Read full article on original website
Related
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Omaha World-Herald. September 27, 2022. Editorial: Malcolm X the right choice for induction into Nebraska Hall of Fame. Omaha-born Malcolm X is one of the leading figures in America’s battle for civil rights, so it’s entirely fitting that a state commission has chosen him to be the newest member of the Nebraska Hall of Fame.
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Ohio
Toledo Blade. October 1, 2022. Editorial: Larry Householder starts pre-trial legal joust. Former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder is in the process of carving out a new role in state politics, as an educator on federal corruption law. Mr. Householder’s trial on federal racketeering charges is set to begin in...
Titusville Herald
Former police chief in Alabama indicted for excessive force
CITRONELLE, Ala (AP) — A federal grand jury has indicted a former Alabama police chief on charges of using excessive force against a man in his custody and trying to mislead state investigators about the assault. The indictment accuses former Citronelle Police Chief John Tyler Norris of repeatedly kneeing...
Titusville Herald
1 dead in plane crash into Montana's Flathead River
THOMPSON FALLS, Mont. (AP) — A person was killed after piloting a plane in western Montana into some power lines and then crashing into the Flathead River. The crash was reported at about 8:45 a.m. Sunday near Plains, The Sanders County Sheriff’s Office said. A good Samaritan swam...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Titusville Herald
Minnesota will pay $487 bonuses to 1M frontline workers
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — More than 1 million Minnesotans have qualified for bonus checks to frontline workers to recognize their work during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the payments will be for less than $500, the governor's office announced Monday. The state will start sending out the payments on...
Titusville Herald
Transgender inmate who sued Idaho to get $2.5M in legal fees
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — A federal judge has ordered Idaho and its prison medical care provider to pay more than $2.5 million in legal fees to a transgender inmate who sued after she was denied gender confirmation surgery. The cost, however, will not come out of taxpayer dollars. Instead,...
Titusville Herald
Editorial Roundup: Michigan
Detroit News. September 28, 2022. Editorial: Vote Yes on Prop 1 to reform state government. Michigan voters adopted term limits in 1992 to put firm caps on the amount of time elected officials could stay in state offices. It’s been a disaster. The failure of term limits is one...
Titusville Herald
New Mexico AG wants state's anti-corruption law strengthened
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico Attorney General Hector Balderas is calling on lawmakers to strengthen the state’s anti-corruption law. A recent ruling by the New Mexico Supreme Court upheld the dismissal of criminal charges against four defendants, and Balderas told the Albuquerque Journal that the court “took away from citizens a very necessary tool to prosecute public officials who use their public office for their own personal gain.”
Comments / 0