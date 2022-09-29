ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Namesake of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, current chaplain share common connection to Poland

JELENIA GÓRA, Poland (KLTV/KTRE) - The namesake of Tyler’s CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital and a current chaplain serving there share an interesting connection. Polish-born Mother Frances Siedliska founded the order of religious known as the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth in 1875. Years later in the 1930s, 16 sisters came to Tyler from Chicago to operate the city’s first hospital.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Small rose garden in Poland promotes Tyler as ‘Rose Capital of America’

JELENIA GÓRA, Poland (KLTV/KTRE) - Tyler’s Municipal Rose Garden, the largest in America, is making its mark in a city more than five thousand miles from Texas. Tyler’s sister city in southwest Poland has established a small flower garden in a city park as a symbol of cooperation between international partner cities.
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Society
Tyler, TX
Society
City
Tyler, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Call for Action East Texas holds voter awareness event

Namesake of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, current chaplain share common connection to Poland. The namesake of Tyler’s CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital and a current chaplain serving there share an interesting connection. Tyler Sister Cities delegation incorporates barbecue, dancing into citizen diplomacy in Poland. Updated: 17 hours ago.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Smith County approves use of ARPA funds for multiple projects

Canton man who purposefully swerved in fatal wreck gets prison sentence. "I assure that I have taken your youthful inexperience into account, along with the tragic results of your reckless decision and act." Updated: 10 hours ago. The grass fire started off of County Road 433 around 1 p.m. when...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

Grass fire in Lindale area damages farm equipment

Canton man who purposefully swerved in fatal wreck gets prison sentence. "I assure that I have taken your youthful inexperience into account, along with the tragic results of your reckless decision and act." Updated: 7 hours ago. |. A driver is injured after their vehicle nearly crashed into an 18-wheeler...
LINDALE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#East Texas#Missionary#Refugees#Ukrainian#Polish#Kltv Ktre
KLTV

East Texas animal agencies weigh in on Pit Bull Awareness month

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many dog owners say one particular breed gets a bad rap. Since 2007, October has been National Pitbull Awareness Month, the goal being to raise awareness and bust myths. Those who work in East Texas pet rescues say that pit bulls can be sometimes misunderstood and...
SMITH COUNTY, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Longview animal adoption center offers paintings by dogs

Namesake of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, current chaplain share common connection to Poland. The namesake of Tyler’s CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital and a current chaplain serving there share an interesting connection. Tyler Sister Cities delegation incorporates barbecue, dancing into citizen diplomacy in Poland. Updated: 11 hours ago.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

DPS: Driver asleep at wheel nearly crashes into 18-wheeler in Cherokee County

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A driver is injured after their vehicle nearly crashed into an 18-wheeler in Cherokee County. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety deputy on-scene, a driver was traveling on State Highway 21 near County Road 220 when they apparently fell asleep at the wheel and their vehicle veered into the lane of an on-coming 18-wheeler. The driver of the truck crashed into a tree on the side of the road. The driver of the passenger vehicle has been transported with non-life threatening injuries to an area hospital.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Homeless
KLTV

Rusk County crews respond to multiple fires

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County fire departments have responded to several fires throughout the county today according to an Office of Emergency Management post on social media. Church Hill VFD is currently on scene off CR 262 at an approximate five acre quick-moving fire through timber cut off.
RUSK COUNTY, TX
KLTV

20th Annual Day of Remembrance held in Tyler Children’s Park

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Over 300 angels were handcrafted, so community members could have a loved one’s name engraved, then hang an angel on a tree at The Children’s Park. The Children’s Park and related support groups help to connect those dealing with grief in a healthy way.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview ISD student detained for terroristic threat

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview ISD student has been placed in the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center for making a terroristic threat. According to Longview police, it happened at Judson Middle School on Tuesday. A school resource officer and Longview police detectives determined a student had made a threat, and the student was removed from school with a Directive to Apprehend signed by a judge.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Tex-Mex Chuy’s restaurant coming to Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An Austin-based Tex-Mex chain is planning to open it’s doors in December. The restaurant will be located at 208 E. Loop 281, across from Longview High School. Founded in 1982, Chuy’s offers made-from-scratch Tex-Mex recipes in an eclectic atmosphere. “We’re so excited to be...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Man reaches plea deal in drunk-driving wreck that killed Tyler driver

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Chandler man agreed to a 12-year prison sentence Monday on an intoxicated manslaughter with a deadly weapon charge, resulting from a 2021 fatal wreck. The defendant who struck the victim’s vehicle was Daniel Guadalupe Juarez, 39, of Chandler. The wreck took the life of a Tyler man, Dennis Criner, 54, on Dec. 14.
TYLER, TX
KLTV

Longview police issue warning about scam text message

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department has put out a warning for the public to beware of a text message asking for bank account information. The text says there is unusual activity in an account, and it asks the recipient to make a call to clear up the problem. Police say they have received several complaints about the message and warn anyone who receives it not to make the call. They say never give out personal or bank information on the phone.
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy