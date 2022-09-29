Tallahassee's Mission San Luis held its 18th Annual Blessing of the Animals on Saturday, Oct. 1. The event happens near the October 4th feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, known for his love of animals. Also there were lots of booths promoting various local programs involved with animals. That included members of Tallahassee Memorial's Animal Therapy program. Volunteer Judy Lamb said some of their dogs were providing their own kind of blessing to workers at the Leon County Emergency Center when it seemed Hurricane Ian might have the Big Bend in its sights.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO