ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
ncpolicywatch.org

Lame excuses for avoiding Medicaid expansion, how to address NC’s teacher shortage, and growing political discontent: The week’s top stories on Policy Watch

1. The latest lame excuse for holding up Medicaid expansion (Commentary) For nearly a decade, North Carolina has forgone billions of federal dollars, prevented the creation of thousands of good jobs, caused multiple rural hospitals to close, and most disturbingly, condemned thousands of uninsured people to an early death by refusing to follow the lead of 38 other states by expanding Medicaid.
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy