Laurel, MT

yourbigsky.com

Autumn Fun: Corn mazes in Montana

The autumn season is in full swing, with plenty of fun across Montana. One of the most seasonal things you can do in the fall is going to a corn maze! Discovering Montana lists corn mazes in Montana that are fun for the whole family. Check out these Montana corn mazes that are a must-see during this time of year.
montanarightnow.com

Emergency crews working to clear Montana train derailment

BRIDGER, Mont. (AP) — An evacuation warning is in place for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two cars carrying petroleum ruptured and leaked. BNSF Railway Co. said Saturday there were no injuries in the derailment that occurred about half a mile east of the small town of Bridger and about 45 miles southwest of Billings. BNSF says crews are working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. About 15 cars derailed in all, four of them containing petroleum. BNSF says the cause of the derailment is under investigation.
Laurel Outlook

Mark William Steinmetz

Mark William Steinmetz was born June 12, 1961 to Melvin and Maxine Steinmetz, a late birthday present for his Mom and passed away at his home sometime around Sept. 10th. He was born with Cerebal Palsy but with all his surgeries and struggles, he never complained or asked “why me.”
103.7 The Hawk

Seven Montana cities with a crime rate that may shock you

In Montana, we like to think we're really safe. Hardly anyone lives here, right? By the end of the year, they figure we'll have a population in the state of 1.13 million. Compare that to just one real city like Seattle who's at 3,489,000 or Denver at 2,897,000, it puts into perspective just how sparsely populated Montana is. But low numbers don't mean you're safe.
yourbigsky.com

When will it freeze in the Billings area?

While temperatures across Montana are relatively warm this week, temperatures will start to cool. So when are meteorologists predicting the first freeze for south central and southeast Montana?. The National Weather Service in Billings released the probabilities for when the first frost, freeze, and hard freeze will hit portions of...
Idaho State Journal

Evacuation warning issued after Montana train derailment spills 31,000 gallons of gasoline

BRIDGER, Montana (AP) — An evacuation warning was issued for residents near the small town of Bridger in south-central Montana after a train derailed and two fuel cars ruptured and leaked an estimated 31,000 gallons of gasoline, authorities said Saturday. BNSF Railway Co. said there were no injuries, and crews were working with local officials and hazardous-materials responders to safely clear the site. The derailment of the southbound train occurred...
