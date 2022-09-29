Read full article on original website
wfsu.org
Suspended state attorney Andrew Warren will have his trial in Tallahassee in late November
A federal judge has scheduled a Nov. 29 trial in a battle about Gov. Ron DeSantis’ suspension of Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, according to information posted Friday on a court docket. DeSantis issued an executive order Aug. 4 suspending Warren, accusing him of “incompetence and willful defiance...
wfsu.org
Federal disaster aid for Florida will expand in Ian's aftermath, FEMA chief says
A major disaster declaration that President Joe Biden issued early Thursday will be expanded to more areas as Florida tries to recover from Hurricane Ian, the head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency said Friday. “We are here to support this recovery. We know we’re still in the very active...
altoday.com
Kay Ivey promises tax rebates to help Alabama families
The state’s 2022 fiscal year ended on Friday, and the state of Alabama had over $2 billion it did not spend left over going into 2023. On Monday, Governor Kay Ivey announced that, while she believes these revenues are unsustainable, she will present a plan to the State Legislature where some portion of this historic surplus will be rebated back to taxpayers.
WSFA
‘I just cried’: Montgomery teen passes state bar exam
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Katrinnah Darden is breathing a sigh of relief. After four years of college, three years of law school and three months of studying, the 19-year-old, of Montgomery, has passed the State Bar Exam. “I just cried and cried like I never cried before,” said Darden. “It’s...
wfsu.org
Florida citrus growers face a ‘gamut of damages’ from Hurricane Ian
As they begin to assess groves damaged by Hurricane Ian, Southwest Florida citrus growers are seeing conditions potentially worse than after Hurricane Irma, which played a key role in citrus production falling by more than one-third in 2017. Matt Joyner, executive vice president and CEO of Florida Citrus Mutual, said...
Register Citizen
Former CT Gov. Rowland buys historic Waterside Lane home in Clinton for $800,000
CLINTON — Former Gov. John G. Rowland purchased the 1800 Federal Colonial home at 39 Waterside Lane for $800,000, according to the deed filed in town hall Sept. 29. Rowland, a Middlebury resident, is the newest homeowner on the street, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places with its pre-Revolutionary War and late 18th and 19th century houses.
wfsu.org
Parts of I-75 in South Florida are shut down due to the rising Myakka River
Drivers in Sarasota County are facing major headaches as a long stretch of I-75 is closed due to the rising Myakka River. The road is no longer safe for drivers, so it was shut down in both directions from mile marker 179 (North Port / Toledo Blade Blvd) to mile marker 191 (Englewood / Jacaranda Blvd).
wfsu.org
Visit Florida puts advertising on hold due to Ian's damage
Florida’s tourism-marketing agency has paused advertising as it crafts a campaign to offset the negative images of washed-out communities and damaged bridges from Hurricane Ian. Visit Florida is finalizing a “recovery plan,” spokeswoman Leslie Pearsall said in an email. The pause came as tourist destinations in Central Florida have...
Marijuana is legal in Michigan, but mothers may face a CPS investigation if they use it
Beneath the tender body in her arms, she was gripped with fear. It was 2016. Josey Scoggin of Kalamazoo clutched the breastfeeding newborn to her chest. She has a genetic disability, uses a wheelchair and has legally ingested medical marijuana since she was 14.
Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
Ohioans aren’t close to getting all the answers, despite court ruling that Cleveland must refund some income taxes
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Although a judge last week ordered the city of Cleveland to refund income taxes for a doctor working remotely during the pandemic, the ruling has left many Ohioans -- who also worked from home in 2020 -- wondering what it means for them. Cuyahoga County Common...
wfsu.org
The first insurance claims from Hurricane Ian show $474M in losses so far in Florida
A first batch of insurance claims from Hurricane Ian showed nearly $474 million in estimated insured losses, according to data posted on the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation website. Insurers were required to begin submitting claims data Friday and will continue submitting the information each day through Oct. 7. The...
wfsu.org
FSU is hosting a campus-wide celebration of creative cooperation between the arts and sciences
The connection between the arts and sciences has often been shaky. But an effort to promote and celebrate cooperation between the two areas will happen this week at Florida State University. College of Music Professor Iain Quinn said he posed a question to fellow faculty all over campus. "What would...
wfsu.org
Mission San Luis hosts Blessing of the Animals while some animals return the favor
Tallahassee's Mission San Luis held its 18th Annual Blessing of the Animals on Saturday, Oct. 1. The event happens near the October 4th feast day of St. Francis of Assisi, known for his love of animals. Also there were lots of booths promoting various local programs involved with animals. That included members of Tallahassee Memorial's Animal Therapy program. Volunteer Judy Lamb said some of their dogs were providing their own kind of blessing to workers at the Leon County Emergency Center when it seemed Hurricane Ian might have the Big Bend in its sights.
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Announces Big Winners Throughout Maryland
– Players across the state won more than $29.6 million in the seven days ending Oct. 2. Players in Frederick and Lanham who became Maryland Lottery millionaires were the state’s biggest winners last week, while two other players in Parkton and Middle River each landed prizes of $100,000 or more.
3-year-old pushed into Lake Michigan has died, family source says
A 3-year-old boy whose aunt is charged with pushing him into Lake Michigan has died, according to a family source.
wfsu.org
Gas prices drop as Florida's month-long gas tax holiday begins
Florida drivers are seeing lower prices at the pump as a state gas tax holiday began Saturday. The Florida Motor Fuel Tax Relief Act of 2022 went into effect on Oct. 1. This suspends the state's $25.3 tax on each gallon of gasoline through the rest of October. 'So far,...
Man falls to death at Alabama waterfall park
Authorities in northeastern Alabama say a 70-year-old man fell to his death this weekend at a waterfall park. The man’s name hasn’t been released. DeKalb County Coroner Tom Wilson told AL.com that the man fell from a ledge at High Falls Park in Grove Oak on Saturday afternoon. He fell an estimated 40 to 60 feet (12 to 18 meters).
What Happened To All Of These People Missing From Alabama?
34-year-old Jasmine lived at 801 Noccalula Drive in Gadsen, Alabama with her husband, Mark Host, and roommate, Rachel Sears. The trio was in the process of moving to Dawson Springs, Kentucky. The night before they moved, Jasmine disappeared. Rachel said when they got ready to leave for Kentucky, Jasmine was nowhere to be found, Alabama Crime Stoppers reports. Her disappearance date is listed as September 15, 2017.
dayton.com
Hot Head Burritos closes Dayton-area restaurant
Hot Head Burritos, located at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., has closed its doors. Kelly Gray, corporate officer and director of real estate for Hot Head Burritos, told Dayton.com they closed the Far Hills location on Sept. 26. She said the store never recouped its sales from COVID and they were struggling with continued staffing issues.
