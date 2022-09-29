Read full article on original website
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
3rd East Texas Black Girl Magic Festival in Tyler, Texas celebrated business commerce, culture, arts, and the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Namesake of CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital, current chaplain share common connection to Poland
JELENIA GÓRA, Poland (KLTV/KTRE) - The namesake of Tyler’s CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Hospital and a current chaplain serving there share an interesting connection. Polish-born Mother Frances Siedliska founded the order of religious known as the Sisters of the Holy Family of Nazareth in 1875. Years later in the 1930s, 16 sisters came to Tyler from Chicago to operate the city’s first hospital.
Small rose garden in Poland promotes Tyler as ‘Rose Capital of America’
JELENIA GÓRA, Poland (KLTV/KTRE) - Tyler’s Municipal Rose Garden, the largest in America, is making its mark in a city more than five thousand miles from Texas. Tyler’s sister city in southwest Poland has established a small flower garden in a city park as a symbol of cooperation between international partner cities.
Tyler Sister Cities delegation incorporates barbecue, dancing into citizen diplomacy in Poland
JELENIA GÓRA, Poland (KLTV/KTRE) - While Polish and English may sound vastly different, the Tyler Sister Cities delegation is quickly learning they speak the same language as their counterparts in Jelenia Góra: barbecue. On the fourth day of a mission to Tyler’s sister city in Poland, the East...
Professor from Poland lectures at Tyler Junior College through international exchange
TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Faculty and students at Tyler Junior College are gaining a broader perspective on the world through an ongoing exchange partnership with Karkonosze University of Applied Science in Poland. Located in Tyler’s sister city of Jelenia Góra, in southwest Poland, the public college of about 1,000 students...
WebXtra: Call for Action East Texas holds voter awareness event
More East Texas counties under burn bans due to dry, windy conditions
EAST, Texas (KLTV) - Parts of East Texas are in desperate need of rain. Dry, low humidity and windy conditions are causing wildfires to increased. And as a result, more burn bans have been issued. “They’ve (fires) increased as a product of the lifting of the burn bans which happened...
Smith County approves use of ARPA funds for multiple projects
Canton man who purposefully swerved in fatal wreck gets prison sentence. "I assure that I have taken your youthful inexperience into account, along with the tragic results of your reckless decision and act." The grass fire started off of County Road 433 around 1 p.m. when
Grass fire in Lindale area damages farm equipment
Canton man who purposefully swerved in fatal wreck gets prison sentence. "I assure that I have taken your youthful inexperience into account, along with the tragic results of your reckless decision and act." A driver is injured after their vehicle nearly crashed into an 18-wheeler
East Texas animal agencies weigh in on Pit Bull Awareness month
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Many dog owners say one particular breed gets a bad rap. Since 2007, October has been National Pitbull Awareness Month, the goal being to raise awareness and bust myths. Those who work in East Texas pet rescues say that pit bulls can be sometimes misunderstood and...
WebXtra: Longview animal adoption center offers paintings by dogs
Canton man who purposefully swerved in fatal wreck gets prison sentence
The grass fire started off of County Road 433 around 1 p.m. when Jane and Larry Kepler we're bailing a pasture for owners, Howard and Sandra Rowan.
DPS: Driver asleep at wheel nearly crashes into 18-wheeler in Cherokee County
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - A driver is injured after their vehicle nearly crashed into an 18-wheeler in Cherokee County. According to a Texas Department of Public Safety deputy on-scene, a driver was traveling on State Highway 21 near County Road 220 when they apparently fell asleep at the wheel and their vehicle veered into the lane of an on-coming 18-wheeler. The driver of the truck crashed into a tree on the side of the road. The driver of the passenger vehicle has been transported with non-life threatening injuries to an area hospital.
Rusk County crews respond to multiple fires
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Rusk County fire departments have responded to several fires throughout the county today according to an Office of Emergency Management post on social media. Church Hill VFD is currently on scene off CR 262 at an approximate five acre quick-moving fire through timber cut off.
Tyler parents arrested after toddler tests positive for meth, shows signs of neglect
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Child Protective Services found a 3-year-old tested positive for methamphetamine in a home where drugs were being “used and sold in the presence of the child,” according to an arrest affidavit. The parents Brandy Christine Jaco, 31, and Gary Duane Phillips, 30, both of...
20th Annual Day of Remembrance held in Tyler Children’s Park
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Over 300 angels were handcrafted, so community members could have a loved one’s name engraved, then hang an angel on a tree at The Children’s Park. The Children’s Park and related support groups help to connect those dealing with grief in a healthy way.
Longview ISD student detained for terroristic threat
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A Longview ISD student has been placed in the Gregg County Juvenile Detention Center for making a terroristic threat. According to Longview police, it happened at Judson Middle School on Tuesday. A school resource officer and Longview police detectives determined a student had made a threat, and the student was removed from school with a Directive to Apprehend signed by a judge.
Tex-Mex Chuy’s restaurant coming to Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An Austin-based Tex-Mex chain is planning to open it’s doors in December. The restaurant will be located at 208 E. Loop 281, across from Longview High School. Founded in 1982, Chuy’s offers made-from-scratch Tex-Mex recipes in an eclectic atmosphere. “We’re so excited to be...
Man reaches plea deal in drunk-driving wreck that killed Tyler driver
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A Chandler man agreed to a 12-year prison sentence Monday on an intoxicated manslaughter with a deadly weapon charge, resulting from a 2021 fatal wreck. The defendant who struck the victim’s vehicle was Daniel Guadalupe Juarez, 39, of Chandler. The wreck took the life of a Tyler man, Dennis Criner, 54, on Dec. 14.
Longview police issue warning about scam text message
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department has put out a warning for the public to beware of a text message asking for bank account information. The text says there is unusual activity in an account, and it asks the recipient to make a call to clear up the problem. Police say they have received several complaints about the message and warn anyone who receives it not to make the call. They say never give out personal or bank information on the phone.
CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances celebrates NICU graduates, families with a reunion
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - It was a day filled with smiles, hugs and reunions for East Texas families and medical staff. Today was CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances’ celebration for their NICU graduates and families. Families and NICU patients who have graduated and are living healthy lives got to spend...
