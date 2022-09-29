Read full article on original website
Phillies down Astros for 1st playoff berth since 2011
HOUSTON — Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning and Kyle Schwarber homered twice as the Philadelphia Phillies clinched
Kansas City 5, Cleveland 2
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg. E_Massey (4), Witt Jr. (19), Giménez (8), Arias (5). LOB_Kansas City 4, Cleveland 10. 2B_Gonzalez (27). HR_Waters (5), off McCarty. RBIs_Waters 4 (18), Massey (16), Kwan (52). SB_Witt Jr. (30), Pasquantino (1), Giménez (20). CS_Melendez (3). SF_Massey. S_Taylor. Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Isbel,...
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 1
E_Wesneski (1). LOB_Chicago 3, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Gomes (12), K.Farmer (25), Fairchild (4), India (16). RBIs_K.Farmer (78), India (41). SB_Barrero (4), Quiroz (1), McKinstry (5). CS_Friedl (2). Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Quiroz); Cincinnati 1 (Fraley). RISP_Chicago 0 for 6; Cincinnati 3 for 7. Runners moved up_Suzuki, Happ. LIDP_Suzuki. GIDP_Morel,...
Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 2
1-ran for Miranda in the 8th. 2-ran for Urshela in the 9th. E_Gordon (8). LOB_Minnesota 7, Chicago 4. 2B_Gordon (28), Abreu (39). HR_Urshela (13), off Cueto; Harrison (7), off Ober. RBIs_Urshela 2 (64), Harrison 2 (27), Pérez (1). SB_Pollock (3). Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Contreras 2); Chicago...
Monday's Major League Linescores
0010000x—131 Berríos, Mayza (7) and Kirk; Kremer, Akin (7), Cano (8) and Rutschman. W_Berríos 12-7. L_Kremer 8-7. Sv_Mayza (2). HRs_Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (32). Severino, M.Castro (8), Effross (9) and Higashioka; M.Pérez, Tinoco (7), J.Hernández (8), J.Barlow (9) and Heim, Huff. W_Severino 7-3. L_M.Pérez 12-8. Sv_Effross (4). HRs_New York, M.Gonzalez (6), Stanton (30).
Oklahoma City 112, Denver 101
OKLAHOMA CITY (112) K.Williams 4-7 0-0 8, Pokusevski 2-4 0-0 5, Robinson-Earl 4-9 3-4 11, Giddey 6-11 0-0 14, Mann 6-11 2-2 17, Bazley 3-9 2-5 8, Jay.Williams 1-2 1-2 3, Omoruyi 2-3 1-1 5, Wiggins 5-8 1-1 15, Nwaba 0-2 3-3 3, Jal.Williams 4-8 2-4 10, Waters III 3-4 0-1 8, Dieng 0-0 0-0 0, Dieng 1-6 2-2 5. Totals 41-84 17-25 112.
National League Glance
Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd. Washington (Abbott 0-4) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-5), 4:10 p.m., 1st game. St. Louis (Hudson 8-7) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-12), 6:35 p.m. Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-6) at Miami (Garrett 3-6), 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Cincinnati (Cessa 4-4), 6:40 p.m. Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at...
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .315; Judge, New York, .311; Bogaerts, Boston, .305; J.Abreu, Chicago, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; Alvarez, Houston, .301; Kwan, Cleveland, .301; Giménez, Cleveland, .300; N.Lowe, Texas, .300; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .297. RUNS_Judge, New York, 131; Altuve, Houston, 102; Semien, Texas, 100; Alvarez, Houston, 93; Bregman, Houston,...
Philadelphia 3, Houston 0
DP_Philadelphia 0, Houston 2. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Houston 2. 2B_Stott (19), Marsh (8). HR_Schwarber 2 (46), Stott (10). Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Sean Barber. T_2:59. A_32,324 (41,168).
Pittsburgh 3, Detroit 2
Detroit002—2 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Rust 1 (Letang, Crosby), 12:30 (pp). Penalties_Vrana, DET (Roughing), 12:06; Pettersson, PIT (Cross Checking), 18:40. Second Period_2, Pittsburgh, Archibald 1 (McGinn, Poulin), 4:52. 3, Pittsburgh, Zucker 1 (Petry, Heinen), 18:01 (pp). Penalties_Seider, DET (Holding), 16:55. Third Period_4, Detroit, Kubalik 1 (Berggren, Seider), 2:59. 5, Detroit,...
Memphis 109, Orlando 97
ORLANDO (97) Banchero 2-9 4-4 8, Carter Jr. 1-6 2-2 5, Bamba 3-6 0-1 7, Anthony 6-10 1-1 17, Suggs 2-5 0-0 4, Ford 1-2 0-0 3, Houstan 0-4 0-0 0, Okeke 0-5 0-0 0, Ross 5-11 0-1 12, Bol 0-2 1-2 1, M.Wagner 5-7 1-2 15, Cannady 3-4 0-0 9, Hampton 6-11 0-0 14, K.Harris 1-5 0-0 2, Simpson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-89 9-13 97.
Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4
E_Rendon (6), Rengifo (15), Allen (10). DP_Los Angeles 0, Oakland 2. LOB_Los Angeles 8, Oakland 13. 2B_Thaiss (1), Ward 2 (22), Ohtani (30), Clement (1). 3B_Brown (3). S_Pache (3). IPHRERBBSO. Los Angeles. Sandoval650016. Herget11-332200. Quijada H,1211-312221. Loup BS,1-61-310010. Weiss L,0-11-311000. Oakland. Martinez41-374425. Pruitt2-310010. Koenig400003. Acevedo W,4-4100011. WP_Sandoval. Umpires_Home, Will Little;...
Philadelphia 127, Brooklyn 108
PHILADELPHIA (127) T.Harris 3-7 2-2 9, Thybulle 1-4 0-0 3, Reed 3-4 4-4 10, Maxey 6-8 6-6 20, Melton 2-10 0-0 5, Foster Jr. 1-6 0-0 2, Niang 3-8 0-0 8, Bassey 2-4 0-0 4, Harrell 3-5 4-4 10, Champagnie 5-10 2-2 15, Korkmaz 6-12 1-1 15, Milton 1-6 2-2 4, Brown Jr. 1-5 0-0 2, Joe 3-8 0-0 9, Queen 2-5 0-0 4, Springer 2-6 3-4 7. Totals 44-108 24-25 127.
Toronto 5, Baltimore 1
E_Kremer (1). LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 5. HR_Guerrero Jr. (32), off Kremer. RBIs_Merrifield 2 (16), Guerrero Jr. (97), Chapman (76), Santander (89). SB_Mateo (35), Merrifield (1). CS_Tapia (2), Merrifield (2). SF_Santander. Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Springer); Baltimore 1 (Mountcastle). RISP_Toronto 2 for 9; Baltimore 0 for 1. Runners moved...
Colorado 3, Dallas 1
Third Period_1, Colorado, Lehkonen 1 (Rantanen, Meyers), 0:54 (pp). 2, Colorado, Lehkonen 2 (Rodrigues, Megna), 12:37. 3, Dallas, Lundkvist 1 (Gurianov, Suter), 15:24. 4, Colorado, Rodrigues 1 (C.Makar), 19:52 (en). Shots on Goal_Colorado 13-7-10_30. Dallas 9-19-12_40. Power-play opportunities_Colorado 1 of 3; Dallas 0 of 5. Goalies_Colorado, Francouz 1-0-0 (39 shots-38...
Gallegos agrees to $11M, 2-year contract with Cardinals
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Reliever Giovanny Gallegos and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed Monday to an $11 million, two-year contract, a deal that includes a club option for 2025 and escalators that could make it worth $20.5 million over three seasons. The 31-year-old right-hander is 3-5 with a 2.91...
San Francisco 24, L.A. Rams 9
L.A. Rams3330—9 San Francisco77010—24 SF_Wilson 32 run (Gould kick), 2:46. SF_Samuel 57 pass from Garoppolo (Gould kick), 3:01. SF_Hufanga 52 interception return (Gould kick), 6:27. A_71,597. LARSF. First downs2113. Total Net Yards257327. Rushes-yards18-5722-88 Passing200239. Punt Returns0-02-34 Kickoff Returns3-581-21 Interceptions Ret.0-01-52 Comp-Att-Int32-48-116-27-0 Sacked-Yards Lost7-540-0 Punts4-57.254-39.5. Fumbles-Lost1-11-0 Penalties-Yards1-54-25 Time of...
Mariners fret about Sam Haggerty before DH with Tigers
It was an unsurprising Sam Haggerty move. Trailing the Detroit Tigers by a run with two outs in the bottom
L.A. Clippers 102, Portland 97
PORTLAND (97) Grant 4-8 4-4 14, Hart 2-3 1-2 5, Nurkic 5-9 3-4 13, Lillard 5-13 3-4 16, Simons 2-12 4-4 9, Brown III 1-2 2-3 4, Walker 4-6 0-1 9, Eubanks 0-0 3-6 3, Rhoden 0-1 0-0 0, Little 1-4 4-4 6, Winslow 3-4 0-0 6, Sarr 0-0 0-0 0, Johnson 3-6 1-1 8, Sharpe 0-4 2-2 2, Williams 1-6 0-0 2. Totals 31-78 27-35 97.
Blue Jays earn top wild card, beat Os 5-1 as Guerrero homers
BALTIMORE (AP) — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit his 32nd homer and the Toronto Blue Jays earned the top seed for an American League wild card series with a 5-1 rain-shortened victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night. Play was halted by rain with Toronto batting with two outs...
