Gadsden County, FL

altoday.com

Kay Ivey promises tax rebates to help Alabama families

The state’s 2022 fiscal year ended on Friday, and the state of Alabama had over $2 billion it did not spend left over going into 2023. On Monday, Governor Kay Ivey announced that, while she believes these revenues are unsustainable, she will present a plan to the State Legislature where some portion of this historic surplus will be rebated back to taxpayers.
ALABAMA STATE
WSFA

‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wfsu.org

Florida citrus growers face a ‘gamut of damages’ from Hurricane Ian

As they begin to assess groves damaged by Hurricane Ian, Southwest Florida citrus growers are seeing conditions potentially worse than after Hurricane Irma, which played a key role in citrus production falling by more than one-third in 2017. Matt Joyner, executive vice president and CEO of Florida Citrus Mutual, said...
FLORIDA STATE
Register Citizen

Former CT Gov. Rowland buys historic Waterside Lane home in Clinton for $800,000

CLINTON — Former Gov. John G. Rowland purchased the 1800 Federal Colonial home at 39 Waterside Lane for $800,000, according to the deed filed in town hall Sept. 29. Rowland, a Middlebury resident, is the newest homeowner on the street, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places with its pre-Revolutionary War and late 18th and 19th century houses.
CLINTON, CT
wfsu.org

Visit Florida puts advertising on hold due to Ian's damage

Florida’s tourism-marketing agency has paused advertising as it crafts a campaign to offset the negative images of washed-out communities and damaged bridges from Hurricane Ian. Visit Florida is finalizing a “recovery plan,” spokeswoman Leslie Pearsall said in an email. The pause came as tourist destinations in Central Florida have...
FLORIDA STATE
FOX2Now

Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
wfsu.org

Mission San Luis hosts Blessing of the Animals while some animals return the favor

Tallahassee's Mission San Luis held its 18th Annual Blessing of the Animals on Saturday, Oct. 1. The event happens near the October 4th feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, known for his love of animals. Also there were lots of booths promoting various local programs involved with animals. That included members of Tallahassee Memorial's Animal Therapy program. Volunteer Judy Lamb said some of their dogs were providing their own kind of blessing to workers at the Leon County Emergency Center when it seemed Hurricane Ian might have the Big Bend in its sights.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Bay Net

Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland

– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
FREDERICK, MD
wfsu.org

Gas prices drop as Florida's month-long gas tax holiday begins

Florida drivers are seeing lower prices at the pump as a state gas tax holiday began Saturday. The Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act of 2022 went into effect on Oct. 1. This suspends the state's $25.3 tax on each gallon of gasoline through the rest of October. 'So far,...
FLORIDA STATE
Alabama Now

Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park

Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?

34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
ALABAMA STATE
dayton.com

Hot Head Burritos closes Dayton-area restaurant

Hot Head Burritos, located at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., has closed its doors. Kelly Gray, corporate officer and director of real estate for Hot Head Burritos, told Dayton.com they closed the Far Hills location on Sept. 26. She said the store never recouped its sales from COVID and they were struggling with continued staffing issues.
DAYTON, OH

