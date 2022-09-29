Read full article on original website
Vehicle flips over after crash in Liberty
A vehicle flipped on its side after a crash Monday in Liberty.
abc57.com
State Police identify victims of fatal crash on Toll Road
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - Indiana State Police have identified the victims who died in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening. Both the driver and passenger of a white 2017 Ford SUV were pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was identified as 31-year-old Mark Pelini of...
explore venango
Vehicle Crashes into Tree Off Route 308
CHERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – According to state police, a vehicle crashed into a tree off State Route 308 on Thursday night. According to Butler-based State Police, 40-year-old Shannon L. Winters, of Clintonville, was traveling north on State Route 308 (West Sunbury Road), in Cherry Township, Butler County. For unknown reasons, Winters lost control of her 2015 Nissan Rogue, and the vehicle traveled off the east side of the roadway where it struck a tree with its front end. The vehicle then traveled back onto the roadway where it came to a final rest facing south in the northbound lane.
explore venango
Two Franklin Residents Injured in I-79 Crash
WORTH TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Two Franklin residents were injured after their vehicle collided with a deer on Interstate 79 in Worth Township, Butler County, early Saturday morning. According to Butler-based State Police, the crash occurred around 2:48 a.m. on Saturday, October 1, on Interstate 79, in Worth Township,...
WFMJ.com
Hubbard teacher, Canfield man killed in car crash
Two Valley schools are in mourning Monday after learning of a fatal car crash over the weekend that involved a member of the teaching staff, and another from a coaching staff. Hubbard High School math teacher 31-year-old Jillian Marian was killed in a vehicle crash. Marian was killed after the...
butlerradio.com
No One Seriously Injured In Rt. 19 Crash
Crews were on the scene of a two vehicle accident this morning on Route 19 in Jackson Township. This happened in the southbound lane around 5:20 a.m., a little over a mile south of Zelienople. Dispatchers say at least one person was injured in the crash, but it doesn’t appear...
wfft.com
Three people who were killed in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road have been identified
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WFFT) - Indiana State Police have identified the three people killed in a crash on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday night. The deceased driver of the SUV has been identified as Mark Pelini, 31, of Canfield, Ohio. The deceased passenger of the SUV has been identified...
WFMJ.com
Mahoning and Trumbull Counties to receive electric vehicle charging stations
Electric vehicle charging stations are coming to Mahoning and Trumbull County. Ohio EPA has awarded $7.9 million in grants to support the installation of more than 150 publicly accessible electric vehicle DC Fast Charging ports at 32 locations in 25 counties. Funding for the grants comes from dollars allocated to...
Woman dies following crash in Youngstown
Police say a woman died at about 2 a.m. Saturday following a one-car accident in the 300 block of Lansdowne Boulevard.
WFMJ.com
Tri Lakes Library to close indefinitely beginning Monday due to short staff
Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County's (PLYMC) Tri Lake branch in North Jackson will be temporarily closing beginning Monday, October 3 due to short staff. At this time, PLYMC does not have a scheduled date for the library to reopen. In the meantime, folks can visit any other open...
Police arrest man during investigation at local park
Tyrese Pearce, 18, is charged with obstructing official business and carrying concealed weapon.
explore venango
State Police Calls: Woman Accused of Flashing 69-Year-Old Man in Rockland Township
Area state police responded to the following incidents:. Woman Accused of Flashing 69-Year-Old Man in Rockland Township. Franklin-based State Police responded to a location along Carp Drive, in Rockland Township, Venango County, for a neighbor dispute around 12:54 a.m. on Saturday, September 10. Police say it was learned that the...
2-vehicle crash on State Route 18 in Summit County leaves 1 dead
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A fatal two-vehicle crash took place on State Route 18 in Bath Township Saturday morning. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. At approximately 2:28 a.m., a Chevy S-10 pick-up was driving...
WYTV.com
Crash sends 2 to hospital in Youngstown
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people were taken to the hospital overnight after a crash on Youngstown’s east side. It happened around 2:30 a.m. Saturday on Landsdowne Boulevard north of Nair Street. First News is working to find out the cause of the crash and more about the...
Local football standout, Hubbard teacher killed in Indiana crash
A spokesperson for the district said they learned of Jillian Marian's passing Monday morning and informed students and staff members.
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | October 3rd
Vindicator file photo / October 3, 1986 | Marchers and parade-goers were undaunted by rain as Westminster College celebrated its homecoming 36 years ago in New Wilmington, Pa. 1997: Cheryl Hosey, the owner of a hair-braiding salon in Youngstown, joins a lawsuit seeking to have a state law that requires licenses for hair-braiders to be declared unconstitutional.
explore venango
Police Release Details of Pedestrian Seriously Injured After Being Struck by Vehicle on Patchel Run Road
SUGARCREEK BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – State Police in Franklin released the details of a pedestrian who was seriously injured after being struck by a vehicle on Patchel Run Road last Monday afternoon. According to PSP Franklin, this accident happened on Monday, September 26, around 3:45 p.m. as a pedestrian...
wksu.org
The waters of the Mahoning River may be cleaner, but are they safe?
When Lauren Schroeder first came to Youngstown State University in 1968, there were no fish in the Mahoning River. Only pollution-tolerant organisms, such as worms, could live there. The mills used its water to cool their steel processes and then dumped it back into the river, along with truckloads of...
Man facing charges after 125 mph chase, ending in Trumbull County crash
A suspect is facing charges after a police chase and crash that ended in Trumbull County.
Green Youngstown holds hazardous waste drive
On Saturday morning, Green Youngstown held a hazardous waste collection at the Canfield Fairgrounds.
