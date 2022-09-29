ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

WFMZ-TV Online

Monday's Major League Linescores

0010000x—131 Berríos, Mayza (7) and Kirk; Kremer, Akin (7), Cano (8) and Rutschman. W_Berríos 12-7. L_Kremer 8-7. Sv_Mayza (2). HRs_Toronto, Guerrero Jr. (32). Severino, M.Castro (8), Effross (9) and Higashioka; M.Pérez, Tinoco (7), J.Hernández (8), J.Barlow (9) and Heim, Huff. W_Severino 7-3. L_M.Pérez 12-8. Sv_Effross (4). HRs_New York, M.Gonzalez (6), Stanton (30).
MLB
WFMZ-TV Online

Major League Baseball Leaders

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .315; Judge, New York, .311; Bogaerts, Boston, .305; J.Abreu, Chicago, .304; Benintendi, New York, .304; Alvarez, Houston, .301; Kwan, Cleveland, .301; Giménez, Cleveland, .300; N.Lowe, Texas, .300; Altuve, Houston, .297; Y.Díaz, Tampa Bay, .297. RUNS_Judge, New York, 131; Altuve, Houston, 102; Semien, Texas, 100; Alvarez, Houston,...
MLB
WFMZ-TV Online

Philadelphia 3, Houston 0

DP_Philadelphia 0, Houston 2. LOB_Philadelphia 8, Houston 2. 2B_Stott (19), Marsh (8). HR_Schwarber 2 (46), Stott (10). Umpires_Home, Larry Vanover; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Sean Barber. T_2:59. A_32,324 (41,168).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

N.Y. Yankees 3, Texas 1

DP_New York 1, Texas 6. LOB_New York 6, Texas 1. HR_Gonzalez (6), Stanton (30). SB_Kiner-Falefa (22). Umpires_Home, Andy Fletcher; First, Gabe Morales; Second, Chris Segal; Third, Lewis Williams III. T_2:29. A_35,906 (40,300).
MLB
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillies end Washington series with a rain-shortened victory

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Philadelphia Phillies picked up another key victory as they try to end an 11-year playoff drought, using three RBIs apiece from Kyle Schwarber and Bryson Stott, plus Zack Wheeler’s five scoreless innings, to beat the Washington Nationals 8-1 Sunday in a rain-shortened game. The six-inning...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillies struggle with pitching, defense in road loss at Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) - The bid by interim manager Rob Thomson and the Philadelphia Phillies to end the club’s 11-year playoff drought was hurt by a 13-4 loss to the lowly Washington Nationals in the opener of a day-night doubleheader Saturday as starter Kyle Gibson was tagged once again. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Phillies salvage doubleheader split with Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) - Kyle Schwarber hit two of Philadelphia’s five homers in the first four innings and the Phillies got a much-needed win as they try to end an 11-year playoff drought, salvaging a split of a day-night doubleheader with an 8-2 victory over the Washington Nationals in a rainy Game 2 on Saturday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Judge still at 61 HRs, Severino 7 no-hit innings for Yanks

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — While Aaron Judge is down to three more games to try to get his 62nd home run for the New York Yankees, Luis Severino was nearly perfect in a promising final start before the playoffs. Severino faced the minimum 21 batters with one walk while...
BRONX, NY

