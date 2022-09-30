Read full article on original website
Your Dog Knows When You're Stressed—She Can Smell It, New Research Shows
If you have a dog, you can likely tell when your four-legged companion is stressed—they often pant, whine, and look wide-eyed in situations they find anxiety inducing. But did you know that your pet is equally as intuitive when it comes to your stressors? According to a new study published in the journal PLoS ONE, dogs can smell stress on human sweat and breath.
Why Do We Laugh? New Study Suggests It May Be a Survival Strategy
A woman in labor is having a terrible time and suddenly shouts out: "Shouldn't! Wouldn't! Couldn't! Didn't! Can't!" "Don't worry," says the doctor. "These are just contractions." Until now, several theories have sought to explain what makes something funny enough to make us laugh. These include transgression (something forbidden), puncturing...
More evidence that dog noses are a superpower. They can smell when we’re stressed.
It’s long been widely believed that dogs can detect extreme emotions by smell. Now scientists at Queen’s University Belfast in the U.K. have proven that a dog’s nose knows. Acute stress changes the compounds found in human sweat and breath, research has shown. For the new experiment,...
7 Things You Can Do to Show Up for the New Parent in Your Life
I think there should be a new rule at baby showers: No more onesies. Okay, there’s nothing wrong with onesies, per se; I had plenty of them given to me. Babies do need clothes (albeit a limited amount). But what we fail to recognize when we curate baby registries full of expensive products we may or may not use and gift new parents clothing that their babies will outgrow in mere months is that the best gift a parent can receive is the gift of support.
Are Empaths Real? Here's What Science Says
An empath feels what you feel and can connect deeply with you without having much information. Research on this type of person is limited, making many people wonder if empaths are real. Does everyone seem to come to you with their problems? Do you sense when others are upset, even...
Life's stresses can make people focus more on their romantic partner's negative behavior
Stressful life circumstances can affect how married couples interact, but can they affect how partners see each other? A person experiencing stress is more likely to notice their spouse's negative behavior than positive, according to a new study published in Social Psychological and Personality Science. Prior research has focused on...
The sleep advice no one tells you
If you’ve ever had a terrible, or even middling, night’s slumber — which studies and surveys suggest is a fair number of people — you’re well aware of the effects of poor sleep. Aside from the sluggishness and lethargy, lack of sufficient shut-eye can blunt thinking and reaction time and negatively impacts judgment. Long-term sleep deprivation has been linked with higher likelihoods of depressive moods, anxiety, diabetes, and obesity.
How to Relieve Anxiety in Your Dog
Anxiety can keep your dog from enjoying life and even be stressful to you as the owner. Anxiety happens for many reasons, including noises and stress in your dog’s environment. If your dog is suffering from anxiety problems, here are some steps for you to take to relieve your...
Stressful Life Events Can Threaten New Relationships
External life stressors can cause couples to focus on negative behaviors performed by their spouse. Couples completed daily surveys assessing their and their partner's positive and negative behaviors. Focusing on a partner’s negative behaviors can lead to relationship turmoil and lasting damage to marital satisfaction. Many assume that couples...
Life Stress Can Make Your Partner Seem More Annoying
– When feeling stressed, people are more likely to focus on their romantic partner’s negative behaviors rather than their positive behaviors, according to a new study published in Social Psychological and Personality Science. Previous studies have shown that stressful life circumstances can affect how couples interact and influence their...
How Well Do We Know Our Romantic Partners?
Research shows that people have a positive bias when evaluating their partners. We can inflate our perceptions of a partner's good qualities while still accurately knowing where they stand relative to others. We tend to be relatively accurate in our assessments of our partners' objective abilities. How well do we...
The Psychology of Love
Love has fascinated researchers for decades. We look at what experts have learned about the origins and psychology of love. Love is a powerful, complex emotional experience that involves changes in your body chemistry, including your neurotransmitters (brain chemicals). It impacts your social relationships in varied ways, affecting how you relate to others around you.
How small acts of kindness can make you happier and healthier
How to optimize the pursuit of well-being and happiness is a question researchers have tried to tackle from a range of angles. The social effects of the pandemic led many people to focus more closely on their mental health and buffer against threats to well-being — in short, to pursue happiness. As a social scientist, I study the intersection of ethical behaviour and well-being. Last year, my colleagues and I decided to explore ways that people could increase their sense of well-being and decrease the increasingly common feelings of anxiety and depression that arose during the pandemic. Given the recent popular...
The Robust Benefits of Positive Psychology Interventions
Bruce Daisley (September 27, 2022) published “Why Quick-Fix Resilience Doesn’t Work” here at PsychologyToday.com. His claim: “peer-reviewed studies show quick-fix resilience courses don’t work.” During his writing a book on resilience, he writes, “I was struck by the number of times people told me that the resilience course they were sent to didn’t work.” To bolster his impression, he claims he reviewed the relevant published data, leaning heavily on Jesse Singal’s (2021) The Quick Fix.
Are near-death experiences just psychedelic trips?
Following these dreams at the twilight of life are more vivid ones that could arrive at the moment of death, itself. Science points to our final moments being quite a mentally sensorial finale. For starters, there are the accounts of people who have been to the brink of death and back. Many of them report having wild visions, which have been termed “near-death experiences” (NDEs). Philosopher and psychiatrist Raymond Moody coined the phrase almost a half-century ago and discovered a few common elements of NDEs: a bright light, a sense of detachment from the body, feelings of security and warmth, and encounters with mystical beings. To religious people, this experience might seem like being welcomed into an afterlife, while nonreligious people might just enjoy the trip.
How is Fido Feeling? Understanding Dog Emotions
Emotions drive behavior, so understanding dog emotions is key to our relationships with our furry friends. But can dogs cry? Do dogs have moods? Modern studies reveal dogs enjoy rich emotional lives. By investing in dogs’ emotional health, we can greatly improve their quality of life. Tune in to your dog’s emotions and emotion signs. Tuning in helps you understand their behavior, better support their needs and help them cope, when necessary.
Covid might have changed people’s personalities, study suggests
The impact of the Covid pandemic may have been so deep that it altered people’s personalities, according to research. Previously psychologists have failed to find a link between collective stressful events, such as earthquakes or hurricanes, and personality change. However, something about the losses experienced or simply the long grind of social isolation appears to have made an impact.
First evidence of lasting social relationships between chimpanzees and gorillas revealed
A long-term study led by primatologist Crickette Sanz at Washington University in St. Louis reveals the first evidence of lasting social relationships between chimpanzees and gorillas in the wild. Drawn from more than 20 years of observations at Nouabalé-Ndoki National Park in the Republic of Congo, researchers documented social ties...
There are 3 main attachment styles in every relationship—here’s the ‘healthiest’ type, says therapist
Our attachment style is shaped and developed in early childhood by our relationships with our parents. According to the attachment theory, first developed by psychologist Mary Ainsworth and psychiatrist John Bowlby in the 1950s, we mirror the dynamics we had with our parents — or primary caregivers — as infants and children.
