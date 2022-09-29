Read full article on original website
Phillies end Washington series with a rain-shortened victory
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Philadelphia Phillies picked up another key victory as they try to end an 11-year playoff drought, using three RBIs apiece from Kyle Schwarber and Bryson Stott, plus Zack Wheeler’s five scoreless innings, to beat the Washington Nationals 8-1 Sunday in a rain-shortened game. The six-inning...
Major League Baseball Leaders
BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .315; Judge, New York, .311; Bogaerts, Boston, .305; J.Abreu, Chicago, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; Alvarez, Houston, .301; Kwan, Cleveland, .301; Giménez, Cleveland, .300; N.Lowe, Texas, .300; Altuve, Houston, .297; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .297. RUNS_Judge, New York, 131; Altuve, Houston, 102; Semien, Texas, 100; Alvarez, Houston,...
National League Glance
Colorado at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m. Washington at N.Y. Mets, ppd. Washington (Abbott 0-4) at N.Y. Mets (Walker 12-5), 4:10 p.m., 1st game. St. Louis (Hudson 8-7) at Pittsburgh (Brubaker 3-12), 6:35 p.m. Atlanta (Odorizzi 5-6) at Miami (Garrett 3-6), 6:40 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Assad 2-2) at Cincinnati (Cessa 4-4),...
Phillies struggle with pitching, defense in road loss at Washington
WASHINGTON (AP) - The bid by interim manager Rob Thomson and the Philadelphia Phillies to end the club’s 11-year playoff drought was hurt by a 13-4 loss to the lowly Washington Nationals in the opener of a day-night doubleheader Saturday as starter Kyle Gibson was tagged once again. The...
Phillies salvage doubleheader split with Washington
WASHINGTON (AP) - Kyle Schwarber hit two of Philadelphia’s five homers in the first four innings and the Phillies got a much-needed win as they try to end an 11-year playoff drought, salvaging a split of a day-night doubleheader with an 8-2 victory over the Washington Nationals in a rainy Game 2 on Saturday.
Phillies down Astros for 1st playoff berth since 2011
HOUSTON (AP) — When the Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi after a 22-29 start to the season, it was hard to imagine that Bryce Harper, Kyle Schwarber and interim manager Rob Thomson would be dancing in a champagne shower come October. But this team persevered through the tough...
N.Y. Yankees 3, Texas 1
DP_New York 1, Texas 6. LOB_New York 6, Texas 1. HR_Gonzalez (6), Stanton (30). SB_Kiner-Falefa (22). Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Lewis Williams III. T_2:29. A_35,906 (40,300).
Philadelphia 3, Houston 0
DP_Philadelphia 0, Houston 2. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Houston 2. 2B_Stott (19), Marsh (8). HR_Schwarber 2 (46), Stott (10). Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Sean Barber. T_2:59. A_32,324 (41,168).
Pujols hits 703rd HR to pass Babe for 2nd in RBI; Cards lose
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Albert Pujols hit his 703rd home run Monday night, breaking a tie with Babe Ruth for second place in career RBIs, but the St. Louis Cardinals lost to Pittsburgh 3-2 when the Pirates drew four consecutive walks in the ninth inning to force home the winning run.
Judge still at 61 HRs, Severino 7 no-hit innings for Yanks
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — While Aaron Judge is down to three more games to try to get his 62nd home run for the New York Yankees, Luis Severino was nearly perfect in a promising final start before the playoffs. Severino faced the minimum 21 batters with one walk while...
Mariners host the Tigers in the season opener
PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Eduardo Rodriguez (5-5, 4.02 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Mariners: Chris Flexen (8-9, 3.64 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -177, Tigers +147; over/under is 7 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Mariners open the season at home against the Detroit Tigers. Seattle went 90-72...
