ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Minnesota motorist’s vehicle bursts into flames after striking deer

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QJDg4_0iFevf1U00

A Minnesota woman driving north of Minneapolis hit a deer, which caused her vehicle to burst into flames, authorities said Wednesday.

According to the Isanti Sheriff’s Office, the collision occurred shortly before 7:10 a.m. CDT about 10 miles of St. Francis, the Star-Tribune of Minneapolis reported.

The driver and her dog were not injured, Sheriff’s Capt. John Elder told the newspaper. The deer, which was a buck, did not survive the impact from the vehicle, the sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post.

The woman was driving south on Highway 47 when an eight-point buck crossed into her path, Elder told the Star-Tribune.

The sheriff’s office said that several witnesses helped the driver remove her belongings before the vehicle was fully engulfed in flames.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Karl-Anthony Towns lost 17 pounds, hospitalized with illness last week

Karl-Anthony Towns returned to Minnesota Timberwolves practice on Monday, a day after his girlfriend Jordyn Woods wrote on social media that she took him to the hospital last week. Towns confirmed to reporters that he was hospitalized with an illness and that his weight had dropped to 231 pounds —...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Cueto helps White Sox beat Twins after La Russa steps down

CHICAGO — (AP) — Asked about Tony La Russa, an emotional Miguel Cairo had to pause and take a drink of water to regain his composure. The Chicago White Sox watched La Russa step down as manager, and then beat the Minnesota Twins 3-2 on Monday night behind Johnny Cueto's seven effective innings.
CHICAGO, IL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
191K+
Followers
131K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy