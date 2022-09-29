Thursday Injury Report: O-Line Starter Added

Nate Davis, a consistent and productive blocker through the first three games, was unable to practice because of a knee injury.

NASHVILLE – Nate Davis has been a real bright spot for the Tennessee Titans through the first three weeks of the season.

Pro Football Focus has rated the fourth-year right guard fourth among all NFL guards with an overall grade of 78.2. He has not missed a snap and has been equally effective whether the play was a run (74.3) or a pass (75.1). He has allowed two quarterback pressures, one hit and no sacks.

None of the other Titans offensive linemen are ranked better than 12th at their respective positions, and three are currently outside of the top 25.

So, it was noteworthy Thursday when Davis was added to the official NFL injury report because he was unable to practice due to an issue with his knee, which called into question his status for Sunday’s game against the Indianapolis Colts.

Players can be ruled out as early as Friday, and Davis was one of five Titans who sat out the day’s workout. Among the others were defensive back Ugo Amadi (ankle), who was downgraded from a limited participant on Wednesday, and wide receiver Cody Hollister (back), the only other Tennessee player added.

Davis missed three games in 2021, and Tennessee lost two of them. He played every game in 2020 and started the final 12 of 2019, his rookie season.

When he was unavailable last season, Aaron Brewer was the first option to take his place, but Brewer is now the starter at left guard. Dillon Radunz or Corey Levin are the most likely options to step in – if needed this time.

The complete Titans-Colts injury report for Wednesday:

TENNESSEE

Did not practice: DB Ugo Amadi (ankle), ILB Zach Cunningham (elbow), G Nate Davis (knee), WR Cody Hollister (back) and S Amani Hooker (concussion). Limited participation: OLB Ola Adeniyi (neck), OLB Bud Dupree (hip), TE Austin Hooper (neck) and WR Kyle Philips (shoulder). Full participation: WR Treylon Burks (illness) and CB Kristian Fulton (knee).

INDIANAPOLIS

Did not practice: S Julian Blackmon (ankle) and DT DeForest Buckner (elbow). Limited participation: DE Ifeadi Odenigbo (neck) and T Bernhard Raimann (ankle). Full Participation: CB Stephon Gilmore (hamstring), C Ryan Kelly (knee), LB Shaquille Leonard (back), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back) and RB Jonathan Taylor (toe).