Tuesday). We take these types of incidents very seriously and if evidence is found during an investigation that supports filing criminal charges, we pursue those charges. In this particular case, […] The post Bourne Police issue statement about incident at Bourne High School appeared first on CapeCod.com.
whdh.com
Local man enters pumpkin weighing over 1,000 pounds into Topsfield Fair contest
TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - One local man has his eye on a big prize with his 1,100-pound pumpkin that he’s entering into the Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off at the 204th Topsfield Fair which kicks off Friday afternoon. Henry Swenson is entering his massive pumpkin in the fair’s annual pumpkin weigh-off,...
