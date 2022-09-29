Experts from UT and ETSU agree that the weather is cooperating for 'brilliant' fall tree color

Leaves are turning colors now, and University of Tennessee Prof. Wayne K. is predicting that autumn coloration in Tennessee should be brilliant.

Clatterbuck, who is a UT Professor in the Dept. of Forestry, Wildlife & Fisheries, said the combination of not too much or too little moisture, few local extended droughts, and warm days and cool nights should promote vibrant color change with longer durations this year.

“Autumn coloration in Tennessee should be brilliant,” Clatterbuck said. “The complicating factor this year is that some local areas of Tennessee have been dry for the last two or three weeks. Although not a drought, less moisture can impact the intensity of leaf color. However, the projected rainfall from forthcoming hurricane systems, cooler overnight temperatures that have occurred recently, and bright sunny days forecast fabulous leaf colors.”

Clatterbuck predicts that the color change will peak first at the higher elevations in the mountains of East Tennessee and the Cumberland Plateau during the second and third week of October, then progress to the lower elevations.

The best colors in the east Tennessee valleys and middle Tennessee are usually the last week of October (Halloween) and perhaps extending into November. The colors in west Tennessee reach their zenith during the first two weeks of November.

Factors that influence leaf color are shorter day lengths, moisture, temperature, and sunlight.

About leaf color change

• Cool nights and warm days tend to retain leaf color longer and colors are more vibrant.

• Sunny days promote vivid leaf color. Overcast days will cause color to be duller.

• Freezing overnight temperatures and early frost will cause leaves to turn brown without leaf color.

• Adequate moisture will yield a longer period of leaf color.

• Leaf color change begins first at the higher elevations where it is cooler, then progresses to the valleys allowing some leaf color on the Tennessee landscape from October through mid-November.

• The longer-growing season attributed to climate change consistently has delayed the fall color change in Tennessee 7 to 10 days compared to 20 years ago.

“Enjoy the color display,” Clatterbuck said. “Since weather conditions vary from year to year, no two fall seasons will look the same. Leaf color in 2022 is projected to be brilliant.”

ETSU expert predicts fall color should be ‘spectacular’

East Tennessee State University’s Travis Watson predicts we should expect a “spectacular showing” from fall foliage in the Appalachian Highlands this year.

“For the most part, the Appalachian Highlands region has seen ample rainfall this summer, which means the trees have kept a lot of leaves,” said Watson, who is ETSU’s campus arborist. “The cooler temperatures over the last two weeks combined with the sunny weather should make for a spectacular showing of fall color across our region.”

Already, the tallest peaks in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park are starting to show hints of what will become a vibrant display of gold, crimson and scarlet.

“Driving over Sam’s Gap to Asheville this weekend, it was evident that fall was eminent,” Watson said.

As for the highest elevations, Watson expects fall color to appear next week. In the mountains of East Tennessee, Western North Carolina and Southwest Virginia, he believes leaves will reach their peak the first week of October.

For much of Johnson City and the area’s lower elevations, color is likely to increase in early October. Plan for peak colors of red, orange and yellow in the lowest elevations around Halloween.

Watson offered one caveat: Cooler temperatures could trigger the leaves to change a few days early.