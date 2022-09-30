Following these dreams at the twilight of life are more vivid ones that could arrive at the moment of death, itself. Science points to our final moments being quite a mentally sensorial finale. For starters, there are the accounts of people who have been to the brink of death and back. Many of them report having wild visions, which have been termed “near-death experiences” (NDEs). Philosopher and psychiatrist Raymond Moody coined the phrase almost a half-century ago and discovered a few common elements of NDEs: a bright light, a sense of detachment from the body, feelings of security and warmth, and encounters with mystical beings. To religious people, this experience might seem like being welcomed into an afterlife, while nonreligious people might just enjoy the trip.

