Colts, Titans Injury Report: Most Missing Players Return Thursday

By Jake Arthur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02SHQQ_0iFeuZZN00

Four Colts players who didn't participate in Wednesday's practice returned as full participants on Thursday.

The Indianapolis Colts had a rather hefty injury report to start Week 4, as six starters sat out of Wednesday's practice . However, four of them returned on Thursday, giving the team an improved outlook on their health for Sunday's matchup with the Tennessee Titans.

Here is how the Colts and Titans are looking before this weekend's matchup.

COLTS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — S Julian Blackmon (ankle), DT DeForest Buckner (elbow), CB Stephon Gilmore (hamstring), C Ryan Kelly (knee), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back), RB Jonathan Taylor (toe)
  • Limited Participant — OL Bernhard Raimann (ankle)
  • Full Participant — LB Shaquille Leonard (back)

THURSDAY

  • Did Not Participate — S Julian Blackmon (ankle), DT DeForest Buckner (elbow)
  • Limited Participant — OL Bernhard Raimann (ankle), DE Ifeadi Odenigbo (neck)
  • Full Participant — CB Stephon Gilmore (hamstring), C Ryan Kelly (knee), LB Shaquille Leonard (back), DE Yannick Ngakoue (back), RB Jonathan Taylor (toe)

Blackmon and Buckner remained out of Thursday's practice, but the latter was seen working out off to the side with a large brace/wrap on his elbow. Friday's status will be quite telling as for their potential to play on Sunday. However, Buckner has never missed a game due to injury.

The Colts got improved statuses from Taylor and Kelly on the offensive side of the ball while Gilmore and Ngakoue also returned to full status after missing Wednesday's session.

Odenigbo was a new addition to the report as a limited participant.

Leonard remained a full participant yet again as he works to return to the field from a back procedure in June. He addressed comments that he's voluntarily sitting out of games, saying that he'll return when his body is ready and he can be himself.

TITANS

WEDNESDAY

  • Did Not Participate — WR Treylon Burks (illness), LB Zach Cunningham (elbow), S Amani Hooker (concussion), TE Austin Hooper (neck)
  • Limited Participant — OLB Ola Adeniyi (neck), DB Ugo Amadi (ankle), CB Kristian Fulton (knee), WR Kyle Phillips (shoulder)
  • Full Participant — OLB Bud Dupree (hip)

THURSDAY

  • Did Not Participate — DB Ugo Amadi (ankle), LB Zach Cunningham (elbow), G Nate Davis (knee), WR Cody Hollister (back), S Amani Hooker (concussion)
  • Limited Participant — OLB Ola Adeniyi (neck), OLB Bud Dupree (hip), TE Austin Hooper (neck), WR Kyle Phillips (shoulder)
  • Full Participant — WR Treylon Burks (illness), CB Kristian Fulton (knee)

Cunningham and Hooker remaining out are very noteworthy injuries, as both play an important role on the defense. Starting guard Davis was also added as a DNP with his injury while Amadi was also downgraded to DNP status.

On the plus side for Tennessee, Hooper, Burks, and Fulton were all upgraded from Wednesday's practice as well.

DawgsDaily

JUST IN: Kirby Smart Provides Update on Javon Bullard

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart provided an update on sophomore defensive back Javon Bullard, who missed this past week's contest against Missouri as an internal disciplinary decision by the football program for his recent DUI arrest.  Smart said Monday that Javon Bullard would be back this ...
ATHENS, GA
