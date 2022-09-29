ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poland, OH

abc57.com

State Police identify victims of fatal crash on Toll Road

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Indiana State Police have identified the victims who died in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening. Both the driver and passenger of a white 2017 Ford SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was identified as 31-year-old Mark Pelini of...
CANFIELD, OH
explore venango

Vehicle Crashes into Tree Off Route 308

CHERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to state police, a vehicle crashed into a tree off State Route 308 on Thursday night. According to Butler-based State Police, 40-year-old Shannon L. Winters, of Clintonville, was traveling north on State Route 308 (West Sunbury Road), in Cherry Township, Butler County. For unknown reasons, Winters lost control of her 2015 Nissan Rogue, and the vehicle traveled off the east side of the roadway where it struck a tree with its front end. The vehicle then traveled back onto the roadway where it came to a final rest facing south in the northbound lane.
CLINTONVILLE, PA
explore venango

Two Franklin Residents Injured in I-79 Crash

WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two Franklin residents were injured after their vehicle collided with a deer on Interstate 79 in Worth Township, Butler County, early Saturday morning. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:48 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, on Interstate 79, in Worth Township,...
FRANKLIN, PA
WFMJ.com

Hubbard teacher, Canfield man killed in car crash

Two Valley schools are in mourning Monday after learning of a fatal car crash over the weekend that involved a member of the teaching staff, and another from a coaching staff. Hubbard High School math teacher 31-year-old Jillian Marian was killed in a vehicle crash. Marian was killed after the...
CANFIELD, OH
butlerradio.com

No One Seriously Injured In Rt. 19 Crash

Crews were on the scene of a two vehicle accident this morning on Route 19 in Jackson Township. This happened in the southbound lane around 5:20 a.m., a little over a mile south of Zelienople. Dispatchers say at least one person was injured in the crash, but it doesn’t appear...
JACKSON TOWNSHIP, PA
WYTV.com

Crash sends 2 to hospital in Youngstown

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were taken to the hospital overnight after a crash on Youngstown’s east side. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Landsdowne Boulevard north of Nair Street. First News is working to find out the cause of the crash and more about the...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | October 3rd

Vindicator file photo / October 3, 1986 | Marchers and parade-goers were undaunted by rain as Westminster College celebrated its homecoming 36 years ago in New Wilmington, Pa. 1997: Cheryl Hosey, the owner of a hair-braiding salon in Youngstown, joins a lawsuit seeking to have a state law that requires licenses for hair-braiders to be declared unconstitutional.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH

