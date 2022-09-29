Read full article on original website
“This is what nightmares are made of”: Red Cross dispatches help to hurricane-devastated Florida
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - As Hurricane Ian devastated Florida, American Red Cross national spokesperson Sherri McKinney was already stationed in Orlando ready to respond and to send help to the families who were left with nothing. “Quite frankly we’ve heard over and over again how it looks like a warzone...
Video shows Hurricane Ian slamming Myrtle Beach State Park pier during height of storm
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Another pier suffered damage from the wrath of Hurricane Ian as it hit the Grand Strand. South Carolina State Parks posted new video taken by Myrtle Beach State Park Manager Troy Crider of the pier at the height at the storm. It shows monster...
North Carolina reports four storm-related deaths due to Hurricane Ian
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The remnants of Hurricane Ian are mostly past the Carolinas on Saturday afternoon, but not before it left a swath of damage on the North and South Carolina coasts, and caused multiple deaths in N.C. According to Gov. Roy Cooper, four people were killed in storm-related...
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach, Murrells Inlet and Garden City
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Damage from Hurricane Ian was seen across the Grand Strand as the storm made landfall near Georgetown on Friday. WMBF First Alert Meteorologist Andrew Dockery spent Saturday viewing damage seen in areas including Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet. He was later joined by First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold in Garden City.
‘Sad seeing the pier’: Cherry Grove community picks up the pieces after pier, community damaged by Ian
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The people in the Cherry Grove community are taking the clean-up process one day at a time after Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc along the Grand Strand coast. City crews in North Myrtle Beach have spent the weekend cleaning up sand, pieces of wood and...
Gov. McMaster holds 2nd briefing on Ian aftermath, praises state’s response: ‘South Carolina stood strong’
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster and state leaders held a second Saturday briefing on the state’s recovery from Ian, this time in Georgetown. The briefing was at the Beck Recreation Center and featured leaders from the Lowcountry, Grand Strand and the state’s department of transportation. Ian,...
WATCH LIVE: FIRST ALERT: Hurricane conditions expected along Carolina coast by Friday afternoon
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - As the entire state of South Carolina waits for impacts from Ian, an advisory from the National Weather Service upgraded the storm to a category 1 hurricane. Currently, Ian is expected to make landfall on Friday around 2 p.m. The latest track has shifted where Ian...
Gov. McMaster holds briefing on Ian aftermath
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Governor Henry McMaster and state leaders held a briefing Saturday afternoon on the state’s recovery from Hurricane Ian. McMaster and his “Team South Carolina” spoke from the state’s Emergency Operations Center in West Columbia. That briefing was scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m.
McMaster, Clyburn say more than 100,000 SC homes added to broadband access
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Just one year into South Carolina’s nearly $480 million effort to increase the number of families with access to broadband internet, more than 100,000 homes have been brought online. Republican South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic U.S. Congressman Jim Clyburn made the announcement in...
Dorchester Dist. 4 scraps homecoming tailgating
ST. GEORGE, S.C. (WCSC) - The Dorchester School District 4 Board of Trustees says it will suspend the district’s homecoming tailgate activities this year. A news release sent out Monday states the school board and the district’s administration will continue to work on a plan to bring the activities back “in the very near future.”
Gorgeous Fall Weather Continues Tuesday!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - It has been a cloudy and cool day today with temperatures in the mid to upper 60s, about 15° below average for this time of the year. A better chance of sunshine heads our way tomorrow as high pressure overspreads the area. Clouds will break apart tonight and we expect a sunny sky on Tuesday. Highs will top out near 70°. A warming trend will occur later this week with highs in the mid 70s by Wednesday and around 80° by Thursday and Friday. A late week cold front will move through on Friday bringing cooler weather for the upcoming weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s.
SC gas prices climb more than 6 cents over past week
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Gas prices in South Carolina rose 6.8 cents last week bringing the state’s average price per gallon up to $3.23, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey of the state’s gas stations. The cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.89 on Sunday while...
Cloudy and chilly start to the first work week of October!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - In the wake of Hurricane Ian, quiet but cooler weather has arrived in the Lowcountry. We expect a cloudy Monday with breezy and cool conditions. Highs today will only reach the mid to upper 60s, about 15° below average for this time of the year. Outside of a few breaks in the clouds today, a better chance of sunshine heads our way tomorrow. Clouds will break apart tonight and we expect a sunny sky on Tuesday. Highs will top out near 70°. A warming trend will occur later this week with highs in the mid 70s by Wednesday and around 80° by Thursday and Friday. A late week cold front will move through on Friday bringing cooler weather for the upcoming weekend. Highs on Saturday and Sunday will be in the low to mid 70s.
New student mental health services available for schools statewide
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A new program to better support student mental health launches Monday after a recent review of the state’s mental health services in schools found that only half of the state’s schools had mental health services. Earlier this year Governor Henry McMaster directed the South...
Voters have until week’s end to register for in-person voting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Friday is the deadline to register for in-person voting here in South Carolina, and the Election Commission wants to make sure everybody registers in time for this year’s election day. Election day is November 8 but the deadline to register to vote in person and...
