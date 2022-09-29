Gunshot, blunt force injury ruled as Eliza Fletcher's cause of death

This story will be updated.

The autopsy report on Memphis’ Eliza Fletcher has been released, and it shows the pre-kindergarten teacher died of a gunshot wound to the head and blunt force trauma.

The report was released by the West Tennessee Forensic Center. According to it, a bullet entered the back of Fletcher’s head and bones in her face were fractured.

A sexual assault kit was taken but the report did not find any overt evidence of injury to Fletcher’s vagina.

Fletcher was abducted while running near the University of Memphis Sept. 2 and her body was found on Sept. 6.

Cleotha Henderson, aka Abston, has been charged with her murder. He is also charged in a separate 2021 rape.

Due to the nature of this story, comments have been turned off.