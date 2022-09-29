Read full article on original website
Phillies down Astros for 1st playoff berth since 2011
HOUSTON — Aaron Nola took a perfect game into the seventh inning and Kyle Schwarber homered twice as the Philadelphia Phillies clinched
Arizona-Milwaukee Runs
Brewers second. Christian Yelich homers to left field. Andrew McCutchen walks. Luis Urias grounds out to shortstop. Andrew McCutchen out at second. Keston Hiura pops out to second base to Christian Walker. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 1, Diamondbacks 0. Diamondbacks third. Sergio Alcantara flies...
Atlanta-Miami Runs
Marlins first. Jon Berti singles to left field. Joey Wendle grounds out to shallow infield, Bryce Elder to Matt Olson. Bryan De La Cruz doubles to deep right field. Jon Berti scores. Avisail Garcia reaches on error. Bryan De La Cruz to third. Fielding error by Orlando Arcia. Jesus Sanchez doubles to left field. Avisail Garcia to third. Bryan De La Cruz scores. Nick Fortes pops out to William Contreras. JJ Bleday flies out to shallow center field to Dansby Swanson.
Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Runs
Reds third. Jose Barrero walks. Austin Romine strikes out swinging. TJ Friedl singles to shallow right field. Jose Barrero scores. Throwing error by Hayden Wesneski. Jonathan India hit by pitch. TJ Friedl to second. Kyle Farmer doubles to shallow right field. Jonathan India scores. Jake Fraley pops out to shallow left field to Zach McKinstry.
Minnesota-Chicago White Sox Runs
Twins first. Jose Miranda flies out to deep right field to Gavin Sheets. Carlos Correa singles to right field, tagged out at second, Gavin Sheets to Elvis Andrus. Nick Gordon doubles to deep center field. Gio Urshela homers to right field. Nick Gordon scores. Jake Cave flies out to left center field to AJ Pollock.
N.Y. Yankees-Texas Runs
Yankees fifth. Oswald Peraza singles to right field. Aaron Hicks reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Oswald Peraza out at second. Isiah Kiner-Falefa walks. Aaron Hicks to second. Kyle Higashioka singles to left field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa to second. Aaron Hicks scores. Marwin Gonzalez grounds out to shortstop. Kyle Higashioka out at second.
San Francisco-San Diego Runs
Padres eighth. Trent Grisham doubles to right field. Brandon Dixon doubles to left field. Trent Grisham scores. Ha-Seong Kim grounds out to shallow infield, Wilmer Flores to J.D. Davis. Juan Soto is intentionally walked. Brandon Drury walks. Jose Azocar to second. Brandon Dixon to third. Josh Bell walks. Brandon Drury to second. Jose Azocar to third. Brandon Dixon scores. Jake Cronenworth doubles to right field. Josh Bell to third. Brandon Drury scores. Jose Azocar scores. Wil Myers homers to center field. Jake Cronenworth scores. Josh Bell scores. Luis Campusano strikes out swinging. Trent Grisham pops out to shallow right field to Thairo Estrada.
Colorado-L.A. Dodgers Runs
Rockies second. Elias Diaz singles to left field. Randal Grichuk lines out to shortstop to Trea Turner. Sean Bouchard doubles to deep left center field. Elias Diaz to third. Alan Trejo singles to right center field. Sean Bouchard to third. Elias Diaz scores. Ezequiel Tovar strikes out swinging. Michael Toglia strikes out swinging.
L.A. Angels-Oakland Runs
Angels fourth. Shohei Ohtani strikes out swinging. Taylor Ward doubles to deep left center field. Anthony Rendon strikes out swinging. Matt Thaiss is intentionally walked. Logan O'Hoppe walks. Matt Thaiss to second. Taylor Ward to third. Jo Adell singles to left field. Logan O'Hoppe to second. Matt Thaiss scores. Taylor Ward scores. David Fletcher pops out to second base to Jordan Diaz.
Mariners fret about Sam Haggerty before DH with Tigers
It was an unsurprising Sam Haggerty move. Trailing the Detroit Tigers by a run with two outs in the bottom
Brewers' playoff hopes end despite 6-5 win over Diamondbacks
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers' dramatic late-inning comeback could only keep their playoff hopes alive for another nine minutes. Hunter Renfroe homered in a ninth-inning rally and singled home the winning run in the 10th, but the Brewers were eliminated from postseason contention on Monday night despite a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Mariners host the Tigers in the season opener
PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Mariners: Chris Flexen (8-9, 3.64 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -177, Tigers +147; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners open the season at home against the Detroit Tigers. Seattle went 90-72...
Gallegos agrees to $11M, 2-year contract with Cardinals
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Reliever Giovanny Gallegos and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed Monday to an $11 million, two-year contract, a deal that includes a club option for 2025 and escalators that could make it worth $20.5 million over three seasons. The 31-year-old right-hander is 3-5 with a 2.91...
Monday's Major League Linescores
0010000x—131 Berríos, Mayza (7) and Kirk; Kremer, Akin (7), Cano (8) and Rutschman. W_Berríos 12-7. L_Kremer 8-7. Sv_Mayza (2). HRs_Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (32). Severino, M.Castro (8), Effross (9) and Higashioka; M.Pérez, Tinoco (7), J.Hernández (8), J.Barlow (9) and Heim, Huff. W_Severino 7-3. L_M.Pérez 12-8. Sv_Effross (4). HRs_New York, M.Gonzalez (6), Stanton (30).
Toronto 5, Baltimore 1
E_Kremer (1). LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 5. HR_Guerrero Jr. (32), off Kremer. RBIs_Merrifield 2 (16), Guerrero Jr. (97), Chapman (76), Santander (89). SB_Mateo (35), Merrifield (1). CS_Tapia (2), Merrifield (2). SF_Santander. Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Springer); Baltimore 1 (Mountcastle). RISP_Toronto 2 for 9; Baltimore 0 for 1. Runners moved...
