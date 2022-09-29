ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Retired real estate investor buys 200 tickets in Virginia lottery. They all won

By Alison Cutler
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

Retired real estate investor Ali Ghaemi’s birth month and year were a perfect match for a Virginia Lottery Pick 4 drawing. Luckily, he played those exact numbers in the game.

Two hundred times.

The Alexandria man won $1 million off his lucky numbers, with each ticket snagging him the top prize of $5,000, lottery officials said in a Sept. 27 news release.

Ghaemi had bought his 200 tickets for the Sept. 6 drawing at a Safeway in McLean just before he was about to leave town as an impulse splurge, he told lottery officials.

Despite the staggering win, he told lottery officials he didn’t exactly erupt in celebration.

“I must tell you, I really haven’t hit the ceiling,” he said. “I can’t tell you that I jumped up.”

The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 10,000, according to the Virginia Lottery.

McLean is about 5 miles northwest of Arlington.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Comments / 11

Mark Miller
2d ago

you know its very strange how many people win the lottery,I've known people play 30 some years never won,I'm starting to think maybe they post all these people to win so lottery sales go up thinking your gonna win,it just seems weird,people do win but not many,the house always wins.

Reply(2)
4
Tony Walls
4d ago

Congrats. But I’m sure ya didn’t need it. Cause of the job ya retired from. Ya already had plenty of money. But glad ya did win

Reply
3
