laptopmag.com
Apple October event is unlikely — but iPad Pro 2022, MacBook Pro M2 Pro still expected
While the MacBook Pro 2022 14-inch and 16-inch, along with the new iPad Pro with M2, are expected to be unveiled in October, a new tip suggests that it won't be at an Apple event — but they are still "highly likely to launch." From oft-reliable analyst Mark Gurman...
laptopmag.com
HP Spectre x360 13.5 (2022) review
Excellent build quality meets stylish design with a dash of performance that makes the HP Spectre x360 13.5 a 2-in-1 laptop champ, but it comes with a steep price tag.
laptopmag.com
Google Pixel 7 leaks show small but impactful updates — is it enough to beat iPhone 14?
Over the weekend, more Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro details have leaked — showing some important iterative developments that could make these two of the best phones you can buy. As you can read in our Google Pixel 6 Pro review, these flagship slabs pack incredible cameras,...
Right Now, Amazon's Fashion Deals Are Up to 68% Off — and the Prime Early Access Sale Hasn't Even Started Yet
Save big on cute sweaters, cozy loungewear, and trending footwear Get your credit cards ready, bargain hunters! You don't have to wait until Black Friday to score major savings on wardrobe upgrades. Ahead of the holiday season, Amazon announced its first-ever Prime Early Access Sale, a 48-hour shopping event with Prime Day-level deals across virtually every category. The mega sale doesn't officially start until Tuesday, October 11, but Amazon is already dropping fashion deals that you can shop right now. Whether your closet is in need of staple fall...
laptopmag.com
Logitech just sneakily increased the price of some peripherals — here’s what you’ll be paying more for
Without saying a word, Logitech just increased the price of some of its peripherals over the past few days — making it more difficult for you to buy in the midst of a cost of living crisis. What else can I say about this, except for it being a...
laptopmag.com
Pixel Watch leak shows all — strap styles, watch faces and more
Google is gearing up to unveil the Pixel Watch at its Made by Google October event this week, but we may have already seen a sneak peek at its collection of strap styles, watch faces, and color options thanks to a new leak — along with a few details.
ZDNet
Trade in your old devices for Amazon gift cards. Here's how
Lately, it feels like every technology manufacturer has a product or two hitting the market on a monthly basis. Then, there are companies like Amazon that are expected to release tens of products in a day. All that is to say we, the consumers, have more gadgets and devices to shop from than ever before -- even if the economy suggests we should take a backseat on spending.
Amazon Reaches Out to SNAP Users With ‘Amazon Access’
Amazon has launched “Amazon Access,” a resource hub to help shoppers, including those seeking information on Prime’s discounted membership program for qualifying government assistance recipients. The hub, announced in a news release on Monday (Oct. 3), offers information on payment options such as Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program...
laptopmag.com
Best computer speakers under $100 in 2022
Whether it’s the 9-to-5’er Spotifying music at their desk all day or the e-sports competitor refining their gaming skills at home, everyone deserves satisfying audio from their workstation setups. Sure, not everyone has the funds to pair their desktop or laptop with high-end computer speakers, but there are models that can deliver terrific sound for under $100.
laptopmag.com
Prime Early Access Sale tablet deals 2022: Fall preview
Amazon Prime Early Access Sale tablet deals will help frugal shoppers get a jump-start on their holiday gift list. While Black Friday is generally viewed as the holiday shopping season kick-off, this year is different. Amazon and just about every other retailer are offering holiday deals in October. In response...
laptopmag.com
How to watch Google October event 2022 — Pixel 7 and Pixel Watch are near
"How to watch the Made by Google event" is a hot topic for October, as Google is set to fully unveil the Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel Watch, and even a few new additions to the Nest smart home portfolio. There's plenty in store, and you've come to the right place if you're looking to tune in to the live broadcast.
Yahoo!
Psst...Amazon has a secret coupon page — save up to 50%
Super-savvy old-school coupon clippers can make an art form out of saving money. And though you may think online shopping doesn't quite allow for the same form of self-expression, you'd be wrong. At least when it comes to Amazon, which has one place where you can access a bounty of coupons — just like thumbing through the newspaper in olden times! You can see what coupons are available, search for coupons from your favorite brands and generally revel in the thrill of saving. Amazon's secret page of coupons is available to you anytime. (Get a load of the categories list on the left column!)
laptopmag.com
Pixel 7 will make me ditch my iPhone — on one condition
The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro shouldn’t have a hard time flying off shelves. From riding on the coattails of the successful revamp of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to throwing open the doors on what we can expect from the next Android flagship phones, Google is making a convincing case for iPhone (and Android) owners to make the switch to Pixel — now more than ever.
CNET
Amazon Kicks Off Epic Sale With Up to 59% Off Echo, Fire TV, Fire Tablets and More
We are just over a week away from Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale, but that didn't stop the company from starting a huge sale with up to 59% off a bunch of its best hardware. Amazon recently hosted an event in which it announced a bunch of new devices like Fire TVs, the Kindle Scribe and more, but they are not yet available. If you're looking to get your hands on some Amazon devices like the Echo, Fire TV, Ring doorbell and more, now is your chance to save big.
laptopmag.com
YouTube may cap resolution for free users — are you willing to pay for 4K?
Recently some users on Twitter and Reddit have reported that YouTube has asked them to upgrade to its premium services to watch high-resolution 4K videos. As of this writing, there has been no official announcement or acknowledgment yet from the streaming service. One Twitter user shared that some users are...
CNET
Best Home Security Camera Deals for 2022
It's always good to have an extra sense of peace and security, especially at home. Home security cameras can help you attain that level of comfort by monitoring what goes on outside and inside your home at all times. We've scoured the internet to find the best home security camera deals for you.
Phone Arena
Apple's powerful 2nd gen 11-inch iPad Pro is currently too cheap not to recommend
Apple sells more tablets than any other vendor, though Android manufacturers have slowly been playing catch up. An iPad is a no-brainer choice for anyone who is a part of the Apple ecosystem, but even those who own an Android phone might consider buying an iPad because it's the market leader for a reason and the Google ecosystem works just as well on Apple slates. One thing that might be holding you back is the high price but for the next few hours, you can get the 11-inch 2020 iPad Pro for a discount.
laptopmag.com
8 of the best Windows 11 features you’re probably not using
Windows 11 is approaching its first birthday and whether you made the free upgrade to Windows 11 or had it come pre-installed on a new laptop, you may still not be using all of Windows 11 best features. We’ve already shown you some of the handy Windows 11 tricks that we use and some of the built-in Windows 11 tools that make our lives easier, but there are always more.
laptopmag.com
5 Windows security settings you should change now to protect your laptop
Windows PCs come equipped with several security protections by default. But those are not nearly enough to keep your device secure from the round-the-clock onslaught of new malware, ransomware, adware, and all types of cyberattacks. Fortunately, Microsoft bundles a range of additional Windows security settings in Windows 10 and Windows 11 that you can activate to ramp up your computer’s defenses.
laptopmag.com
Amazon Prime Early Access Apple deals 2022
We're tracking Amazon's best Prime Early Access Apple deals for early holiday shoppers. So If you're looking for the lowest prices of the season on Apple gear, check back here on October 11. Although Amazon's debut Prime Early Access Sale caters to Prime members, we expect to see epic Apple...
