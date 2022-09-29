MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers' dramatic late-inning comeback could only keep their playoff hopes alive for another nine minutes. Hunter Renfroe homered in a ninth-inning rally and singled home the winning run in the 10th, but the Brewers were eliminated from postseason contention on Monday night despite a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 4 HOURS AGO