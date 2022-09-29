ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

Comments / 0

Related
Porterville Recorder

Arizona-Milwaukee Runs

Brewers second. Christian Yelich homers to left field. Andrew McCutchen walks. Luis Urias grounds out to shortstop. Andrew McCutchen out at second. Keston Hiura pops out to second base to Christian Walker. 1 run, 1 hit, 0 errors, 0 left on. Brewers 1, Diamondbacks 0. Diamondbacks third. Sergio Alcantara flies...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Porterville Recorder

Atlanta-Miami Runs

Marlins first. Jon Berti singles to left field. Joey Wendle grounds out to shallow infield, Bryce Elder to Matt Olson. Bryan De La Cruz doubles to deep right field. Jon Berti scores. Avisail Garcia reaches on error. Bryan De La Cruz to third. Fielding error by Orlando Arcia. Jesus Sanchez doubles to left field. Avisail Garcia to third. Bryan De La Cruz scores. Nick Fortes pops out to William Contreras. JJ Bleday flies out to shallow center field to Dansby Swanson.
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Chicago Cubs-Cincinnati Runs

Reds third. Jose Barrero walks. Austin Romine strikes out swinging. TJ Friedl singles to shallow right field. Jose Barrero scores. Throwing error by Hayden Wesneski. Jonathan India hit by pitch. TJ Friedl to second. Kyle Farmer doubles to shallow right field. Jonathan India scores. Jake Fraley pops out to shallow left field to Zach McKinstry.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
Porterville Recorder

Minnesota-Chicago White Sox Runs

Twins first. Jose Miranda flies out to deep right field to Gavin Sheets. Carlos Correa singles to right field, tagged out at second, Gavin Sheets to Elvis Andrus. Nick Gordon doubles to deep center field. Gio Urshela homers to right field. Nick Gordon scores. Jake Cave flies out to left center field to AJ Pollock.
MLB
Porterville Recorder

N.Y. Yankees-Texas Runs

Yankees fifth. Oswald Peraza singles to right field. Aaron Hicks reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Oswald Peraza out at second. Isiah Kiner-Falefa walks. Aaron Hicks to second. Kyle Higashioka singles to left field. Isiah Kiner-Falefa to second. Aaron Hicks scores. Marwin Gonzalez grounds out to shortstop. Kyle Higashioka out at second.
MLB
Porterville Recorder

San Francisco-San Diego Runs

Padres eighth. Trent Grisham doubles to right field. Brandon Dixon doubles to left field. Trent Grisham scores. Ha-Seong Kim grounds out to shallow infield, Wilmer Flores to J.D. Davis. Juan Soto is intentionally walked. Brandon Drury walks. Jose Azocar to second. Brandon Dixon to third. Josh Bell walks. Brandon Drury to second. Jose Azocar to third. Brandon Dixon scores. Jake Cronenworth doubles to right field. Josh Bell to third. Brandon Drury scores. Jose Azocar scores. Wil Myers homers to center field. Jake Cronenworth scores. Josh Bell scores. Luis Campusano strikes out swinging. Trent Grisham pops out to shallow right field to Thairo Estrada.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Porterville Recorder

Colorado-L.A. Dodgers Runs

Rockies second. Elias Diaz singles to left field. Randal Grichuk lines out to shortstop to Trea Turner. Sean Bouchard doubles to deep left center field. Elias Diaz to third. Alan Trejo singles to right center field. Sean Bouchard to third. Elias Diaz scores. Ezequiel Tovar strikes out swinging. Michael Toglia strikes out swinging.
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael A. Taylor
Person
Hunter Dozier
Person
Riley Greene
Person
Harold Castro
Person
Tucker Barnhart
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Willi Castro
Person
Kody Clemens
Porterville Recorder

L.A. Angels-Oakland Runs

Angels fourth. Shohei Ohtani strikes out swinging. Taylor Ward doubles to deep left center field. Anthony Rendon strikes out swinging. Matt Thaiss is intentionally walked. Logan O'Hoppe walks. Matt Thaiss to second. Taylor Ward to third. Jo Adell singles to left field. Logan O'Hoppe to second. Matt Thaiss scores. Taylor Ward scores. David Fletcher pops out to second base to Jordan Diaz.
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Brewers' playoff hopes end despite 6-5 win over Diamondbacks

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers' dramatic late-inning comeback could only keep their playoff hopes alive for another nine minutes. Hunter Renfroe homered in a ninth-inning rally and singled home the winning run in the 10th, but the Brewers were eliminated from postseason contention on Monday night despite a 6-5 victory over the Arizona Diamondbacks.
MILWAUKEE, WI
9&10 News

Mariners host the Tigers in the season opener

PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Mariners: Chris Flexen (8-9, 3.64 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -177, Tigers +147; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners open the season at home against the Detroit Tigers. Seattle went 90-72...
SEATTLE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
Porterville Recorder

Gallegos agrees to $11M, 2-year contract with Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Reliever Giovanny Gallegos and the St. Louis Cardinals agreed Monday to an $11 million, two-year contract, a deal that includes a club option for 2025 and escalators that could make it worth $20.5 million over three seasons. The 31-year-old right-hander is 3-5 with a 2.91...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Porterville Recorder

Monday's Major League Linescores

0010000x—131 Berríos, Mayza (7) and Kirk; Kremer, Akin (7), Cano (8) and Rutschman. W_Berríos 12-7. L_Kremer 8-7. Sv_Mayza (2). HRs_Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (32). Severino, M.Castro (8), Effross (9) and Higashioka; M.Pérez, Tinoco (7), J.Hernández (8), J.Barlow (9) and Heim, Huff. W_Severino 7-3. L_M.Pérez 12-8. Sv_Effross (4). HRs_New York, M.Gonzalez (6), Stanton (30).
MLB
Porterville Recorder

Toronto 5, Baltimore 1

E_Kremer (1). LOB_Toronto 6, Baltimore 5. HR_Guerrero Jr. (32), off Kremer. RBIs_Merrifield 2 (16), Guerrero Jr. (97), Chapman (76), Santander (89). SB_Mateo (35), Merrifield (1). CS_Tapia (2), Merrifield (2). SF_Santander. Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 1 (Springer); Baltimore 1 (Mountcastle). RISP_Toronto 2 for 9; Baltimore 0 for 1. Runners moved...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy