‘Substantial loss of life’ possible in Florida as Tropical Storm Ian now takes aim at South Carolina

Florida’s death toll from Hurricane Ian tops 100 as the search for survivors continues
(CNN) — The number of people killed in Florida by Hurricane Ian rose to at least 100 on Monday, days after the storm made landfall at Category 4 strength, decimating coastal towns and leaving rescue crews searching for survivors while communities face the daunting task of rebuilding. At least...
Gas prices on the rise – again
IDAHO FALLS — Well, that didn’t last long. According to AAA, the average price of gasoline both here in the Gem State and across the country is climbing. Tight supplies and growing fuel demand are the main reasons for the recent uptick. Today, Idaho’s average price for regular...
How a Missouri man founded an eastern Idaho town and became the Gem State’s 13th governor
IDAHO FALLS – It had been seven years since Charles Calvin Moore had moved to Idaho when the tracks for the expanded railroad had reached the townsite he’d helped create. It was Feb. 14, 1906 and he, along with others from St. Anthony, were there to celebrate the founding of Ashton and the rail line that would soon pass through to take passengers on their way to Yellowstone National Park.
Yellowstone, petrified watermelon, rock art: These 15,000-year-old rocks tell Idaho’s past
MELBA (Idaho Statesman) – As Nichole Schwend weaves through the basalt rocks that litter Celebration Park, she points to faint engravings on the dark desert rocks and asks visitors what they see. One carving near the Celebration Park Visitor’s Center looks like a circle with two rectangles on top...
98 Idaho mayors participating in walking challenge
BOISE — A record 98 Idaho mayors are participating in the Mayor’s Walking Challenge, a program of the Blue Cross of Idaho Foundation for Health that promotes the importance of physical activity. The challenge takes place during October. Idaho mayors can earn up to $1,000 for their efforts...
Frequently Asked Questions about Secret Santa 2022
Yes. The Secret Santa is a native Idahoan who lives in eastern Idaho. The money comes directly from him – not some program, organization, charity or trust fund. I want to nominate somebody. Do they really need to live in eastern Idaho?. They do. The Secret Santa has asked...
State names 2023 Teacher of the Year
POST FALLS – Treaty Rock Elementary School teacher Karen Lauritzen is Idaho’s 2023 teacher of the year. State superintendent Sherri Ybarra surprised Lauritzen Thursday morning with the news, along with balloons and a $1,000 check, the State Department of Education announced in a press release. Luaritzen hopes to...
Over 113,000 rainbow trout being released in eastern Idaho waters this month
IDAHO FALLS – Nothing like the fall for some fishing fun. Personnel from Idaho Fish and Game’s hatcheries in the Southeast Region will be releasing over 113,000 catchable-sized rainbow trout at various locations during October. This is no trick … it is all treat. Here is a...
A local Secret Santa is giving away $1 million this year. Nominate someone in need here.
Secret Santa is back and this year he’s blessing more people than ever before. An anonymous member of our community is giving away $1 million in cash, cars, gift cards and other items to deserving individuals in eastern Idaho. This is the eighth year in a row that the...
