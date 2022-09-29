Read full article on original website
Class A state golf: Two first-time champions from Frenchtown and Livingston; Polson and Laurel earn team trophies
HAMILTON — Katie Lewis may be small in stature, but she cast a long shadow Saturday at the Hamilton Golf Club. The sophomore became the first golfer from Frenchtown to medal at the State A meet, winning by a whopping 17 strokes in rainy conditions. She finished a perfect 11-0 in tournaments this season.
Another week of football has come and gone; check out the top five plays in gamechangers
BILLINGS — Another week of high school football is in the books. This week's episode of gamechangers has everything from one handed grabs to professional toe taps. This weeks number one play comes out of the West and Skyview game. Check out this play and the other top four plays in the video above.
Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana
The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
Emergency crews working to clear Montana train derailment
BRIDGER, Mont. (AP) — An evacuation warning is in place for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two cars carrying petroleum ruptured and leaked. BNSF Railway Co. said Saturday there were no injuries in the derailment that occurred about half a mile east of the small town of Bridger and about 45 miles southwest of Billings. BNSF says crews are working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. About 15 cars derailed in all, four of them containing petroleum. BNSF says the cause of the derailment is under investigation.
Billings schools Superintendent Greg Upham announces retirement
Billings School District 2 Superintendent Greg Upham announced to staff Friday morning that he is retiring at the end of the current school year.
LOOK: Montana Man Spots Rare Albino Deer on the Side of the Road
Though nowhere near the state with the highest deer population, Montana is home to over half a million of the hoofed mammals. Needless to say, seeing a deer in Montana is far from unusual. That said, the vast majority are brown. So while spotting a deer isn’t out of the ordinary, seeing a black or white deer is incredibly rare.
Laurel Outlook
Mark William Steinmetz
Mark William Steinmetz was born June 12, 1961 to Melvin and Maxine Steinmetz, a late birthday present for his Mom and passed away at his home sometime around Sept. 10th. He was born with Cerebal Palsy but with all his surgeries and struggles, he never complained or asked “why me.”
Alaskan Seafood Guys bringing seafood to Billings
“We saw that we needed to do something a little different. When it comes to seafood, it can be very cool to people, but a lot of the time, it’s a little intimidating," explains Wanderaas.
Billings man dies in ATV crash near Red Lodge
Dale Robert Squires died of blunt force injuries at the scene on mile marker 58 on Highway 212, McQuillan said.
Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you
In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
When will it freeze in the Billings area?
While temperatures across Montana are relatively warm this week, temperatures will start to cool. So when are meteorologists predicting the first freeze for south central and southeast Montana?. The National Weather Service in Billings released the probabilities for when the first frost, freeze, and hard freeze will hit portions of...
Evacuation warning issued after Montana train derailment spills 31,000 gallons of gasoline
BRIDGER, Montana (AP) — An evacuation warning was issued for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two fuel cars ruptured and leaked an estimated 31,000 gallons of gasoline, authorities said Saturday. BNSF Railway Co. said there were no injuries, and crews were working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. The derailment of the southbound train occurred...
It’s Not Working Out? Fuel Fitness Shutters Doors in Butte, Helena. Billings next?
Everyone this summer was focused on the glow-up. Getting to look as great as possible, no matter the cost! Excluding me, I was busy eating Oreos. But what happens when your gym, or any local business, suddenly closes?. There one day, gone the next. Today in browsing news from across...
Who the Heck Painted the Massive Mural of the Bison in Downtown Billings??
If you’ve driven N. 27th St south coming into downtown you can’t miss the giant bison mural on the side of Jake’s restaurant. It’s so ginormous that when I first arrived in Billings, I knew I had to find whoever painted this beauty. And this is...
Unspoken Words: Native podcast shining light on addiction struggles
On Thursday nights in a back hallway of the First Congregational church in downtown Billings, you can find three Apsáalooke Nation members sharing their stories of addiction to try and help others.
Car break-ins near Billings West High School causing frustrations
Friday did not get off to a good start for Nadia Stryker. Someone had broken into her brand new Jeep overnight.
House south of Billings completely destroyed by early morning fire
A house in the hills south of the Yellowstone River in Billings was completely destroyed by a fire early Saturday morning. Multiple reports said flames could be seen from miles.
More fall like weather but a brief change is in the forecast
Chances of precipitation will linger on through tonight and into tomorrow morning with temperatures in the low to mid 60s by the afternoon.
Train derails east of Bridger; 31,000 gallons of gas spill
The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. Friday and forced the closure of East Bridger Road at the railroad crossing and South River Road at the Rushwater Road intersection.
BREAKING: Billings Police are Investigating an Intense Armed Carjacking
According to a tweet from the Billings Police Department, they are requesting the public's help in investigating an armed carjacking that took place on the corner of 11th Avenue North and North 30th Street at around 12:43 this afternoon (09/30). Police state that the victim was held at gunpoint and...
