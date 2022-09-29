Read full article on original website
Phillies down Astros for 1st playoff berth since 2011
HOUSTON — Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning and Kyle Schwarber homered twice as the Philadelphia Phillies clinched
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .315; Judge, New York, .311; Bogaerts, Boston, .305; J.Abreu, Chicago, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; Alvarez, Houston, .301; Kwan, Cleveland, .301; Giménez, Cleveland, .300; N.Lowe, Texas, .300; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .297. RUNS_Judge, New York, 131; Altuve, Houston, 102; Semien, Texas, 100; Alvarez, Houston, 93; Bregman, Houston,...
Mariners fret about Sam Haggerty before DH with Tigers
It was an unsurprising Sam Haggerty move. Trailing the Detroit Tigers by a run with two outs in the bottom
National League Glance
Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd. Washington (Abbott 0-4) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-5), 4:10 p.m., 1st game. St. Louis (Hudson 8-7) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-12), 6:35 p.m. Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-6) at Miami (Garrett 3-6), 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Cincinnati (Cessa 4-4), 6:40 p.m. Arizona (Gallen 12-3) at...
Monday's Transactions
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled RHP Yennier Cano from Norfolk (IL). Placed RHP Felix Bautista on the 15-day IL, retroactive to Oct. 1. BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled LHP Darwinzon Hernandez from Worcester (IL). Reinstated 1B Eric Hosmer from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Josh Winckowski to Worcester. Placed OF Rob Refsnyder on the 10-day IL.
Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 2
1-ran for Miranda in the 8th. 2-ran for Urshela in the 9th. E_Gordon (8). LOB_Minnesota 7, Chicago 4. 2B_Gordon (28), Abreu (39). HR_Urshela (13), off Cueto; Harrison (7), off Ober. RBIs_Urshela 2 (64), Harrison 2 (27), Pérez (1). SB_Pollock (3). Runners left in scoring position_Minnesota 2 (Contreras 2); Chicago...
Oakland 5, L.A. Angels 4
Los AngelesABRHBIBBSOAvg. One out when winning run scored. a-singled for Pinder in the 8th. b- for Garcia in the 8th. c-popped out for Vogt in the 8th. d-singled for Clement in the 10th. E_Rendon (6), Rengifo (15), Allen (10). LOB_Los Angeles 8, Oakland 13. 2B_Thaiss (1), Ward 2 (22), Ohtani...
Kansas City 5, Cleveland 2
Kansas CityABRHBIBBSOAvg. E_Massey (4), Witt Jr. (19), Giménez (8), Arias (5). LOB_Kansas City 4, Cleveland 10. 2B_Gonzalez (27). HR_Waters (5), off McCarty. RBIs_Waters 4 (18), Massey (16), Kwan (52). SB_Witt Jr. (30), Pasquantino (1), Giménez (20). CS_Melendez (3). SF_Massey. S_Taylor. Runners left in scoring position_Kansas City 2 (Isbel,...
Philadelphia 3, Houston 0
PhiladelphiaABRHBIBBSOAvg. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Houston 2. 2B_Stott (19), Marsh (8). HR_Schwarber (45), off McCullers Jr.; Stott (10), off Urquidy; Schwarber (46), off Urquidy. RBIs_Schwarber 2 (94), Stott (49). CS_Realmuto (1). Runners left in scoring position_Philadelphia 5 (Hoskins 2, Bohm, Schwarber 2); Houston 1 (Tucker). RISP_Philadelphia 0 for 6; Houston 0 for...
Brewers' playoff hopes end despite 6-5 win over Diamondbacks
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers' dramatic late-inning comeback could only keep their playoff hopes alive for another nine minutes. Hunter Renfroe homered in a ninth-inning rally and singled home the winning run in the 10th, but the Brewers were eliminated from postseason contention on Monday night despite a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Gallegos agrees to $11M, 2-year contract with Cardinals
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Reliever Giovanny Gallegos and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed Monday to an $11 million, two-year contract, a deal that includes a club option for 2025 and escalators that could make it worth $20.5 million over three seasons. The 31-year-old right-hander is 3-5 with a 2.91...
Cincinnati 3, Chicago Cubs 1
E_Wesneski (1). DP_Chicago 1, Cincinnati 3. LOB_Chicago 3, Cincinnati 6. 2B_Gomes (12), K.Farmer (25), Fairchild (4), India (16). SB_Barrero (4), Quiroz (1), McKinstry (5). HBP_Wesneski 2 (India,India), Greene (Quiroz). WP_Rodríguez. Umpires_Home, Alex Tosi; First, Phil Cuzzi; Second, Ryan Wills; Third, Tom Hallion. T_2:31. A_11,291 (42,319).
Detroit 4, Seattle 3
A-walked for Clemens in the 8th. b-struck out for Frazier in the 9th. 1-ran for Haggerty in the 9th. LOB_Detroit 8, Seattle 6. 2B_Castro (21), Rodríguez (25). HR_Báez (17), off Kirby. RBIs_Cabrera (43), Báez 2 (66), Reyes (32), Suárez (86), Frazier (41), Rodríguez (74). SB_Baddoo 2 (9), Haggerty (13). CS_Baddoo (6). SF_Suárez.
San Francisco 24, L.A. Rams 9
L.A. Rams3330—9 San Francisco77010—24 LAR_FG Gay 39, 6:48. Drive: 15 plays, 54 yards, 8:12. Key Plays: Stafford 10 pass to Kupp on 3rd-and-1; Stafford 10 pass to Kupp; Stafford 7 pass to Higbee on 3rd-and-5; Henderson 7 run on 3rd-and-19. L.A. Rams 3, San Francisco 0. SF_Wilson 32...
Toronto 5, Baltimore 1
E_Kremer (1). LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 5. HR_Guerrero Jr. (32), off Kremer. RBIs_Merrifield 2 (16), Guerrero Jr. (97), Chapman (76), Santander (89). SB_Mateo (35), Merrifield (1). CS_Tapia (2), Merrifield (2). SF_Santander. Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Springer); Baltimore 1 (Mountcastle). RISP_Toronto 2 for 9; Baltimore 0 for 1. Runners moved...
Memphis 109, Orlando 97
ORLANDO (97) Banchero 2-9 4-4 8, Carter Jr. 1-6 2-2 5, Bamba 3-6 0-1 7, Anthony 6-10 1-1 17, Suggs 2-5 0-0 4, Ford 1-2 0-0 3, Houstan 0-4 0-0 0, Okeke 0-5 0-0 0, Ross 5-11 0-1 12, Bol 0-2 1-2 1, M.Wagner 5-7 1-2 15, Cannady 3-4 0-0 9, Hampton 6-11 0-0 14, K.Harris 1-5 0-0 2, Simpson 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 35-89 9-13 97.
L.A. Clippers 102, Portland 97
Percentages: FG .397, FT .771. 3-Point Goals: 8-28, .286 (Lillard 3-8, Grant 2-2, Johnson 1-1, Walker 1-1, Simons 1-6, Hart 0-1, Rhoden 0-1, Sharpe 0-1, Little 0-2, Nurkic 0-2, Williams 0-3). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 9 (Grant 3, Winslow 3, Eubanks, Sharpe, Walker). Turnovers: 16 (Grant...
New Jersey 1, Boston 0
New Jersey100—1 First Period_1, New Jersey, Tatar 1 (Vukojevic, Russo), 10:55. Shots on Goal_Boston 6-10-8_24. New Jersey 8-10-7_25. Power-play opportunities_Boston 0 of 4; New Jersey 0 of 2. Goalies_Boston, Kinkaid 0-1-0 (20 shots-19 saves), Boston, Keyser 0-0-0 (5-5). New Jersey, Vanecek 1-0-0 (24-24). A_5,077 (16,514). T_2:22. Referees_Peter MacDougall, Kelly...
Oklahoma City 112, Denver 101
OKLAHOMA CITY (112) K.Williams 4-7 0-0 8, Pokusevski 2-4 0-0 5, Robinson-Earl 4-9 3-4 11, Giddey 6-11 0-0 14, Mann 6-11 2-2 17, Bazley 3-9 2-5 8, Jay.Williams 1-2 1-2 3, Omoruyi 2-3 1-1 5, Wiggins 5-8 1-1 15, Nwaba 0-2 3-3 3, Jal.Williams 4-8 2-4 10, Waters III 3-4 0-1 8, Dieng 0-0 0-0 0, Dieng 1-6 2-2 5. Totals 41-84 17-25 112.
Philadelphia 127, Brooklyn 108
Percentages: FG .407, FT .960. 3-Point Goals: 15-44, .341 (Joe 3-6, Champagnie 3-7, Korkmaz 2-4, Maxey 2-4, Niang 2-5, T.Harris 1-3, Thybulle 1-3, Melton 1-7, Brown Jr. 0-1, Milton 0-1, Queen 0-1, Foster Jr. 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 5 (Springer 2, Bassey, Melton, Reed). Turnovers:...
