Saugus, MA

earnthenecklace.com

Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?

Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

U.S. Cities That Swear the Most, Wait Til You Hear Where Boston Lands!

The U.S. cities that swear the most will most definitely surprise you. Boston is on the list, but not the list that you may think. The website www.preply.com did a study of every city across the country to determine who swears the most and who swears the least. Columbus, Ohio tops the list with an average of 36 swear words per day. The national average is 21.
BOSTON, MA
goholycross.com

Men's ice hockey downs Boston College in exhibition

WORCESTER, Mass. — The Holy Cross men's ice hockey team defeated the Boston College Eagles in an exhibition, winning 3-2 on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Hart Center Rink. The Hart Center Rink hosted a full house of Crusader fans wearing pink to support HC for a Cure and breast cancer awareness.
WORCESTER, MA
CBS Boston

Oldest public high school in America celebrates 200 years in Boston

BOSTON -- The oldest public high school in America is celebrating a big anniversary and an education model that is working.The English High School in Boston has been in session for 200 years. Its history boasts some illustrious alumni and a unique blend of the old and the new. J.P. Morgan, former Lt. Governor Frank Bellotti, and Leonard Nimoy are all English High School graduates. Proposed as an alternative to the Latin School – which sent most graduates to Harvard – the English High School was established by the Boston School Committee in 1821 to prepare boys for success in business...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Middleton resident shoots, kills bear that was eating chickens, goats

MIDDLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - A resident of a Middleton home where a bear had attacked their goats and chickens shot and killed the bear, according to the Massachusetts Environmental Police. Police believe this is the same bear that has been spotted several times in recent months in local communities including...
MIDDLETON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Cape Cod man accused of murdering, burning his mother dies following medical emergency in jail cell

A Cape Cod man arrested and charged with murder after allegedly lighting his mother on fire died while in his jail cell on Sunday. According to an official from the Bristol County Sheriff’s Office, Adam Howe, 34, suffered a medical emergency while in his jail cell. The Truro man was rushed to St Luke’s Hospital in New Bedford where he was pronounced dead.
TRURO, MA
iheart.com

Topsfield Massive Pumpkin Breaks Record At 38th Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off

TOPSFIELD, Mass. (WBZ NewsRadio) — Records were broken with intensity in the air as the giant pumpkins were lowered onto the scale at the 38th annual All New England Giant Pumpkin Weigh-Off on Friday. Tyngsboro resident, Jamie Graham, broke the Topsfield Fair record for biggest homegrown pumpkin with his...
TOPSFIELD, MA
capecoddaily.com

Bourne Police issue statement about incident at Bourne High School

BOURNE – From Bourne Police: As promised, we are providing an update into the investigation of the incident that occurred at Bourne High School yesterday (Tuesday). We take these types of incidents very seriously and if evidence is found during an investigation that supports filing criminal charges, we pursue those charges. In this particular case, […] The post Bourne Police issue statement about incident at Bourne High School appeared first on CapeCod.com.
BOURNE, MA

